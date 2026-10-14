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Is Zach Charbonnet the Starting Running Back for the Seahawks When He Returns? (Week 6 Update)

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Zach Charbonnet - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Will Zach Charbonnet start for the Seattle Seahawks when he returns? Bruno breaks down the Zach Charbonnet return timeline and fantasy football outlook ahead of Week 6.

In This Article hide
Will Zach Charbonnet Start for the Seattle Seahawks When He Returns?
Zach Charbonnet Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet has a chance to make his season debut in Week 7, with an unsettled backfield waiting for him.

Emanuel Wilson and George Holani both lost fumbles in Sunday's 32-29 defeat to San Francisco, adding another problem to Seattle's uneven running game.

A starting opportunity looks realistic for Charbonnet. What remains less certain is how much work his repaired knee can handle once he is activated, particularly with rookie Jadarian Price eventually coming back as well.

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Will Zach Charbonnet Start for the Seattle Seahawks When He Returns?

Charbonnet looks like Seattle's best bet for the lead rushing role once his knee permits a full workload, although the Seahawks have not named him the starter.

His scoring résumé is stronger than that of the currently available backs. He rushed for 730 yards and 12 touchdowns on 184 carries in 2025, and added 20 receptions for 144 yards.

That production came while he shared the backfield with Kenneth Walker III, who signed with Kansas City in free agency.

His old touchdown role could be especially valuable now. Seattle has relied mostly on Wilson and Holani since Price aggravated a chest injury and went on injured reserve October 3.

Neither has convincingly taken control.

Wilson leads the team with 73 carries for 251 yards and two rushing touchdowns through five games.

He had 21 attempts for 81 yards against the Chargers in Week 4, then took 20 carries for 61 yards and a touchdown against the 49ers.

That volume matters, but his 3.4 yards per attempt show why the Seahawks might look for a different option.

Holani has been used more selectively, with 26 carries for 77 yards and 11 receptions for 76 yards. He caught four passes against San Francisco but lost a fumble, as did Wilson.

Holani was charged with two fumbles in the game, losing one.

Charbonnet's ball security provides a notable contrast. NFL records credit him with no fumbles on 427 regular-season carries across his first three seasons.

That doesn't guarantee anything after a long layoff, but it strengthens the case for using him in meaningful situations once he's ready.

There is still a complication. Seattle selected Price in the first round in April, and he started the first three games before his injury.

Price cannot return before Week 8, leaving Charbonnet an opportunity to establish a role first, but the rookie isn't going away. A three-back rotation later in the season is possible.

 

Zach Charbonnet Fantasy Football Outlook

Charbonnet tore his ACL in January's playoff win over San Francisco.

Seattle opened his 21-day return-to-practice window October 1, allowing him to practice while remaining on the physically unable to perform list.

The club must decide whether to activate him before that window expires.

Coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that the team was not planning on having Charbonnet play Thursday against Denver.

The outlook beyond Thursday is more encouraging.

On October 14, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported, citing multiple sources, that Charbonnet has a legitimate chance to play in Week 7 against Kansas City on October 25.

That would still require Seattle to activate him, and a first appearance should not be confused with clearance for his former workload.

Macdonald has emphasized that the team wants everyone involved in the recovery decision to be comfortable with Charbonnet's readiness.

Given the nature of his injury, Seattle has reason to manage his first game carefully even if he eventually becomes the preferred early-down and goal-line runner.

RotoBaller's Week 6 waiver-wire coverage identifies Charbonnet as a priority pickup. That is appropriate for managers who can carry him through a possible final week of inactivity.

He offers a stronger path to useful touchdown opportunities than a typical bench stash, though Wilson and Price may prevent a true workhorse role.

A possible Week 7 debut makes Charbonnet worth adding now. The 12 rushing touchdowns he scored last season give Seattle every reason to find out whether that goal-line role can be his again.

Make sure to follow Bruno on X: @MuleKickSports.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for Week 6?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 6 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Emanuel Wilson, George Holani. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 6. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Emanuel Wilson, George Holani. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 6 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Emanuel Wilson, George Holani compared to others:

Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rashee Rice
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Michael Wilson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Emanuel Wilson
vs
George Pickens
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Braelon Allen
Emanuel Wilson
vs
George Kittle
Emanuel Wilson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
A.J. Brown
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jalen Coker
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Parker Washington
Emanuel Wilson
vs
DK Metcalf
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Luther Burden III
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Mike Evans
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyler Warren
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Matthew Golden
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bucky Irving
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Devonta Smith
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Davante Adams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Trey McBride
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Brock Bowers
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Josh Downs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Emanuel Wilson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Emanuel Wilson
vs
James Cook III
Emanuel Wilson
vs
DJ Moore
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Malik Nabers
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Travis Kelce
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chris Olave
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Denzel Boston
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Javonte Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Nico Collins
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Carnell Tate
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Zay Flowers
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Derrick Henry
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tony Pollard
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Drake London
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Woody Marks
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Christian Watson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Emanuel Wilson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tre Tucker
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kyren Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Puka Nacua
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rome Odunze
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Colston Loveland
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Germie Bernard
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Keenan Allen
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Hunter Henry
Emanuel Wilson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kendre Miller
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Emanuel Wilson
vs
RJ Harvey
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Mark Andrews
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Brenton Strange
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Blake Corum
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Darren Waller
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jake Ferguson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Keon Coleman
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Dameon Pierce
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Najee Harris
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kalif Raymond
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Emanuel Wilson
vs
AJ Barner
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Cade Otton
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Brandin Cooks
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Darnell Washington
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rachaad White
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Michael Mayer
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Malachi Fields
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Justice Hill
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Demario Douglas
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kimani Vidal
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Darius Cooper
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Cody White
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Noah Fant
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Cooper Kupp
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Makai Lemon
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Emanuel Wilson
vs
George Holani
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Antonio Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Evan Engram
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Efton Chism III
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kaelon Black
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jaylin Noel
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Austin Ekeler
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Colby Parkinson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Mason Taylor
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Eli Raridon
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Isaiah Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Gunnar Helm
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ty Johnson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Cole Kmet
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ted Hurst
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Charlie Kolar
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Troy Franklin
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Roschon Johnson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Sean Tucker
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jacob Cowing
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Darnell Mooney
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Noah Gray
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jahan Dotson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Dawson Knox
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kyle Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Skyy Moore
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Josh Cameron
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Theo Johnson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Treylon Burks
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Austin Hooper
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Brycen Tremayne
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jonnu Smith
Emanuel Wilson
vs
CJ Donaldson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Foster Moreau
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Isaiah Bond
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jalen Brooks
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyler Goodson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Seth McGowan
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyler Badie
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Dylan Laube
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Corey Kiner
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ray Davis
Emanuel Wilson
vs
A.J. Dillon
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Hunter Luepke
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Isaiah Davis
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ameer Abdullah
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jordan James
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Julius Chestnut
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Alec Ingold
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Brashard Smith
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Audric Estime
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kalel Mullings
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Patrick Ricard
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rasheen Ali
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bam Knight
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Adam Prentice
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Carson Steele
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kene Nwangwu
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Zavier Scott
George Holani
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
George Holani
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
George Holani
vs
Makai Lemon
George Holani
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
George Holani
vs
Cooper Kupp
George Holani
vs
Antonio Williams
George Holani
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
George Holani
vs
Evan Engram
George Holani
vs
Noah Fant
George Holani
vs
Efton Chism III
George Holani
vs
Cody White
George Holani
vs
Rashid Shaheed
George Holani
vs
Emmett Johnson
George Holani
vs
Kaelon Black
George Holani
vs
Darius Cooper
George Holani
vs
Jaylin Noel
George Holani
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
George Holani
vs
Austin Ekeler
George Holani
vs
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
George Holani
vs
Colby Parkinson
George Holani
vs
Kimani Vidal
George Holani
vs
Mason Taylor
George Holani
vs
Demario Douglas
George Holani
vs
Eli Raridon
George Holani
vs
Justice Hill
George Holani
vs
Isaiah Williams
George Holani
vs
Malachi Fields
George Holani
vs
Gunnar Helm
George Holani
vs
Michael Mayer
George Holani
vs
Ty Johnson
George Holani
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
George Holani
vs
Cole Kmet
George Holani
vs
Rico Dowdle
George Holani
vs
Ted Hurst
George Holani
vs
Rachaad White
George Holani
vs
Charlie Kolar
George Holani
vs
Khalil Shakir
George Holani
vs
Troy Franklin
George Holani
vs
Darnell Washington
George Holani
vs
Roschon Johnson
George Holani
vs
Brandin Cooks
George Holani
vs
Sean Tucker
George Holani
vs
Tyjae Spears
George Holani
vs
Kayshon Boutte
George Holani
vs
Keaton Mitchell
George Holani
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
George Holani
vs
Cade Otton
George Holani
vs
Jacob Cowing
George Holani
vs
Tyler Allgeier
George Holani
vs
Darnell Mooney
George Holani
vs
AJ Barner
George Holani
vs
Noah Gray
George Holani
vs
Rashod Bateman
George Holani
vs
Jahan Dotson
George Holani
vs
Kalif Raymond
George Holani
vs
Dawson Knox
George Holani
vs
Chig Okonkwo
George Holani
vs
Kaleb Johnson
George Holani
vs
Najee Harris
George Holani
vs
Kyle Williams
George Holani
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
George Holani
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
George Holani
vs
Dalton Schultz
George Holani
vs
Skyy Moore
George Holani
vs
Ryan Flournoy
George Holani
vs
Josh Cameron
George Holani
vs
Courtland Sutton
George Holani
vs
Theo Johnson
George Holani
vs
Romeo Doubs
George Holani
vs
Treylon Burks
George Holani
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
George Holani
vs
Austin Hooper
George Holani
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
George Holani
vs
Brycen Tremayne
George Holani
vs
Dameon Pierce
George Holani
vs
Jonnu Smith
George Holani
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
George Holani
vs
CJ Donaldson
George Holani
vs
Keon Coleman
George Holani
vs
Laquon Treadwell
George Holani
vs
Jake Ferguson
George Holani
vs
Foster Moreau
George Holani
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
George Holani
vs
Isaiah Bond
George Holani
vs
Darren Waller
George Holani
vs
Jalen Brooks
George Holani
vs
Blake Corum
George Holani
vs
Jerry Jeudy
George Holani
vs
Kendrick Bourne
George Holani
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
George Holani
vs
Brenton Strange
George Holani
vs
Elic Ayomanor
George Holani
vs
Tyler Higbee
George Holani
vs
Devontez Walker
George Holani
vs
Alvin Kamara
George Holani
vs
Jalen Royals
George Holani
vs
Mark Andrews
George Holani
vs
Matthew Hibner
George Holani
vs
RJ Harvey
George Holani
vs
Tim Patrick
George Holani
vs
Omarion Hampton
George Holani
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
George Holani
vs
Ladd McConkey
George Holani
vs
Reggie Virgil
George Holani
vs
Kendre Miller
George Holani
vs
Tommy Tremble
George Holani
vs
J.K. Dobbins
George Holani
vs
Bo Melton
George Holani
vs
Hunter Henry
George Holani
vs
Daniel Bellinger
George Holani
vs
Keenan Allen
George Holani
vs
Sam Roush
George Holani
vs
Germie Bernard
George Holani
vs
John Metchie III
George Holani
vs
Jakobi Meyers
George Holani
vs
Brandon Smith
George Holani
vs
Xavier Worthy
George Holani
vs
Tyler Goodson
George Holani
vs
Colston Loveland
George Holani
vs
Blake Whiteheart
George Holani
vs
Jeremiyah Love
George Holani
vs
Calvin Ridley
George Holani
vs
Emeka Egbuka
George Holani
vs
Zachariah Branch
George Holani
vs
Pat Freiermuth
George Holani
vs
Luke Farrell
George Holani
vs
Quinshon Judkins
George Holani
vs
Jeremy Ruckert
George Holani
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
George Holani
vs
Tez Johnson
George Holani
vs
Rome Odunze
George Holani
vs
John Bates
George Holani
vs
Devaughn Vele
George Holani
vs
Seth McGowan
George Holani
vs
Juwan Johnson
George Holani
vs
Teagan Quitoriano
George Holani
vs
Tre Tucker
George Holani
vs
Konata Mumpfield
George Holani
vs
Jaylen Waddle
George Holani
vs
Tyler Badie
George Holani
vs
Woody Marks
George Holani
vs
Tory Horton
George Holani
vs
Stefon Diggs
George Holani
vs
Elijah Arroyo
George Holani
vs
Tony Pollard
George Holani
vs
Elijah Higgins
George Holani
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
George Holani
vs
Mitchell Evans
George Holani
vs
Carnell Tate
George Holani
vs
Bryce Lance
George Holani
vs
Dallas Goedert
George Holani
vs
Nate Adkins
George Holani
vs
Denzel Boston
George Holani
vs
Davis Allen
George Holani
vs
Travis Kelce
George Holani
vs
KaVontae Turpin
George Holani
vs
DJ Moore
George Holani
vs
Dylan Laube
George Holani
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
George Holani
vs
Adam Trautman
George Holani
vs
Saquon Barkley
George Holani
vs
Corey Kiner
George Holani
vs
Josh Downs
George Holani
vs
Nate Boerkircher
George Holani
vs
Isaiah Likely
George Holani
vs
Luke Schoonmaker
George Holani
vs
Terry Mclaurin
George Holani
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
George Holani
vs
Tucker Kraft
George Holani
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
George Holani
vs
Devonta Smith
George Holani
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
George Holani
vs
Dalton Kincaid
George Holani
vs
Ray Davis
George Holani
vs
Tyler Warren
George Holani
vs
Bijan Robinson
George Holani
vs
Kenneth Walker III
George Holani
vs
Christian McCaffrey
George Holani
vs
Jonathan Taylor
George Holani
vs
Kyren Williams
George Holani
vs
Jaylen Warren
George Holani
vs
Derrick Henry
George Holani
vs
Javonte Williams
George Holani
vs
James Cook III
George Holani
vs
D'Andre Swift
George Holani
vs
Ashton Jeanty
George Holani
vs
Chuba Hubbard
George Holani
vs
Bucky Irving
George Holani
vs
Cam Skattebo
George Holani
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
George Holani
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
George Holani
vs
Braelon Allen
George Holani
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
George Holani
vs
A.J. Dillon
George Holani
vs
Hunter Luepke
George Holani
vs
Isaiah Davis
George Holani
vs
Ameer Abdullah
George Holani
vs
Jordan James
George Holani
vs
Julius Chestnut
George Holani
vs
Alec Ingold
George Holani
vs
Brashard Smith
George Holani
vs
Audric Estime
George Holani
vs
Kalel Mullings
George Holani
vs
Patrick Ricard
George Holani
vs
Rasheen Ali
George Holani
vs
Bam Knight
George Holani
vs
Adam Prentice
George Holani
vs
Carson Steele
George Holani
vs
Kene Nwangwu
George Holani
vs
Zavier Scott

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Shohei Ohtani

Batting Sixth in NLCS Game 3 on Wednesday
Quinshon Judkins

Misses Practice, In Danger of Missing Week 6
Rasmus Ristolainen

to Remain Out Thursday
Mike Matheson

to Miss Second Consecutive Game
Wyatt Johnston

Stars Hope to Have Wyatt Johnston Back on Saturday
Joel Kiviranta

Available Wednesday
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Still Out Wednesday
Roope Hintz

Fine for Wednesday
Cale Makar

Expected to Play Wednesday
Lamar Jackson

Misses Practice on Wednesday
Jeremiyah Love

Will Not Practice on Wednesday
Marvin Harrison Jr.

Set to Make Texans Debut in Week 6
Rashee Rice

Not Practicing on Wednesday
Ashton Jeanty

Will Play in Week 6
A.J. Brown

Patriots Opening Practice Window on A.J. Brown
Michael Penix Jr.

Expected to Start Sunday
Caleb Williams

to Practice in Full on Wednesday
Breece Hall

Remains Week-to-Week
Ashton Jeanty

Could Be Rested to Recover From Injuries
Zach Charbonnet

Could Make Season Debut in Week 7
Philadelphia Phillies

Don Mattingly To Manage Phillies For Two More Years
Ridly Greig

Sustains a "Strain" in Tuesday's Loss
Brandin Podziemski

Tallies 17 Points in Win Over Lakers
Wyatt Johnston

to Remain Out Wednesday
Darnell Nurse

Injured in Fight Tuesday
Yaxel Lendeborg

Shakes Off Ankle Scare in Las Vegas
Taylor Hall

Sustains Upper-Body Injury in Tuesday's Win
Lamar Jackson

Has Realistic Chance to Return in Week 6
Austin Reaves

Pours in 28 Points Against Warriors
Ryan Poehling

Out for 6-8 Weeks With MCL Sprain
Tyrese Haliburton

Scores 24 Points in Return to Oklahoma City
Jared Spurgeon

Dealing With Upper-Body Injury
James Wiseman

Posts Double-Double in Preseason Start
Alex DeBrincat

Agrees to Seven-Year Extension With Red Wings
Kawhi Leonard

Looks Sharp in Toronto Return
Myles Garrett

Won't Return to Practice This Week
Tyreek Hill

Found Liable for Battery, Could Still Face a Suspension
Shohei Ohtani

Will Be in Dodgers' Game 3 Lineup
Ziaire Williams

Ruled Out Again on Tuesday
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Resting Tuesday Versus Golden State
Walker Kessler

Set to Make Preseason Debut Tuesday
Dylan Cardwell

Sidelined at Least Two Weeks
Payton Pritchard

Agrees to Two-Year Extension with Celtics
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Still Listed as Limited on Tuesday
James Cook III

in Danger of Losing Carries
Mike Matheson

Misses Tuesday's Action
Luke Evangelista

Out Against Red Wings
Jacob Markstrom

Unavailable Tuesday
Cutter Gauthier

Ruled Out for Tuesday
Jordan Staal

to Miss 1-2 Months With Torn Calf
Josh Morrissey

Remains Out Tuesday
Cale Makar

to Miss Tuesday's Game
Montez Sweat

Facing Two-Game PED Suspension
D'Andre Swift

Battling Multiple Lower-Body Injuries
Caleb Williams

Looking "Pretty Good" for Week 6
Harrison Mevis

Rams Moving on From Harrison Mevis After Overtime Miss
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Consider Benching Shohei Ohtani for Game 3 of NLCS
Mikel Brown Jr.

Expected to Make His Preseason Debut Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers

Yuki Kawamura Waived by Clippers
Denver Nuggets

Nuggets Waive Lonnie Walker IV
Kristaps Porzingis

Still Without Return-to-Court Timeline
Yaxel Lendeborg

in Line for Opening-Night Start
Gui Santos

Positioned to Start on Opening Night
Tyrese Haliburton

Tweaks Right Ankle, Hopeful to Play on Tuesday
Ben Simmons

Expected to Begin 2026-27 Season as Starter
Kawhi Leonard

Available to Play on Tuesday
Sonny Gray

Will Return for Another Year in 2027
Miles Bridges

Recovering Well from Ankle Injury
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

has Laser Eye Surgery
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return in the Postseason
Drew Rasmussen

Starting Game 1 of ALCS Against Cleveland
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Hits Decisive Homer To Lift Guardians
Gavin Williams

Elite In Game 5 Win Over White Sox
Jacob Misiorowski

to Start Game 1 of NLCS Against Dodgers
Corey Seager

has Bone Spur Removed From his Elbow
Tarik Skubal

Dodgers to Start Tarik Skubal in Game 1 of NLCS Against Brewers
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