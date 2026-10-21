October 21, 2026

Andy's NHL power rankings for the top-10 James Norris Memorial Trophy candidates for the 2026-27 season. His top Norris Trophy candidates of October 2026 include Adam Fox, Owen Power, and more.

While the NHL season has just begun, it's never too early to focus our attention on the end-of-season awards. Even with only three weeks of data, the Norris Trophy race is starting to take shape.

Below, we will look at the very early top-10 favorites for the Norris Trophy, along with a few honorable mentions. While the order of the ranking is far from being set in stone, these 10 defenders have made an early impact.

Let's dive into the current top-10 favorites to win the 2026-27 Norris Trophy. All statistics and records mentioned are updated as of Tuesday, October 20.

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No. 10 - Seth Jones, Florida Panthers

The first name on our list has quietly been one of the most productive blue-liners in the offensive zone. In nine games, Seth Jones has tallied 10 points (nine helpers), a +2 rating, and 25 shots on goal. Jones sits alongside just six defenders who have reached double-digit points through the first three weeks.

While offense metrics shouldn't tell the whole story in Norris voting, Jones has controlled play when on the ice. Per MoneyPuck.com, the 32-year-old has generated an elite 61% Corsi% and a sharp 12.5% Relative Expected Goals%. Compared to last season, Jones' Corsi% is up four points, and his On-Ice Expected Goals% is up seven points.

He is being deployed as the clear No. 1 option in Florida (41.4% Share of possible ice time) and is making a major impact when on the ice.

No. 9 - Roman Josi, Nashville Predators

Roman Josi had a few "down" seasons due to his team's context but is off to a strong start in 2026. After posting a -15 rating in 2025 and a -26 rating the season prior, Josi has held a much-improved +6 rating through eight games.

During this stretch, Josi has found the back of the net once and tallied eight helpers. He has also added 13 blocked shots and 19 shots on goal. Josi has taken on a massive share of the team's ice time, logging 41.3%, which places him 13th at the position (among blue liners who have logged at least 101 minutes of ice time. In comparison to his teammates, Nashville's No. 2 blue liner, Brady Skjei, has logged just 32.1% of the team's share of possible ice time.

Offensively, the 36-year-old ranks eighth among defenders with a 75% On-Ice Goals% and 18th in Relative Goals% (12.3%).

The sample is small, but Josi is playing a major part in keeping this team above .500 in the opening month.

No. 8 - Owen Power, Buffalo Sabres

The next name has seen his stock soar over the early going. While he likely won't be in the top-10 all season, he is worth noting in this edition due to his impressive start. With Rasmus Dahlin battling an injury, the Sabers have turned to Power to lead the blue line.

Over nine games, the 23-year-old has scored two goals and added six assists. Last season, he still had only 29 points in 81 games (eight goals) and is well on track to enjoy a breakout season.

However, Buffalo hasn't just promoted him to the top unit; Power is logging a massive share of the team's ice time. Per MoneyPuck.com, Power sits third among blue-liners in share of possible ice time (behind only two names above him on this list) and has generated a dominant 56.4% On-Ice Expected Goals.

Owen Power scores the game-winner in OT for the Sabres! https://t.co/ueNtEbCQAe — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 16, 2026

No. 7 - Matthew Schaefer, New York Islanders

Schaefer made a strong case to earn Norris votes as a rookie and is expected to be near the top of the ballot again in 2026. Over eight games, the former first overall pick has had a quiet start in the box score (just seven points, all helpers), but his underlying metrics remain as elite as last winter.

As expected, Schaefer is taking on a massive share of the team's ice time. Per MoneyPuck.com, the Islander sits sixth among all blue liners with a high 42.5% Share of Possible Ice Time. He has posted a dominant 65% on-ice goal percentage, but Schaefer stands out even more given how the team struggles when he is off the ice.

The 19-year-old has generated a league-low 35.2% Off-Ice Expected Goals%, suggesting how impactful his presence is on this roster. If they were to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Schaefer will likely earn top-3 Norris votes and potentially a handful of Hart votes.

No. 6 - Adam Fox, New York Rangers

Adam Fox had an injury-riddled 2025 campaign but remained productive on a per-game basis. Over 55 games last winter, Fox tallied 53 points (44 helpers) with a +5 rating, 24 hits and 74 blocks.

In 11 games in 2026, the top blue-liner in New York has tallied 10 points (all assists). However, the Rangers have been among the league's top teams, and Fox has played a major role in that.

When the 28-year-old steps onto the ice, the Rangers dictate the play. Fox has posted an elite 63.9% on-ice expected goals%, ranking eighth among defenders with at least 101 minutes of ice time. His Relative Expected Goals% (18.1%) also ranks fifth among all defenders. If Fox can stay healthy, this team should be in the heart of the postseason race.

No. 5 - Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets

Zach Werenski has had a quiet start to the campaign, but still comfortably sits in our top-5. In seven games, Werenski has tallied six helpers but hasn't found the back of the net. He has logged 16 shots on goal and added another 20 blocked shots.

In comparison to last season, Werenski has taken a step back, but given his career production, this dip likely won't last long. According to MoneyPuck, Werenski has posted a low 47% Corsi%, down nine points from his 2025 mark. In addition, Werenski carries a -1.2% Relative Goals% and a 44.2% On-Ice Expected Goals%.

Despite this, Werenski still deserves a top-5 spot as the reigning Norris winner, but if these underlying metrics hold, he will find himself in the bottom half in November.

No. 4 - Lane Hutson, Montreal Canadiens

As expected, Lane Hutson has been all over the scoresheet in Montreal. Through eight games, Hutson has tallied eight points (two goals) with seven blocked shots, 19 shots on goal, and a +1 rating. Last season, Hutson enjoyed a dominant second season in the NHL, logging 78 points over 82 games while adding an eye-catching 137 blocked shots.

Like Schaefer, Hutson plays a major role in the team's offensive possession, and Montreal struggles when he is off the ice. Per MoneyPuck.com, Hutson has generated a 39.7% Off-Ice Expected Goals%, putting him eighth among blue-liners. His 20.1% Relative Expected Goals% also puts him in the top 5 among defenders.

If that wasn't impressive enough, the 22-year-old has generated an eye-catching 67% Corsi%, trailing only Shayne Gostisbehere among blue liners who have logged at least 100 minutes.

No. 3 - Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

Cale Makar has been doing "Cale Makar things" over the opening month. Across eight games, Makar has put three pucks on the back of the net and added three helpers. He has enjoyed three multi-point efforts and held a +3 rating.

While Colorado remains effective when he is off the ice, given their deep roster (54.8% Off-Ice Expected Goals%), he still boasts a dominant 62.4% On-Ice Expected Goals%, putting him 10th among defenders. His 60% Corsi% is actually a two-point jump from his 2025 marks, suggesting there could be another level Makar can take his game to.

No. 2 - Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild

As expected, Quinn Hughes sits near the top of the power ranking. In nine games, Hughes has found the back of the net twice and added 10 helpers. Hughes has been a near point-per-game player for much of his career and is on track to maintain this pace once again in 2026.

Under the hood, Hughes has posted a tidy 64% Corsi%, ranking sixth among blue liners (who have logged at least 100 minutes of ice time). To not be outdone, Hughes' elite 65.8% On-Ice Expected Goals% puts him fifth among defenders and second among names on this list (trailing only the No. 1 player).

No. 1 - Evan Bouchard, Edmonton Oilers

Was it even a surprise? Evan Bouchard is off to an historic start to the 2026 campaign and is the clear "way-too-early" frontrunner for the Norris. Over eight games, the Oakville native has scored six goals and tallied 10 helpers. He leads defenders in goals (four more than Hughes) and is tied for the No. 6 spot in the Rocket Richard race.

While this level of play is unsustainable, Bouchard's underlying metrics are elite and should propel him to his first 100+ point campaign of his career.

According to MoneyPuck.com, Bouchard has posted a stellar 70.5% On-Ice Expected Goals% and a 38% Off-Ice Expected Goals%, putting him among the top 3 in both metrics. If that wasn't impressive enough, his 32.5% Relative Expected Goals% leads the sport by nearly 10 points.

On the Outside Looking In

Mikhail Sergachev, UTA

Moritz Seider, DET