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Should I Drop Cam Skattebo? Fantasy Football Outlook for Week 7 (2026)

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Should I drop Cam Skattebo for fantasy football Week 7? Is Cam Skattebo a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.

In This Article hide
Should I Drop Cam Skattebo in Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pick Up for Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pick Up Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up
More Fantasy Football Analysis

It has been hard to find consistent RB2 production in fantasy football this season. Injuries have knocked out some popular late-round selections, and teams have been more judiciously splitting roles between multiple players to maximize their talent.

One player fantasy managers were hoping they could rely on in 2026 was New York Giants second-year running back Cam Skattebo. Skattebo suffered a major injury in 2025 and needed to impress a new coaching staff, but a quick recovery gave fantasy managers hope. Unfortunately, his return to the field (and impression on the new staff) has been hit-or-miss this year.

Should fantasy managers drop Cam Skattebo? Can he be trusted going forward? Read below to find out.

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Should I Drop Cam Skattebo in Fantasy Football?

Cam Skattebo made an immediate impact in the New York Giants backfield last season despite being a fourth-round pick. The Arizona State product was a Heisman finalist in his final college season, racking up 293 carries for 1,711 yards and 21 rushing touchdowns while adding 45 catches for 605 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Skattebo stepped into a high-volume role in Week 2 of his rookie season, recording 101 carries for 410 yards and five touchdowns while adding 24 receptions (on 32 targets) for 207 yards and two touchdowns. He was the RB10 over the first eight weeks of the season, scoring 16.0 PPR points per game. Unfortunately, he suffered a dislocated ankle with a broken bone in Week 8 that ended his season early.

Skattebo recovered this offseason quickly, putting himself in position to be on the field for training camp. Fantasy managers hoped that he would have the opportunity to reprise his role as a high-volume running back for a new coaching staff, especially since the team was connected to other running backs throughout the offseason.

Those rumors didn’t come to fruition, leaving Skattebo as the lead running back in a backfield with Tyrone Tracy Jr., Najee Harris, and Devin Singletary. Skattebo started the season off well from a workload perspective, averaging a 64.6% snap share and averaging 16.2 carries and 2.4 targets per game. However, he has struggled to maintain his efficiency (3.6 yards per attempt) behind a good offensive line.

Things came to a head in Week 5 after Skattebo lost a crucial fumble in overtime against the Washington Commanders. The Giants were in field-goal range during overtime and ultimately held on to tie, but the outcome cost them an important win against a divisional opponent.

As a result, Skattebo didn’t register a touch in Week 6’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints, playing just six offensive snaps. Instead, the Giants leaned on Tracy (six carries and three targets), Singletary (four carries and one target), and Harris (four carries) in a loss.

The Giants clearly believe in Skattebo’s ability to carve out a role going forward (evidenced by their release of Harris), but the idea that he will dominate touches in the backfield likely takes a hit.

New York’s offensive line is navigating some injuries, and the offense is still trying to find its way after Jaxson Dart suffered a season-ending knee injury, but Skattebo is a player who should not be dropped at this point. However, fantasy managers would be smart to keep him on the bench until his role materializes in the coming weeks.

 

Who Should I Pick Up for Fantasy Football?

If you are frustrated with the zero from Skattebo in Week 6 or fading the Giants offense going forward, there are options available on waiver wires that can help your fantasy team.

Mike Washington Jr. (30% rostered on Yahoo) tied his season high in touches (nine carries and one reception) in Week 6 in a Raiders loss. Washington has had an inconsistent role this season, but is earning more opportunities while Ashton Jeanty is navigating ankle and foot injuries.

Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson (5% rostered) has posted back-to-back weeks with 10+ PPR points while filling in as the complement to D'Andre Swift in the Bears backfield. Kyle Monangai isn’t expected to be available for Chicago’s Thursday night matchup against the Patriots, which should give Johnson another opportunity to provide FLEX-level production.

If you have the option to fill Skattebo’s role in your fantasy lineup with a wide receiver, players like Omar Cooper Jr. (6% rostered) and Antonio Williams (5% rostered) are set to see an expanded role thanks to a combination of good play and teammate injuries.

 

Who Should I Pick Up Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pick Up tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 7?

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Who Should I Pick Up? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Roschon Johnson, Mike Washington Jr., Omar Cooper Jr., and Antonio Williams. But don't worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pick Up? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up ... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on Roschon Johnson, Mike Washington Jr., Omar Cooper Jr., and Antonio Williams. He is one of the most common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pick Up? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pick Up? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pick Up? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pick Up tool for 2026 for Roschon Johnson, Mike Washington Jr., Omar Cooper Jr., Antonio Williams:

Roschon Johnson
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Brian Robinson
Roschon Johnson
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Kendrick Bourne
Roschon Johnson
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KC Concepcion
Roschon Johnson
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Devaughn Vele
Roschon Johnson
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Wan'dale Robinson
Roschon Johnson
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Hunter Henry
Roschon Johnson
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Kendre Miller
Roschon Johnson
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Tyler Allgeier
Roschon Johnson
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Demario Douglas
Roschon Johnson
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Mike Washington Jr.
Roschon Johnson
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Roschon Johnson
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Jonah Coleman
Roschon Johnson
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Keenan Allen
Roschon Johnson
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Emmett Johnson
Roschon Johnson
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Samaje Perine
Roschon Johnson
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Tyler Higbee
Roschon Johnson
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Dameon Pierce
Roschon Johnson
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Rico Dowdle
Roschon Johnson
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Jordyn Tyson
Roschon Johnson
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Kaelon Black
Roschon Johnson
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Zach Charbonnet
Roschon Johnson
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Roschon Johnson
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Rachaad White
Roschon Johnson
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Roschon Johnson
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Germie Bernard
Roschon Johnson
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Caleb Douglas
Roschon Johnson
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Jordan Mason
Roschon Johnson
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Malik Washington
Roschon Johnson
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Jaylin Noel
Roschon Johnson
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Roschon Johnson
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Terrance Ferguson
Roschon Johnson
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Konata Mumpfield
Roschon Johnson
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Bam Knight
Roschon Johnson
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Brandin Cooks
Roschon Johnson
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Dontayvion Wicks
Roschon Johnson
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Austin Ekeler
Roschon Johnson
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James Conner
Roschon Johnson
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Tyjae Spears
Roschon Johnson
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Dylan Sampson
Roschon Johnson
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Jawhar Jordan
Roschon Johnson
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Devin Singletary
Roschon Johnson
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Audric Estime
Roschon Johnson
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Jaleel McLaughlin
Roschon Johnson
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Jeremy McNichols
Roschon Johnson
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Seth McGowan

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