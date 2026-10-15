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NFL Week 6 Predictions: Picks and Analysis for Every Football Game

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Free NFL betting picks for every Week 6 matchup in 2026. Expert analysis and predictions for NFL Week 6. Who should you bet in Week 6? Analysis for every game on the slate.

In This Article hide
Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos (Thursday)
Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars (London)
Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns
Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts
New York Jets at New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints at New York Giants
Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers at Tampa Bay Bucs
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
Buffalo Bills at Las Vegas Raiders
Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers
Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The 2026 NFL season continues rolling along! Some squads head into Week 6 with surprising records, as well as multiple injuries.

This is a full slate of intriguing matchups. Let's see who is ready to make a statement this week...

Through the good, bad, and ugly, we'll dive into all the juicy spots on this slate as we go through every Week 6 game in this article, offering picks, predictions, and analysis for every one. We appreciate you joining us here at RotoBaller for the 2026 NFL season ... let's dive in!

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Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos (Thursday)

Seattle's defense has the edge in a matchup that could turn into a field-position slugfest, particularly if Denver struggles to generate explosive plays with Bo Nix.

I'll take the Seahawks to make one more timely play in what will be a tough road environment at Mile High.

Prediction: Seahawks 20, Broncos 17

 

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars (London)

Headed to London off their first win of the season, Houston's roster remains more talented than their 1-4 record indicates. This should be a tight divisional battle, but I trust Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars offense just a bit more to get things done in crunch time.

Prediction: Jaguars 23, Texans 21

 

Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons

This one will largely depend on the availability of each team's quarterback, though as of this writing, both Caleb Williams and Michael Penix Jr. are on track to start in Week 6.

If both Williams and Penix are under center, this suddenly becomes a game that could feature plenty of scoring. I'll give the slightest of nods to Atlanta at home here, as Williams might be a bit sluggish in his return to action.

Prediction: Falcons 27, Bears 24

 

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

Lamar Jackson has a realistic chance to return in Week 6, but even if Tyler Huntley is under center again for Baltimore, the Ravens have the more convincing path to controlling this game with Derrick Henry.

These divisional matchups are always tough, so the Browns will likely make the Ravens earn a win here, but the Baltimore offense should be able to carry them to the finish line.

Prediction: Ravens 21, Browns 17

 

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

While the Colts have certainly displayed some issues en route to a 2-3 start, they still rank 11th in the NFL with an average of 24.8 points per game.

Conversely, Tennessee ranks dead last in the league at just 11.6 points per game. The Colts should have enough offensive firepower to create some separation within the friendly confines of Lucas Oil Stadium.

Prediction: Colts 27, Titans 17

 

New York Jets at New England Patriots

New England has the stronger path to victory here, particularly if the Patriot defense can put the Jets into predictable passing situations. After a concerning start to the year, Drake Maye has now shined in consecutive starts.

Prediction: Patriots 28, Jets 17

 

New Orleans Saints at New York Giants

Not much separates these two underwhelming squads on paper, but the G-Men are 3-0 at home this season. It gives me the slightest of leans toward New York in what's a true toss-up spot.

Prediction: Giants 21, Saints 20

 

Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles

Who knows how the Philadelphia Eagles will react to losing a last-second shocker in London last week? From the outside looking in, it appears as though Philly head coach Nick Sirianni could be on the verge of losing the locker room. We know the Panthers come on the heels of their most complete performance of the season two weeks ago against Detroit and well rested off a bye in Week 5.

Bryce Young has shown enough to make me a believer, while the Eagles appear to still be searching for things.

Prediction: Panthers 24, Eagles 23

 

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tampa Bay Bucs

This could be the ugliest game on the Week 6 slate... or it could be the most entertaining. The Bucs and Jalon Daniels and UDFA rookie QB Jalon Daniels shocked the Dallas Cowboys last Thursday night, while the Steelers put together their own impressive outing in a 34-22 win over the Colts.

Pittsburgh might have truly found something with Jaylen Warren in the role of workhorse back, while their defense will present a step-up in difficulty for the still-inexperienced Daniels.

Prediction: Steelers 24, Bucs 20

 

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Coming off a brutal Monday night overtime loss to the Bills, the Rams get what should be a soft bounce-back opportunity against a Cardinals squad that's dropped four straight and seemingly regressed each week.

The Rams have failed to live up to this preseason hype to this point, but this is the mother of all "get right" spots.

Prediction: Rams 35, Cardinals 20

 

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Seemingly past the point of desperation, the beleaguered Bolts travel to Arrowhead to face a well-rested Chiefs squad fresh off their bye.

Kenneth Walker III's arrival in KC has been a game-changer for the Chiefs offense. They should continue to find success against a Chargers defense that's coughing up nearly 26 points per game.

Prediction: Chiefs 28, Chargers 17

 

Buffalo Bills at Las Vegas Raiders

Following an emotional overtime win on Monday night, the Bills must now travel cross-country to face a Raiders team that had been a tough out prior to last week's ugly loss at New England.

This could be a lively scoring environment, as each team possesses some dynamic offensive pieces, namely Josh Allen and Brock Bowers.

Prediction: Bills 35, Raiders 28

 

Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers

A marquee matchup between two popular franchises. To say both of these squads have been uneven in 2026 would be an understatement, which makes choosing a side in this one tough.

Outside of last week's 16-point Thursday night dud against the Bucs, the Cowboys have flashed explosive offensive firepower. The same can't be said for the Packers, who rank dead last in the NFL in rushing yards.

Prediction: Cowboys 28, Packers 27

 

Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers

A hard-fought Week 5 victory over the defending Super Bowl-champion Seahawks was just the latest impressive outing for the undefeated Niners. Mike Evans has been an inspired addition to a passing attack that's been beautifully orchestrated by Brock Purdy.

While the return of Jayden Daniels to the lineup gives Washington a puncher's chance, look for San Fran to control this one throughout.

Prediction: 49ers 31, Washington 20

 

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