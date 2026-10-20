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Today's NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings, FanDuel DFS Lineups, Values, Stacks (Tuesday, 10/20/26)

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Dylan Harper - Fantasy Basketball Rankings, DFS and Betting PIcks, NBA Injury News

Today's free NBA DFS picks for DraftKings, FanDuel (October 20, 2026). Jamie's daily fantasy basketball lineups, values, stacks, pivots, sleepers for NBA DFS.

In This Article hide
NBA DFS Core Play
NBA DFS Value Play
NBA DFS Tournament Pivots

I'm literally like a kid on Christmas morning. I couldn't sleep last night. I woke up early. And I will be on the edge of my seat all day while we wait for the first NBA games of the season. Luckily, we don't have to wait long because we get a special matinee game between Boston and Detroit at 3:00 PM EST. The main DraftKings slate includes this game, while FanDuel opted to just go with two evening games.

The two evening games are potential Conference Finals previews as the new-look super Sixers face the defending champion Knicks and the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the reigning Western Conference champs, the San Antonio Spurs.

This article provides my daily fantasy basketball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on 10/20/26. Monitor NBA injury news and our awesome NBA injuries report tool, as the slate always changes before lineup lock.  To keep up with all the latest developments and get access to updated projections, grab the RotoBaller Premium Pass, which is highly discounted and includes DFS, betting, props, and season-long tools like the Team Sync platform. Also, gain access to our RotoBaller Premium Discord, where our experts are talking about the slate up until lineups lock!

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NBA DFS Core Play

Karl-Anthony Towns, NYK - PF/C

  • DraftKings: $7.8K 
  • FanDuel: $7.7K

The easy click tonight among the star players is KAT. While a lot of players are underpriced on this opening slate, he's at least $1,000 cheaper than he will be most of the season.

While his scoring has gone down in New York, his rebounding has gone up as he moved back to center from power forward. He also was featured as a hub on offense quite extensively last year in the playoffs and this preseason.

Mitchell Robinson is now in Boston, and I think the Knicks have given up on the big lineups where they move KAT to the four to play alongside another big man, like Robinson's replacement Andre Drummond.

His rebounding and passing give him a high floor tonight, and he was really good against Joel Embiid last year in the playoffs.

Also consider: Jayson Tatum, BOS - PF (not on FD main slate)

 

NBA DFS Value Play

Dylan Harper, SAS - PG/SG

  • DraftKings: $5.1K
  • FanDuel: $5.2K

This price is just silly for Harper, who now slides into the starting lineup for the Spurs this season. We were all hoping it would happen, and it didn't take San Antonio long to make the decision to get their five best players on the court together. His performance in the playoffs was eye-opening, and you could argue he's easily their second-most important player on the roster after Victor Wembanyama.

The three-guard lineup could be an experiment, but I am willing to bet they stick with it, which means Harper is looking at 30 minutes a night. He's going to crush this price tag with those minutes.

On a really small slate, he'll get extremely chalky. But he's the good chalk that we want in all our lineups tonight.

Also consider: Paul Reed, DET - C

 

NBA DFS Tournament Pivots

This is where our writers are focused on really good, less popular plays. But on this slate, pretty much all the best plays are going to be highly-rostered, so it's going to come down to getting the right combination and jamming in as many studs without punting more than a few spots.

Gain full access now to all of today's picks...
 

 

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Mike Evans

Dealing with Achilles Tendonitis Ahead of Week 7
Terry McLaurin

Commanders Fear Terry McLaurin Suffered a Significant Knee Injury
Mike Evans

' Achilles is Intact, But Expected to Miss Time
Bam Adebayo

Practices Again Monday
Kevin Porter Jr.

Waived by Milwaukee on Monday
Chet Holmgren

Set to Suit Up Tuesday
Jaden McDaniels

Agrees to One-Year $40 Million Extension With Minnesota
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
Mike Evans

Officially Ruled Out in Week 6 with Achilles Injury
Dalton Knecht

Lakers Waive Dalton Knecht on Monday
Mike Evans

Questionable to Return in Week 6 with Achilles Injury
Terry McLaurin

Carted Off on Monday Night with Knee Injury
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
New York Yankees

Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
Jeremiyah Love

Expected to Do Some Running on Tuesday
Davante Adams

Expected to Have Hamstring Surgery
Zach Charbonnet

Good Chance That Zach Charbonnet Returns on Sunday Night
Stefon Diggs

Active Against 49ers on Monday Night Football
Mike Evans

Officially Active on Monday Night
Jake Sanderson

Expected to Return Wednesday
Thomas Chabot

Ruled Out for 1-2 Weeks
Josh Jacobs

Officially Activated From Exempt List
William Nylander

Questionable for Monday Due to Illness
Mikael Granlund

Available Monday
Samuel Girard

a Game-Time Decision Against Mammoth
Egor Chinakhov

a Game-Time Call Monday
Owen Tippett

Heads to Injured Reserve
Myles Garrett

Will Not Practice This Week
Davante Adams

Suffers Ruptured Hamstring, Out 6-10 Weeks
Jordan Mason

"Lots of Optimism" That Jordan Mason Will Play in Week 7
Josh Jacobs

Set to Practice this Week, Week 7 Status Still Uncertain
Micah Parsons

Won't Return to Practice This Week
Romeo Doubs

Being Placed on Injured Reserve
Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Headed to Injured Reserve with Groin Issue
Stefon Diggs

Trending Towards Playing on Monday Night
Tank Dell

Expected to Make 2026 Season Debut Against Giants
Sebastian Aho

Delivers Another Assist Sunday
Morgan Frost

Collects Multiple Points Against Reigning Champions
Kirill Kaprizov

Nets 10th Goal of the Season
Santi Aldama

Remains Without Return Timetable
Ross Johnston

Added to Injured Reserve
Anthony Black

Back at Practice Ahead of Opener
Steven Adams

Opens Season Without Minutes Limit
Fred VanVleet

Cleared of Minutes Restriction for Season Opener
Mark Jankowski

Leaves Road Trip Due to Injury
Oso Ighodaro

Agrees to Three-Year, $29 Million Extension with Suns
Filip Gustavsson

Not Close to Returning
Cason Wallace

Agrees to Five-Year, $139 Million Extension with Thunder
Kon Knueppel

Status for Opener Remains Uncertain
Coby White

Still Without Return Timeline
AJ Dybantsa

Considered Day-to-Day with Ankle Sprain
Franz Wagner

Takes Part in Light Work Sunday
Stephen Curry

Tweaks Right Ankle at Open Scrimmage
Ben Simmons

Out for the Season with Torn Achilles
Cam York

Flyers Place Cam York on Injured Reserve
Owen Tippett

a Game-Time Decision Monday
Tyson Foerster

Dealing With Hand Injury
Sean Couturier

Misses Practice
Jared Spurgeon

Moved to Injured Reserve
Maxim Tsyplakov

Scratched on Sunday
Kirill Kaprizov

Expected to Play Sunday
Tacko Fall

Lands Two-Way Deal with Philadelphia
Chet Holmgren

Uncertain for Season Opener
Portland Trail Blazers

Trail Blazers Waive Jeremy Sochan
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
New York Knicks

Bruce Brown Waived by Knicks
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena on the Trade Block?
J.T. Realmuto

Phillies Looking to Reduce J.T. Realmuto's Catching Workload in 2027
Josh Norris

Jiri Kulich Available Saturday
Brandon Woodruff

Looking to Pitch for Brewers in the World Series
Gavin Williams

Continues Strikeout Dominance in ALCS Game 3 Win
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Leadoff Spot in Game 4 of NLCS
Kyle Schwarber

to See More Time at First Base in 2027
Trea Turner

Phillies Plan to Keep Trea Turner at Shortstop
Houston Astros

Joe Espada Will Not Return as Astros Manager in 2027
Munetaka Murakami

White Sox Discussing Extension With Munetaka Murakami
Shohei Ohtani

Batting Sixth in NLCS Game 3 on Wednesday
Philadelphia Phillies

Don Mattingly To Manage Phillies For Two More Years
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