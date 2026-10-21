Should I Drop Cam Skattebo? Fantasy Football Outlook for Week 7 (2026)

Should I drop Cam Skattebo for fantasy football Week 7? Is Cam Skattebo a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.
It has been hard to find consistent RB2 production in fantasy football this season. Injuries have knocked out some popular late-round selections, and teams have been more judiciously splitting roles between multiple players to maximize their talent.
One player fantasy managers were hoping they could rely on in 2026 was New York Giants second-year running back Cam Skattebo. Skattebo suffered a major injury in 2025 and needed to impress a new coaching staff, but a quick recovery gave fantasy managers hope. Unfortunately, his return to the field (and impression on the new staff) has been hit-or-miss this year.
Should fantasy managers drop Cam Skattebo? Can he be trusted going forward? Read below to find out.Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Should I Drop Cam Skattebo in Fantasy Football?
Cam Skattebo made an immediate impact in the New York Giants backfield last season despite being a fourth-round pick. The Arizona State product was a Heisman finalist in his final college season, racking up 293 carries for 1,711 yards and 21 rushing touchdowns while adding 45 catches for 605 yards and three receiving touchdowns.
Skattebo stepped into a high-volume role in Week 2 of his rookie season, recording 101 carries for 410 yards and five touchdowns while adding 24 receptions (on 32 targets) for 207 yards and two touchdowns. He was the RB10 over the first eight weeks of the season, scoring 16.0 PPR points per game. Unfortunately, he suffered a dislocated ankle with a broken bone in Week 8 that ended his season early.
Skattebo recovered this offseason quickly, putting himself in position to be on the field for training camp. Fantasy managers hoped that he would have the opportunity to reprise his role as a high-volume running back for a new coaching staff, especially since the team was connected to other running backs throughout the offseason.
Those rumors didn’t come to fruition, leaving Skattebo as the lead running back in a backfield with Tyrone Tracy Jr., Najee Harris, and Devin Singletary. Skattebo started the season off well from a workload perspective, averaging a 64.6% snap share and averaging 16.2 carries and 2.4 targets per game. However, he has struggled to maintain his efficiency (3.6 yards per attempt) behind a good offensive line.
Cam Skattebo is back to scoring TDs and hitting backflips 🙌
DALvsNYG on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/ZoMoPaWGmh
— NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2026
Things came to a head in Week 5 after Skattebo lost a crucial fumble in overtime against the Washington Commanders. The Giants were in field-goal range during overtime and ultimately held on to tie, but the outcome cost them an important win against a divisional opponent.
As a result, Skattebo didn’t register a touch in Week 6’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints, playing just six offensive snaps. Instead, the Giants leaned on Tracy (six carries and three targets), Singletary (four carries and one target), and Harris (four carries) in a loss.
The Giants clearly believe in Skattebo’s ability to carve out a role going forward (evidenced by their release of Harris), but the idea that he will dominate touches in the backfield likely takes a hit.
New York’s offensive line is navigating some injuries, and the offense is still trying to find its way after Jaxson Dart suffered a season-ending knee injury, but Skattebo is a player who should not be dropped at this point. However, fantasy managers would be smart to keep him on the bench until his role materializes in the coming weeks.
Who Should I Pick Up for Fantasy Football?
If you are frustrated with the zero from Skattebo in Week 6 or fading the Giants offense going forward, there are options available on waiver wires that can help your fantasy team.
Mike Washington Jr. (30% rostered on Yahoo) tied his season high in touches (nine carries and one reception) in Week 6 in a Raiders loss. Washington has had an inconsistent role this season, but is earning more opportunities while Ashton Jeanty is navigating ankle and foot injuries.
Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson (5% rostered) has posted back-to-back weeks with 10+ PPR points while filling in as the complement to D'Andre Swift in the Bears backfield. Kyle Monangai isn’t expected to be available for Chicago’s Thursday night matchup against the Patriots, which should give Johnson another opportunity to provide FLEX-level production.
Roschon Johnson makes it a three-score game in Atlanta!
CHIvsATL on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/0J2LEXb5wy
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
If you have the option to fill Skattebo’s role in your fantasy lineup with a wide receiver, players like Omar Cooper Jr. (6% rostered) and Antonio Williams (5% rostered) are set to see an expanded role thanks to a combination of good play and teammate injuries.
Who Should I Pick Up Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pick Up tool here:
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Who Should I Pick Up? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Roschon Johnson, Mike Washington Jr., Omar Cooper Jr., and Antonio Williams. But don't worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pick Up? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up ... all free! Make the right decisions.
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Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pick Up tool for 2026 for Roschon Johnson, Mike Washington Jr., Omar Cooper Jr., Antonio Williams:
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