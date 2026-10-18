October 18, 2026

The fantasy hockey Cut List for Week 4 of 2026. Andy analyzes potential fantasy hockey busts, overvalued players, and injured players to consider dropping.

Hey RotoBallers! With another week of NHL action behind us, it's time to look to the waiver wire to improve our rosters. However, for every add, there has to be a drop.

In this week's piece, we will look at some of the most dropped players across Yahoo and ESPN formats over the past seven days and decide whether managers should follow the trend or hold tight.

Be sure to follow RotoBaller on X for all of our league-winning content and me @A_Smith_FS. Also, use discount code SMITH for 50% off any Premium Packages and get access to our Team Sync platform with customized lineup tools, projections, and more based on your league settings. Note - all statistics referenced are updated as of Saturday, October 17 AM. Let's dive in!

Forwards on the Hot Seat

Note: Similar to targeting players on the waiver wire, it is crucial to understand your league scoring before making any cut decision. If a player is in a cold scoring slump but still producing in other categories in your format (like faceoffs, hits, blocks), managers should think twice before cutting ties.

Jimmy Snuggerud, RW, St. Louis Blues

Rostered - 45%

The 22-year-old had an impressive rookie season, scoring 21 goals and adding 51 points in 70 NHL games. However, the young winger has endured a bit of a sophomore slump early in the season.

In seven games, Snuggerud has scored just three goals, with two coming on the same night. He has added just one helper, logged 17 shots on goal (2.4 per game)with seven hits and three blocked shots. While his production has not been awful, managers across many platforms have already begun to cut ties as he is just under the 50% rostered mark.

While managers may be frustrated, his underlying metrics suggest he should see positive regression in the near future.

Snuggerud currently skates on the top line with Dylan Holloway and Robert Thomas (both of whom also fit this underperforming mold) and has generated a strong 55.9% xGoals% and 3.03 xGoals For Per 60 according to MoneyPuck.com as a unit. On a personal note, Snuggerud has a 57% Corsi% and a 55.3% On-Ice Expected Goals%, both up from his rookie season.

As shown below, the winger has generated high-danger scoring chances but hasn't consistently found the back of the net. Those who can buy low should do so.

Verdict: Younger players like Snuggerud may endure some cold slumps, but his underlying metrics suggest he is a firm hold. In any format where he was dropped, managers should treat Snuggerud as a priority pickup.

JJ Peterka, LW/RW, Boston Bruins

Rostered - 55%

The 24-year-old winger joined Boston in the offseason and had strong fantasy appeal, as he was likely set to play alongside David Pastrnak on the top unit. However, after scoring in each of his first two contests, Peterka has been a fantasy non-factor.

Over his last six games, the winger has tallied three points (all helpers) with seven shots, four hits, and three blocked shots. Last season, Peterka scored at least 25 goals in his second straight campaign but has yet to find his footing in the Boston lineup.

Recently, Peterka moved to the second line alongside Fraser Minten and Marat Khusnutdinov, but more importantly, he moved to the second power-play unit, which has greatly limited his opportunities.

In 5-on-5, Peterka has generated a 52% Corsi%, which is just a one-point drop from his 2025 marks. However, his line has been productive, posting 4.68 xGoals For per 60, suggesting better days are ahead.

While his limited power-play role caps his ceiling, Peterka still has near 30-goal upside, and his underlying metrics suggest he should see some positive regression.

Verdict: Profiles like Peterka can be frustrating to roster, as their minimal contributions to "banger" categories make them a non-factor if they aren't putting pucks in the back of the net.

However, managers should only consider dropping the slumping winger in shallow 10-team leagues (primarily points leagues). Outside those formats, he is on the hot seat but remains a firm hold for the time being.

Dylan Cozens, C, Ottawa Senators

Rostered - 55%

After coming off a 28-goal season, managers had high hopes for Dylan Cozens in 2026. However, his opening stretch has gone nearly as bad as possible, as the former seventh overall pick has yet to score a goal and has only tallied two helpers.

However, he has added 23 hits and five blocked shots, which has kept his floor high. Over his last two seasons, Cozens has been a consistent 200+-hit option while eclipsing the 45-point mark, which made him a desirable mid-round pick in banger formats.

While his slow start offensively is concerning, should managers follow the trend and cut ties?

Currently, Cozens skates on the second forward line but is on the top power-play unit. In 5-on-5 play, he has not been productive (as shown in the box score), as he has generated a weak 49% Corsi% and a stark drop from the 57% he posted last season. Per MoneyPuck.com, his 44.5% On-Ice Expected Goals% is on pace to be the lowest of his career.

Stat (5-on-5 Play) 2026 2025 Corsi% 49% 57% On-Ice xGoals% 44.50% 60.80%

Managers in 12+ team leagues shouldn't overreact to a small sample, since a player of this caliber won't be on the waiver wire, but those in shallower formats can cut ties.

Verdict: Managers in deeper 12-team banger leagues with deeper benches should view him as a bench candidate and a borderline drop candidate.

Those in shallower points or categories leagues can view Cozens as a safe cut, as his underlying metrics do not suggest a major turnaround is around the corner.

Other Names -

Trevor Zegras, PHI (safe cut in standard points leagues)

Rickard Rakell, PIT (Still seeing top minutes but has tallied just two points (all helpers) through eight games. He is a hold in 12+ team leagues but can be cut in anything shallower)

Quinton Byfield, LAK (recently demoted to the No. 2 forward line, slow start to the season but underlying metrics suggest he could bounce back. Remains a hold in 12+ team leagues but a fine drop in shallower leagues)

Defensemen on the Hot Seat

Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights

Rostered - 90%



Despite sitting on 90% of Yahoo rosters, we need to address Shea Theodore ahead of Week 4. Vegas removed the top blue liner from the top power-play unit, which greatly affects his fantasy outlook (and not in a good way).

After logging at least three minutes of power-play time in his first four games, Theodore has done so only twice in his last five and has logged under two minutes of power-play time in three of them. During this stretch, the blue liner has not tallied a single point, with zero hits, six blocked shots, and a +2 rating.

This season, Theodore has three points (all in the first week), with 19 shots and 12 blocked shots. While he continues to shoot the puck, Theodore's scoring upside is now greatly limited by his move off the top unit.

His upside in points leagues now depends entirely on his 5-on-5 scoring (which has been a non-factor) or his ability to block shots, which he's averaged just over one per game. While he is still locked into the top pairing, his lower power-play usage is detrimental to his upside.

Verdict: While managers in 12+ team leagues cannot afford to cut ties given his 5-on-5 usage, teams in shallower points leagues can feel comfortable doing so. Defenders in points leagues rely heavily on high blocked-shot totals and scoring output, and right now, Theodore has little path to keep contributing.

Philip Broberg, St. Louis Blues

Rostered -55%

Philip Broberg has not contributed much to fantasy through the opening month, but still remains rostered in more than 50% of fantasy leagues. The 25-year-old came off a 34-point effort in 2025 but has failed to meet those expectations.

So far, Broberg has been deployed on the top pairing but has yet to see any consistent power-play time. Entering Saturday's action, the defender has averaged just 15 seconds of power-play time per game (heavily skewed by a 44-second effort on October 6) alongside his standard 22:35 TOI/G.

Last season, he averaged more than a minute of power-play time per contest, giving him far more offensive upside.

Currently, the Blues have turned to rookie Adam Jiricek to man the top power-play unit and veteran Cam Fowler to QB the second unit, which puts Broberg at best as the "No.3" power-play QB if they miss any time.

However, even on the top pairing, Broberg is a non-factor in game stats, logging just three hits and seven blocked shots over seven games. Without any offensive upside, Broberg's rostership should be drastically lower.

Verdict: Until his power-play usage greatly changes, managers in all 12-team leagues should view Broberg as a safe cut.

Other Names:

Luca Cagnoni, SJ (safe cut in most leagues as he was demoted from the top power-play)

Declan Carlile, PIT (his offensive surge at the start of the season appears to have been a complete mirage)

Vladislav Gavrikov, NYR (remains a hold for those needing blocked shots but can be cut if you were looking for potential offensive upside)

Goalies on the Hot Seat

Jakub Dobes, Montreal Canadiens

Rostered - 85%

One of the most controversial names on our list. Jakub Dobes was selected as a borderline G1 in leagues after a dominant second-half showing. However, instead of emerging as a borderline star, Dobes has nearly lost the Montreal crease.

Dobes has appeared in four games and posted a 1-2-1 record with a rough .841% SV% and a 4.64 GAA. After appearing in each of the first three games, the young netminder has made only one start since October 8. Instead, the Canadiens have pivoted to recent call-up Jacob Fowler, who has posted a 1.91 GAA and a .906% SV% through three games.

The sample is small, but his fantasy value is trending fast in the wrong direction.

Last season, Dobes posted a strong .915% SV% with a 14-5-1 record over his last 20 games. He would lead the sport in Goals Saved Above Expected (18.9) per MoneyPuck.com during this stretch. So far, Dobes has posted -5.8 Goals Saved Above Expected, which puts him third-worst in the sport, behind only Dustin Wolf and Kevin Lankinen.

The Canadiens still project to be a top team, which will keep Dobes' floor relatively high; however, if he falls into the No. 2 role, managers may face a difficult decision.

Verdict - Managers in shallow points leagues (10-teams or fewer) where poor goaltending efforts can be detrimental to your weekly matchup can consider cutting ties with Dobes amid the struggles but should prefer to hold where possible.

Those in 12-team or higher leagues should keep Dobes stashed on their bench given how dominant he was last season. He should be kept on the bench, but managers will not find a goalie of his caliber on the waiver wire at this time.

You have to hope he can snap out of this skid.

Dylan Garand, New York Rangers

Rostered - 65%

Dylan Garand was a popular waiver-wire pickup after Igor Shesterkin's season-ending injury, but the young netminder has begun to take an expected step back. In his first four outings this season, Garand posted an elite .951% SV% and a 1.15 GAA. That followed a 1.62 GAA and a .948% SV% in the 2025 season (three games).

However, his last outing has encouraged some managers to consider sending him to the waiver wire. Facing the Devils, Garland allowed four goals on just 13 shots before getting pulled from the game.

So far, Garland has posted a modest 0.6 Goals Saved Above Expected, suggesting he hasn't been overly impressive early, especially under the hood. As a team, the Rangers (in 5-on-5 play) have allowed the 14th-most Expected Goals Against Per 60 and committed the ninth-most defensive zone giveaways, which doesn't bode well for the young netminder.

It is important to emphasize that growing pains are expected, especially when discussing young netminders with minimal NHL experience.

Verdict - Given that Garand's stretch of consistent success in the NHL is very limited, managers should not feel too inclined to give him a long leash if these inconsistencies linger.

In formats where No. 1 netminders aren't on the waiver wire, he remains a fringe hold (but should become a matchup-based play). In leagues with plenty of "high-end No. 3" options on the wire, managers should feel comfortable pivoting to players like Devon Levi and Pyotr Kochetkov.

Other Names:

Arturs Silovs, PIT (viable cut in all 12-team leagues; should only be held in leagues where the waiver wire is extremely limited)