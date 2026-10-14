Is Zach Charbonnet the Starting Running Back for the Seahawks When He Returns? (Week 6 Update)

Will Zach Charbonnet start for the Seattle Seahawks when he returns? Bruno breaks down the Zach Charbonnet return timeline and fantasy football outlook ahead of Week 6.
Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet has a chance to make his season debut in Week 7, with an unsettled backfield waiting for him.
Emanuel Wilson and George Holani both lost fumbles in Sunday's 32-29 defeat to San Francisco, adding another problem to Seattle's uneven running game.
A starting opportunity looks realistic for Charbonnet. What remains less certain is how much work his repaired knee can handle once he is activated, particularly with rookie Jadarian Price eventually coming back as well.Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Will Zach Charbonnet Start for the Seattle Seahawks When He Returns?
Charbonnet looks like Seattle's best bet for the lead rushing role once his knee permits a full workload, although the Seahawks have not named him the starter.
His scoring résumé is stronger than that of the currently available backs. He rushed for 730 yards and 12 touchdowns on 184 carries in 2025, and added 20 receptions for 144 yards.
That production came while he shared the backfield with Kenneth Walker III, who signed with Kansas City in free agency.
Charbonnet powers his way into the endzone to extend @Seahawks lead 💪
SEAvsAZ on Prime Video
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NFL (@NFL) September 25, 2025
His old touchdown role could be especially valuable now. Seattle has relied mostly on Wilson and Holani since Price aggravated a chest injury and went on injured reserve October 3.
Neither has convincingly taken control.
Wilson leads the team with 73 carries for 251 yards and two rushing touchdowns through five games.
He had 21 attempts for 81 yards against the Chargers in Week 4, then took 20 carries for 61 yards and a touchdown against the 49ers.
That volume matters, but his 3.4 yards per attempt show why the Seahawks might look for a different option.
Make that 2️⃣ TDs for Emanuel Wilson!
@LACvsSEA on CBS/Paramount+
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NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026
Holani has been used more selectively, with 26 carries for 77 yards and 11 receptions for 76 yards. He caught four passes against San Francisco but lost a fumble, as did Wilson.
Holani was charged with two fumbles in the game, losing one.
Charbonnet's ball security provides a notable contrast. NFL records credit him with no fumbles on 427 regular-season carries across his first three seasons.
That doesn't guarantee anything after a long layoff, but it strengthens the case for using him in meaningful situations once he's ready.
There is still a complication. Seattle selected Price in the first round in April, and he started the first three games before his injury.
Price cannot return before Week 8, leaving Charbonnet an opportunity to establish a role first, but the rookie isn't going away. A three-back rotation later in the season is possible.
Zach Charbonnet Fantasy Football Outlook
Charbonnet tore his ACL in January's playoff win over San Francisco.
Seattle opened his 21-day return-to-practice window October 1, allowing him to practice while remaining on the physically unable to perform list.
The club must decide whether to activate him before that window expires.
Coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that the team was not planning on having Charbonnet play Thursday against Denver.
The outlook beyond Thursday is more encouraging.
On October 14, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported, citing multiple sources, that Charbonnet has a legitimate chance to play in Week 7 against Kansas City on October 25.
That would still require Seattle to activate him, and a first appearance should not be confused with clearance for his former workload.
Macdonald has emphasized that the team wants everyone involved in the recovery decision to be comfortable with Charbonnet's readiness.
Given the nature of his injury, Seattle has reason to manage his first game carefully even if he eventually becomes the preferred early-down and goal-line runner.
RotoBaller's Week 6 waiver-wire coverage identifies Charbonnet as a priority pickup. That is appropriate for managers who can carry him through a possible final week of inactivity.
He offers a stronger path to useful touchdown opportunities than a typical bench stash, though Wilson and Price may prevent a true workhorse role.
A possible Week 7 debut makes Charbonnet worth adding now. The 12 rushing touchdowns he scored last season give Seattle every reason to find out whether that goal-line role can be his again.
Make sure to follow Bruno on X: @MuleKickSports.
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 6 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Emanuel Wilson, George Holani. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 6. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
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