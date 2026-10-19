Koby's top NFL DFS lineup picks for the Commanders vs. 49ers Monday Night Football game on FanDuel, DraftKings. His NFL daily fantasy sleeper picks for Monday, October 19, 2026.
What an odd Week 6. It felt like a lot of things went wrong this weekend, and a decent number of injuries sent mine and a lot of other players' fantasy teams spiraling. The big news I'm waiting on is Mike Evans, as the Niners are already missing Deebo Samuel Sr. tonight. This is the perfect letdown spot for the 49ers, but will it actually happen? A lot of primetime games have been toss-ups, so we will see how this one rolls out.
We have an NFC showdown as the Washington Commanders (1-3-1) travel across the country to take on the San Francisco 49ers (5-0). I'll be your NFL showdown guy this season, so make sure to catch my articles for Thursday and Monday Night Football. If you have questions about other showdown slates, feel free to hit me up on X @DFSKoby, where I'm happy to help y'all out!
I will provide daily fantasy football picks for DraftKings and FanDuel for Monday Night Football in Week 6, Commanders vs. 49ers on October 19, 2026. These NFL DFS lineup picks can vary from higher-priced players and elite options to lower-priced players and value picks.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
MVP/Captain - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
Brock Purdy - QB, $16.2K (DK), $18K (FD)
This is going to be one of the best matchups in terms of a passing script the 49ers will likely see all year long. The Commanders give up the third-most receiving yards this season and the second-most receiving touchdowns. The only downside is Purdy is down two of his starting receivers, so we will likely see a lot of Brandin Cooks and Jacob Cowing.
Purdy is having a really solid season; he has four games with 20+ fantasy points, and his only outlier was against a tough Seahawks defense. He has at least two touchdowns in all five games and three touchdowns in three of them. We just saw Jameis Winston throw the ball 54 times against the Commanders last week, and the Giants don't have an RB anywhere close to Christian McCaffrey.
As long as the Commanders can keep this even remotely close, then Purdy should be in for another solid game.
Terry McLaurin - WR, $12K (DK), $12.6K (FD)
The easy option is to roll with the other QB, Jayden Daniels, but to get a little different, I will roll with his WR1. With Diggs possibly out of this one, McLaurin should end up with a favorable outing. We haven't seen him connect much in the endzone this season, but it's only a matter of time before he gets it done. He has the second-highest red zone target percentage at 21.4%, only behind Diggs, and if he remains out, that should get him an extra look.
McLaurin played in only 58% of snaps last week, but now that he is two weeks removed from injury, we should see him return to his 75-80% range, where he was in the first three weeks of the season. If McLaurin can have a week similar to what he did against Seattle with 17 fantasy points, that could make for a solid pivot who will also save us quite a bit of money as well.
Other Captains/MVPs: George Kittle, Jayden Daniels
Win more with expert tools and advice from proven winners. A valued RotoBaller Premium subscriber won half a MILLION dollars recently! Join in on the winning and get your edge with our NFL Premium Pass, which includes our exclusive DFS Cheat Sheets, the #1 Lineup Optimizer, and access to our VIP Chatrooms. RotoBaller's Premium Pass comes with a 100% money-back guarantee. Gain access now!
this is my community.. this is my family.. without them this would not happen @WinDailySports @RotoBaller
@BaronZito973 @mb_guruDFS #OTC there are others and you know who you are and I love you all for the help! pic.twitter.com/psRCDbCqqL
— Scott (@scottd923) September 25, 2023
Flex Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
George Kittle - TE, $8.2K (DK), $10K (FD)
Along with Brock Purdy, George Kittle will be one of the first 49ers I add to my lineups. With Deebo Samuel and several other WRs out, Kittle should see a ton of targets. On top of all that, Mike Evans is questionable and could be limited as well. We haven't seen what this offense will look like without Deebo. He played in only 43% of snaps in last week's win, which pushed Kittle's snaps up to 92%.
If that continues, and Evans stays limited, Kittle could end up as the highest-targeted player on the slate. In Week 3, Evans only played limited snaps. Kittle finished with 82 yards on six receptions with two touchdowns. The Commanders haven't been able to stop TEs all season, allowing the fifth-most receiving yards and second-most receiving touchdowns.
GEORGE. KITTLE.
DENvsSF on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/fynYAzwRMn
— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
Outside of Purdy, Kittle will be one of my most highly-rostered players on the slate.
San Francisco D/ST, $4.4K (DK), $6.8K (FD)
This is where we get different. The 49ers defense has been really solid this season; they have given up 14 or fewer points in three of five games. They just finished with 18 points in their win against Seattle, where they came out with four turnovers, one touchdown, and five sacks. Defenses are rare in the optimal lineups, but with how injured this Commanders team is, and Jayden Daniels still coming back from injury, that's a big question mark.
Daniels looked good in his first game back, but made some rookie mistakes that probably cost them the win against the Giants last week. If Daniels gets reckless, the 49ers defense could have a field day with him. The key is keeping the run game in check; he ran nine times for 103 yards last week. They've done well so far this season against that, but they also haven't faced a QB as much of a threat on the feet as Daniels.
Other Flex Options: Mike Evans, Drew Stevens, Christian McCaffrey
Value Plays - NFL DFS Lineup Picks
Chig Okonkwo - TE, $4.6K (DK), $3.6K (FD)
It didn't take long for Chig Okonkwo to make his presence known for the Commanders. The former Titan has now found a small role for himself in Washington. Last week he played in 71% of snaps. He also had a season-high in targets with six, of which he caught four for 60 yards. Chig is really cheap for someone who should continue having a sizeable role in this offense, especially if Diggs remains out.
Chig hasn't been involved too much in the red zone this season, but he has also missed a couple of games. With his usage seemingly increasing, I would imagine so would the targets toward the endzone. Especially without a solidified run game with Jacory Croskey-Merritt out for this one. At 3,600$ on FD, this is a great value play.
Strong outing from Chig Okonkwo! 👏
🐢 4 Receptions
🐢 60 Receiving Yards https://t.co/mDLaMouqHs
— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) October 12, 2026
Rachaad White - RB, $6.6K (DK), $5.6K (FD)
The other value play will also come from the Commanders. As I just mentioned, the run game will be a bit lost without JCM, but that means it's next man up. Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler are both very cheap options to take a shot on. I highly recommend that if you are the type to run multiple lineups, you get a couple with either White or Ekeler in them to make sure you have all your bases covered.
I lean a bit more toward White, as he's been in the offense longer and will likely get the bulk of the carries. He is averaging nearly four yards per carry, and with more carries, that could end up making for a solid outing, especially with getting involved in the passing game as well. Daniels will likely need his checkdown guy, and White should be in line for a few of those.
Other Value Options: Antonio Williams, Jacob Cowing, Austin Ekeler
Sample NFL DFS Lineup
Here is a lineup option I like for the Monday Night Football slate on FanDuel. Note that sample lineups are not intended to be used in contests by readers, but instead to show the type of roster construction that I am considering when building my lineups.
More DFS Analysis and Lineup Picks
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!