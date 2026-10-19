NHL Power Rankings: Where Do All 32 Teams Stand Ahead of Week 4? (2026)

October 19, 2026

Andy's NHL power rankings for all 32 teams heading into Week 4 of the 2026-2027 season. Where does each NHL team stand in our latest power rankings for the 2026-27 season?

Hey RotoBallers! Week 3 of the NHL season is behind us, which means it's time to update our power rankings ahead of Week 4.

Below, we will look at each of the 32 teams' previous weekly production and highlight some of the storylines across the league.

Where did we go wrong? Let's dive in!

No. 32 - Los Angeles Kings

Rankings Last Week - 29

The Kings had a two-game slate in Week 3 and continued to slump. They began the slate by falling to the surging Edmonton Oilers (4-1) and then fell to the Boston Bruins (4-1) on Saturday night. This showing has now brought the Kings to a 0-4-2 record, making them the lone team in the sport without a victory.

The offense has been nonexistent through the early going as they have put a mere 12 pucks in the back of the net. This team is in complete freefall and will now head out on a lengthy Eastern trip.

No. 31 - Philadelphia Flyers

Rankings Last Week - 30

The Flyers had a three-game slate in Week 3 and saw a similar outcome. They dropped their first two games but managed to earn a point in their shootout loss to the Kraken on Tuesday night. However, the Flyers finally snapped their lengthy skid and picked up their first victory on Saturday night over the Senators (3-1).

While this was a step in the right direction, the club is in freefall, and head coach Rick Tocchet's seat continues to get hotter. After looking like a near lock to win the Calder in the offseason, Porter Martone has gotten off to a slow start, tallying just three points in 10 games.

No. 30 - Chicago Blackhawks

Rankings Last Week - 31

The Blackhawks got a major boost to their starting lineup this week as Connor Bedard returned from the IR and made his season debut on Tuesday. His return provided a major spark as the team took down the Penguins (5-3) on Tuesday night. The Hawks stayed hot on Thursday, upsetting the Jets (4-3) in overtime, but eventually fell to the Stars on Saturday.

The Hawks still sit towards the bottom of the league but hold a 3-6 record and appear to be on the rise. A forward to keep an eye on is Roman Kansterov, who has scored three goals, with two coming this week.

No. 29 - Vancouver Canucks

Rankings Last Week - 28

The Canucks continued their Eastern trip and took three straight regulation losses. They began the week with a trip to Long Island and fell 3-2 before traveling to Florida to fall to both the Panthers and Lightning, but stole an overtime point against the Panthers.

This brings them to a seven-game losing streak (0-6-1) and puts them near the bottom of the Pacific Division. They will look to find their footing when they return home on Tuesday, but they face another tough task: the reigning Stanley Cup Champions.

No. 28 - Calgary Flames

Rankings Last Week - 32

The Flames enjoyed their most productive week of the campaign. They opened with an impressive 4-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks during the Frozen Frenzy. However, they had another tough task awaiting them on Thursday as they marched into Vegas and fell 6-2 to the Golden Knights.

The Flames then ended the week with a tilt against the Eastern Champions but pulled off a thrilling upset (3-2). Netminder Devin Cooley stole the show, stopping 34 of the 36 shots he saw. Calgary will look to build some momentum on Thursday, when they face another Western heavyweight, the Minnesota Wild.

"I have to let my unconscious brain do the work because it reacts a lot quicker." 🧠 Devin Cooley chats with @BParkerTV about the psychology behind his unreal performance vs. the Canes. https://t.co/Y96lEOFmLn — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 19, 2026

No. 27 - Columbus Blue Jackets

Rankings Last Week - 22

The Blue Jackets capped off Week 2 with a tough 5-3 loss to the Blues and saw these struggles linger on Tuesday night when they fell to the Panthers (7-3). While they rebounded well, upsetting the Rangers (1-0) off the back of a 29-save shutout by Jet Greaves, they took another regulation loss on Sunday to the Wild.

They now sit with an underwhelming 3-4 record. Columbus hopes to take the next step in 2026 but continues to remain towards the back half of the Eastern Conference.

No. 26 - St. Louis Blues

Rankings Last Week - 27

The Blues ended Week 2 with an impressive 5-3 victory over the Blue Jackets and stayed hot on Tuesday, defeating the Senators (7-2) on Tuesday night. In this contest, Mason McTavish led the way, logging six shots with three points. However, the Blues would then drop their final two games of the week, falling to the Wild and Predators in regulation.

The Blues enter Week 4 with a modest 3-4-1 record. They are still waiting for their top forwards to find their footing as Jimmy Snuggerud, Robert Thomas, and Dylan Holloway have combined for just six goals.

No. 25 - Toronto Maple Leafs

Rankings Last Week - 17

The Leafs ended Week 2 with a statement win over the Avalanche but couldn't carry much momentum into Week 3. They began the week with a 5-4 regulation loss to the Utah Mammoth and would then fall (5-4) to the Buffalo Sabres in overtime. The Leafs would then take their third straight loss on Saturday to the Islanders (4-1).

Toronto now sits at 3-4-2 and is trending in the wrong direction. They will look to get back on track in the final game of their home stand on Monday night, against the Sharks.

No. 24 - New Jersey Devils

Rankings Last Week - 25

The Devils remain an inconsistent team early on. After capping off Week 2 with a 4-1 victory over the Canucks, the Devils would fall to the Senators (4-1) on Monday but rebounded on Tuesday, taking down the Red Wings in a thrilling 5-4 overtime victory. They stayed hot on Thursday, dismantling the Rangers (7-1), but could not carry any momentum as they fell to the Caps on Saturday.

As expected, Jack Hughes continues to spearhead this offense. Through eight games, Hughes has tallied nine points with two goals. They will enter Week 4 on a lengthy homestand.

No. 23 - Detroit Red Wings

Rankings Last Week - 26

Detroit nearly swept its three-game slate, taking five of six possible points. They started the week with a tough 5-4 overtime loss to the Devils, then beat the Flyers (2-1) on Thursday and the Sharks (4-3) in a shootout. The Wings have a 3-3-2 record across eight games but are on the rise.

While John Gibson still guards the crease, backup netminder Daniil Tarasov is a name to monitor. Tarasov has appeared in three games and posted a near-perfect 0.79 GAA with a .965 SV%.

No. 22 - Pittsburgh Penguins

Rankings Last Week - 16

Pittsburgh's hot start is far in the rearview mirror as they continued to tumble in our rankings. This week, the Penguins spent their entire week on the road and found little success, dropping all three games in regulation. After falling to the Blackhawks on Tuesday, they would stumble against two top contenders (Avalanche and Golden Knights).

Pittsburgh will end their Western trip in Salt Lake City on Monday before returning to Pittsburgh on Thursday to face the Panthers. Surprisingly, defender Erik Karlsson has been the team's most productive scorer as he leads the team with nine points (all helpers).

No. 21 - Nashville Predators

Rankings Last Week - 21

The Predators opened the week with a tough matchup against the high-flying Golden Knights. They were unable to get the job done as they fell 5-2 but ended the week with much better performances. They would lose to the Sharks (3-2) in a shootout, but would get back in the win column on Saturday (5-2) over the Blues.

In this contest, four skaters tallied at least two points while netminder Juuse Saros stopped 24 of the 26 shots he saw. Nashville remains just above .500 with a 3-2-3 record and will start Week 4 with a Thursday night tilt in Boston.

No. 20 - San Jose Sharks

Rankings Last Week - 20

The Sharks ended last week with a tough loss to the Oilers and saw their losing streak hit two games as they fell to the Bruins (6-3) on Tuesday night. However, the Sharks picked up a much-needed two points in Nashville on Thursday night (in a shootout) before falling to the Red Wings in a shootout on Saturday.

San Jose sits at 4-3-1, putting them in the heart of the Western Conference logjam. If the Sharks want to take the next step, they will need more consistent performances from Yaroslav Askarov, who sits with a 3.99 GAA and a .848% SV%.

No. 19 - New York Islanders

Rankings Last Week - 24

The Islanders finished last week with a 5-3 loss to the Lightning but had the perfect "get-right" game in Week 3, taking down the Canucks (3-2) on Tuesday night. They would pick up another point in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Ottawa Senators and stayed hot on Saturday, defeating the Leafs (4-1).

After a relatively slow start, the Islanders are finding their footing and hope to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Top center Bo Horvat has been on fire to open the campaign, netting five goals (and adding four points) in just eight games.

No. 18 - Buffalo Sabres

Rankings Last Week - 23

The Sabres had a busy four-game slate but continued to stack points, earning at least one point in each contest. They began the week with a 5-3 win over the Florida Panthers but fell to the Canadiens in a 3-2 overtime loss. In the second half of the week, the Sabres rebounded and took down the Leafs (5-4 OT) but fell to the Canadiens again in another overtime loss.

This brings them to a 4-3-2 record, and they currently sit just behind the Panthers for the No. 4 spot in the Atlantic Division. They will have a few days off before facing the Flyers on Wednesday night.

No. 17 - Montreal Canadiens

Rankings Last Week - 9

Montreal extended their winning streak to two games on Tuesday, taking down the Sabres (4-3) in a shootout. However, it didn't become three as they fell to the Capitals (5-4) on Wednesday night. Fortunately, they had another matchup against the Sabres to end the week and picked up two more points.

While they haven't been as dominant as projected, Montreal sits at a modest 4-3-1 record through eight games. They will need more stable play from Jakub Dobes, who carries a rough .842% SV%.

No. 16 - Washington Capitals

Rankings Last Week - 15

The Capitals started the week with a tough task, facing the reigning Stanley Cup Champion on home ice. They fell 4-2 but wasted little time getting back on track, as they defeated the Canadiens in D.C. (5-4) on Wednesday night. Their week would end with a 4-2 victory over the Devils.

The Capitals will remain in Washington for the next three games and have a prime opportunity to bank points early. Offseason acquisition Alex Tyuch has fit right in, scoring a team-high five goals in eight games.

No. 15 - Winnipeg Jets

Rankings Last Week - 14

The Jets ended last week with a tough 5-1 loss to the Ducks but quickly got back on track on Tuesday, taking down the high-powered Minnesota Wild (5-2). Top center Mark Scheifele led the way with three points. However, the Jets then took an overtime loss to the Blackhawks on Thursday and fell in regulation to the Hurricanes (3-2).

While their 4-2-2 start is impressive, the overarching story for this team is netminder Connor Hellebuyck. The disgruntled goalie is set to leave the team this week, which could suggest a trade is near or that he may be coming to a future agreement with the front office.

No. 14 - Seattle Kraken

Rankings Last Week - 18

The Kraken capped off Week 2 with two impressive road victories and stayed hot as they continued their East trip, taking down the Flyers (3-2) in a shootout on Tuesday night. They would then travel to Florida to face the Lightning (4-3 overtime loss) and the Panthers (8-3) in a regular-season loss.

Despite the tough finish, the Kraken boast a 5-3-1 record and sit in sole possession of third place in the Pacific Division. Chandler Stephenson, Kaapo Kakko, and Jared McCann have carried their offense, each hitting the eight-point mark in just nine games.

No. 13 - Florida Panthers

Rankings Last Week - 19

After falling to the Sabres on Monday (5-3), which marked their second straight regulation loss, the Panthers wasted little time to flip the script. The Cats would rattle off three straight victories to cap off Week 3 and took care of two teams in dominant fashion. They would take down the Kraken, Blue Jackets, and Canucks by a combined 18-8 score.

The backbone of these performances was winger Brady Tkachuk. Tkachuk posted back-to-back hat tricks and ended the week with 10 points over just four games. They will look to push their win streak to four games on Wednesday when Tkachuk returns to Ottawa.

BRADY, YOU'RE KIDDING https://t.co/m7JgbJd8J7 — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) October 16, 2026

No. 12 - Anaheim Ducks

Rankings Last Week - 7

The Ducks had a short two-game slate this week but dropped both games in regulation. They would begin their Week 3 slate with a 4- 2 loss to the Calgary Flames and then end the week with a 4-2 regulation loss to the surging Boston Bruins. This brings Anaheim to a 4-3 record and puts them toward the middle of the Pacific Division.

Second-year winger Beckett Sennecke has continued to be a bright spot on offense, putting five pucks in the back of the net over the first seven games of the campaign. They will look to snap this skid on Monday at MSG.

No. 11 - Dallas Stars

Rankings Last Week - 8

The Stars opened the week with a regulation loss to the high-powered Avalanche (3-2) but got some revenge a day later with a 3-2 shootout win. They ended the week with an impressive 4-0 shutout win over the Chicago Blackhawks to cap off Week 3.

The Stars enter Week 4 with a solid 4-3-1 record and are in a prime spot to keep stacking points with a lengthy home stand that kicks off Tuesday against the Bruins.

No. 10 - New York Rangers

Rankings Last Week - 10

The Rangers opened Week 3 with another win, upsetting the Tampa Bay Lightning (4-1) on Tuesday night. In this victory, young netminder Dylan Garand out-dueled Andrei Vasilevskiy. However, they ended the week with just one point in their last two games, losing to the Devils (7-1) and the Blue Jackets (1-0) in overtime.

The Rangers will look to snap their brief skid on Monday when they host the Anaheim Ducks. Alexis Lafreniere appears to be enjoying a post-hype breakout season, scoring seven goals (11 points) in his first 10 games.

No. 9 - Ottawa Senators

Rankings Last Week - 11

The Senators stayed hot to begin Week 3 as they took down the Devils (4-1) off the back of a two-point effort from Tim Stutzle but would see their fortunes flipped on Tuesday. During the Frozen Frenzy, they took a tough 7-2 loss to the Blues but bounced back on Thursday (2-1) over the Islanders before handing the Flyers their first win on Saturday.

Despite the inconsistent finish, the Senators sit with a solid 6-3 record. All eyes will be on this team on Wednesday as they will host Brady Tkachuk and the Panthers.

No. 8 - Minnesota Wild

Rankings Last Week - 5

The Wild pushed their winning streak to two games on Monday night as they took down the surging Golden Knights in a statement 4-2 victory. In this contest, the Wild were led by blue-liner Quinn Hughes, who tallied a team-high two points. However, while they fell to the Jets on Tuesday, they enjoyed a strong conclusion to the week.

On Thursday, they took down the Blues (5-4) and capped off the weekend with a 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets. Minnesota will look to win three straight on Tuesday in another litmus test against the Oilers.

No. 7 - Utah Mammoth

Rankings Last Week - 12

Utah opened the week with a thrilling 5-4 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs and would close out the slate with a home-and-home series with the Edmonton Oilers. The Mammoth got the better of the first matchup, taking down Edmonton 4-2 on their home ice. However, out West, they would fall 6-2 on Saturday night.

Despite that, Utah sits at an impressive 6-3 record and leads the Central Division. They will look to get back on track with a home tilt against the struggling Penguins on Monday.

No. 6 - Tampa Bay Lightning

Rankings Last Week - 6

After taking down the Islanders to cap off Week 2, the Lightning did not enjoy the same success against the Rangers to begin Week 3, as they lost 4-1. However, it didn't take long for the Bolts to get back on track, as they earned all four points over their final two games of the week, defeating the Kraken and Canucks.

Tampa Bay now sits with a 6-2 record and is once again a top contender in the East (as expected). Their offense has been led by Nikita Kucherov with 10 points, but Brandon Hagel surprisingly leads the squad with 11 points.

No. 5 - Boston Bruins

Rankings Last Week - 13

Boston spent the week out in California and swept the board. Over three games, the Bruins picked up all six points against the Sharks, Kings, and Ducks, and would do so in three regular-season victories by a combined 14-6 score. That brings them to a stellar 7-2 record, and they'll look to extend their streak to six games on Tuesday in Dallas.

While David Pastrnak's team-leading 12 points is impressive, let's spotlight second-year center Fraser Minten. Minten sits alongside Morgan Geekie with eight points (second most on the team) and is looking like a sophomore breakout.

No. 4 - Colorado Avalanche

Rankings Last Week - 2

The Avalanche began the week with a back-to-back tilt against their Central Division rivals, the Dallas Stars. Nathan MacKinnon and company got the better end of Game 1 (3-2) but would take a shootout loss in Game 2. However, it did not take long for them to get back in the win column as they defeated the Penguins on Friday night.

While Colorado once again holds a strong 5-2-1 record, their goaltending has not been as sharp as it was last winter, as MacKenzie Blackwood carries a modest .890% SV% over six outings.

No. 3 - Vegas Golden Knights

Rankings Last Week - 3

Despite starting the week with a regulation loss to the Minnesota Wild, the Golden Knights quickly got back on track and settled comfortably near the top of our power rankings. After Monday night's loss, the Knights would pick up all six possible points over their next three games, winning all three in regulation.

The Golden Knights sit at 16 points and an 8-2 record, leading the Western Conference. They will have a great test on Tuesday night as they host an Eastern heavyweight, the Tampa Bay Lightning.

No. 2 - Edmonton Oilers

Rankings Last Week - 4

The Oilers began the week with a statement 4-1 victory over the struggling Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night. In this victory, Connor McDavid continued this incredible start to the season with a four-point effort. They would end the week with a two-game slate against the Mammoth, where they would split.

Edmonton sits with a 6-1-1 record through eight games and boasts the highest W% of the Western Conference. McDavid has already outdone himself as the clear favorite for the Hart Trophy, earning at least one point in every game, totaling 23 (six goals) over just eight games.

No. 1 - Carolina Hurricanes

Rankings Last Week - 1

The reigning champs opened the week as expected, picking up two points in a regulation victory over the Washington Capitals (4-2) and another victory over the Winnipeg Jets (3-2 on Saturday. This pushed their winning streak to seven games. However, one of the biggest early-season upsets snapped this run.

On Sunday, the Flames beat the Canes 3-2. While this loss was surprising, we will not knock them too much, as they should rebound well against the Canucks on Tuesday night.