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NFL DFS Lineup Picks for FanDuel, DraftKings - Patriots vs. Bears Thursday Night Showdown

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Drake Maye - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Koby's top NFL DFS lineup picks for the Patriots vs. Bears Thursday Night Football game on FanDuel, DraftKings. His NFL daily fantasy sleeper picks for Thursday, October 22, 2026.

In This Article hide
MVP/Captain - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
Flex Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
Value Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
Sample NFL DFS Lineup
More DFS Analysis and Lineup Picks

Week 7 is upon us! Welcome back to another Thursday Night Showdown. MNF did not go according to plan at all. Terry McLaurin getting injured really hurt me, but having Chig Okonkwo and George Kittle ended up being fairly optimal. It's time to lock in and nail this showdown.

For our TNF matchup, the New England Patriots (4-2) travel to Chicago to take on the Bears (4-2). With Caleb Williams back in the fold for the Bears, it makes them a dangerous team. I'll be your NFL showdown guy this season, so be sure to catch my articles for Thursday and Monday Night Football. If you have questions about other showdown slates, feel free to hit me up on X @DFSKoby, where I'm happy to help y'all out!

I will provide daily fantasy football picks for DraftKings and FanDuel for Thursday Night Football in Week 7, Patriots vs. Bears on October 22, 2026. These NFL DFS lineup picks can vary from higher-priced players and elite options to lower-priced players and value picks. 

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MVP/Captain - NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Caleb Williams - QB, $15.6K (DK), $17.7K (FD)

Although they survived his absence, you can definitely tell how needed Caleb Williams was for this offense. They looked much better last week against a tough Falcons squad. Williams blew through that Falcons secondary like Swiss cheese, going for 305 passing yards while completing 30 of 36 pass attempts.

Both teams have some solid defenses, but it's been the rushing defense for both teams that has really stood out. That being said, I think that Williams will be throwing the ball often

Drake Maye - QB, $15.9K (DK), $18.6K (FD)

I hate to just roll with both QBs at the MVP spot, but I truly think that they are the best two plays on the slate. I likely will start most of my lineups with either one of the QBs at the MVP spot and work my way down from there. The Bears' run defense has been electric recently; they kept Bijan Robinson under control, which is no easy feat. And Rhamondre Stevenson is no Bijan Robinson. So as I mentioned with Williams, I think that both teams are going to push the passing game and see what they can get to stick.

The Patriots have a few guys out, but that hasn't stopped Drake Maye from looking fantastic over the last three weeks. He has three or more touchdowns in each of the last three weeks, while throwing the ball well over 30 times a game. The Patriots have shown they are stepping away from the running game in recent weeks, and if that continues, then I do expect Maye to be one of the highest-scoring guys on the slate.

Other Captains/MVPs: Luther Burden III

 

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Flex Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Luther Burden III - WR, $8.4K (DK), $8.6K (FD)

Luther Burden III is likely in the best spot of any WR for the Bears. The big thing is avoiding Christian Gonzalez; he has been a menace this season and has really limited opposing offenses. Lucky for us I think he will be on Rome Odunze for the most part. The best part is, Burden plays in the slot more than Odunze and Kalif Raymond, which should have him lined up against Marcus Jones, who is giving up .31 fantasy points per route run this season.

The only advantage I see Odunze having is the snap count. Odunze is playing nearly every offensive snap at this point. Burden only played 40% of snaps last week, which was definitely an outlier as he has played an average of 65% of snaps prior to Week 6. Despite having only played in 40% of snaps last week, he still led the team in receptions, receiving yards, and targets.

Burden has got the connection going again with Caleb Williams, which will have me pairing those two up in multiple lineups.

Hunter Henry, $6.2K (DK), $5.8K (FD)

I'm kinda surprised to see Hunter Henry still this cheap; he has had touchdowns in the last two weeks, while also going for 44+ receiving yards. Henry has been leading the team in red zone target percentage as well with an 18%. Maye has spread the ball around quite a bit this season, but just like last season, Henry leads once again when it comes to the red zone.

With there being a few receivers out for this one, Henry should see an uptick in targets. He is already playing 70% of snaps; we just need Maye to look his way and get him the ball as often as possible. If Henry can get another one in the end zone, then that should solidify him as one of the best plays on the slate.

Other Flex Options: A.J. Brown, D'Andre Swift, Colston Loveland

 

Value Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks

DeMario Douglas - WR, $6.6K (DK), $4.4K (FD)

This is going to be the chalk value play, but I think it's completely warranted; both Mack Hollins and Romeo Doubs are on the IR, and even A.J. Brown was on the injury report this week. Douglas has been the low-key WR3 for the Patriots this season; he has played in at least 46% of snaps in all six games so far, and in three of those games he has played in 60% or more.

Even with Brown back last week, Douglas led all WRs in receptions with seven last week. Brown looked a bit rusty, and even with 10 targets going his way, he was only able to bring in three of those. He also had a fumble, which doesn't help his case. Drake Maye may look towards Douglas quite a bit more in this one, and with the price difference between the two, Douglas is an easy add to the lineups.

Roschon Johnson - RB, $4.4K (DK), $3.6K (FD)

I know I've spent this whole article avoiding RBs, but I think for Roschon Johnson's price I'll take a shot on the backup getting some extra reps, as he did against the Falcons last week. Kyle Monangai is out once again, and Johnson is coming off his best game of the season.

He rushed the ball 13 times for 51 yards with a rushing touchdown, and caught a pair of targets for 34 yards as well. He was behind Swift in snaps, but he outgained him in rushing yards. Johnson is definitely getting his fair share, and I'm sure he will be low-owned going against a good rushing defense.

This is one of those slates where it's okay to leave some money on the table, and it's very easy to do so. So don't force players into lineups that don't work with what you are looking for.

Other Value Options: Efton Chism III, Kyle Williams, Kalif Raymond

 

Sample NFL DFS Lineup

Here is a lineup option I like for the Thursday Night Football slate on FanDuel. Note that sample lineups are not intended to be used in contests by readers, but instead to show the type of roster construction that I am considering when building my lineups.

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