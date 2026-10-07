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Is Zach Charbonnet The Starting Running Back For The Seahawks When He Returns?

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Zach Charbonnet - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Will Zach Charbonnet start for the Seattle Seahawks when he returns? John Johnson breaks down the Zach Charbonnet return timeline and fantasy football outlook ahead of Week 5.

In This Article hide
Will Zach Charbonnet Start For The Seattle Seahawks When He Returns?
Zach Charbonnet Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (knee), a key contributor for his team during their 2025 Super Bowl run, tore his ACL in the playoffs last season and required season-ending surgery to correct the issue.

He remained heavily involved on offense last season, sharing the backfield with RB Kenneth Walker III. Walker is now dominating as the RB2 overall in PPR fantasy football leagues so far, meaning Charbonnet must have been a solid player to earn touches in that backfield.

But things are different now. Walker is gone, and the Seahawks drafted a rookie RB in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. They also looked elsewhere to add depth to their RB room, signing Emanuel Wilson, formerly of the Green Bay Packers. So is Charbonnet the starter when he returns?

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Will Zach Charbonnet Start For The Seattle Seahawks When He Returns?

When he returns, maybe not. He's recovering from a major knee injury and will have to use the coming weeks to rebuild strength in his affected leg. In a video of Charbonnet at practice, you can see a major difference in the size of his quadriceps muscles.

His left quad is much smaller than his right quad due to atrophy that naturally occurred. It will take time to get the muscles closer to an even size. Such a difference in muscle mass could increase the risk of further injury. And players coming back so soon from ACL tears tend to have restricted touches.

Charbonnet was probably never planned to be a workhorse RB this season. He wasn't last season, when he was often out-touched by Walker, and the Seahawks using a first-round pick on RB Jadarian Price (chest) seemed to signify that there would be another relatively even backfield split.

Things have changed, with Price now on injured reserve and expected to miss extended time. The aforementioned Wilson had a huge role in Week 4, but has been inefficient this season, averaging just under 3.9 yards per carry.

His return timeline has been quicker than that of most players who tear their ACLs, so there's a chance he only suffered a partial tear and had it repaired.

 

Zach Charbonnet Fantasy Football Outlook

Everything depends on Price's prognosis. The Seahawks told the media that they didn't believe his chest ailment was season-ending. Charbonnet will need time to ramp back up to full participation in practice and get back on the field.

It may be four weeks or more before we see him with a big workload on the field, and by six to eight weeks from now, we could see Price back in action. If he can return to full health, we have a committee on our hands again.

So it's really tough to find a definitive answer for how things will work out. He should be rostered in all fantasy leagues without a doubt, as the potential RB1 for a potent offense moving forward. There may be a window of time in which he dominates touches, but a committee backfield for most of the rest of the season is possible as well.

Keep an eye on Price's return timeline in a few weeks. If he's out for most of the season, Charbonnet could see multiple weeks as a valuable fantasy RB2.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for Week 5?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 5 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Emanuel Wilson, Bhayshul Tuten, Bucky Irving, Kyle Monangai, Rico Dowdle. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 5. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Emanuel Wilson, Bhayshul Tuten, Bucky Irving, Kyle Monangai, Rico Dowdle. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 5 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Emanuel Wilson, Bhayshul Tuten, Bucky Irving, Kyle Monangai, Rico Dowdle compared to others:

Emanuel Wilson
vs
Mike Evans
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bucky Irving
Emanuel Wilson
vs
DK Metcalf
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Sam Laporta
Emanuel Wilson
vs
George Kittle
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Matthew Golden
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Emanuel Wilson
vs
David Montgomery
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jameson Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Luther Burden III
Emanuel Wilson
vs
George Pickens
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Josh Downs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tee Higgins
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Christian Watson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Parker Washington
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Carnell Tate
Emanuel Wilson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Malik Nabers
Emanuel Wilson
vs
RJ Harvey
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Davante Adams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyler Warren
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Brock Bowers
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chris Olave
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Michael Wilson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Drake London
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Nico Collins
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tony Pollard
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Javonte Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Emanuel Wilson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jordan Addison
Emanuel Wilson
vs
James Cook III
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Denzel Boston
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Zay Flowers
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Braelon Allen
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Derrick Henry
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Trey McBride
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kyren Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chase Brown
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Colston Loveland
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Malik Washington
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Woody Marks
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Samaje Perine
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Blake Corum
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Will Shipley
Emanuel Wilson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Justice Hill
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kimani Vidal
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Najee Harris
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Austin Ekeler
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kendre Miller
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jaylen Wright
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kaelon Black
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Raheim Sanders
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Sione Vaki
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ty Johnson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Dameon Pierce
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyler Goodson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Sean Tucker
Emanuel Wilson
vs
George Holani
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyler Badie
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
David Montgomery
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Cam Skattebo
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Justin Jefferson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Matthew Golden
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
George Pickens
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Sam Laporta
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Garrett Wilson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Bucky Irving
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Christian Watson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Mike Evans
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Parker Washington
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kyle Monangai
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
D'Andre Swift
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
DK Metcalf
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Malik Nabers
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
George Kittle
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Davante Adams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Brock Bowers
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jameson Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chris Olave
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Luther Burden III
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Michael Wilson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Josh Downs
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Drake London
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tee Higgins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Nico Collins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Isaiah Likely
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Javonte Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jaylen Warren
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Carnell Tate
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Stefon Diggs
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
James Cook III
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
RJ Harvey
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Zay Flowers
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Derrick Henry
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tyler Warren
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Trey McBride
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Omarion Hampton
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kyren Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Romeo Doubs
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chase Brown
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rico Dowdle
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tony Pollard
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Alvin Kamara
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Puka Nacua
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jordan Addison
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Bijan Robinson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Denzel Boston
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Braelon Allen
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Woody Marks
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Samaje Perine
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Blake Corum
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Will Shipley
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tyjae Spears
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Justice Hill
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kimani Vidal
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Najee Harris
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Austin Ekeler
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kendre Miller
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jaylen Wright
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kaelon Black
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Raheim Sanders
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Sione Vaki
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Ty Johnson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Dameon Pierce
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tyler Goodson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Sean Tucker
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
George Holani
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tyler Badie
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Joe Mixon
Bucky Irving
vs
Sam Laporta
Bucky Irving
vs
Mike Evans
Bucky Irving
vs
Matthew Golden
Bucky Irving
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Bucky Irving
vs
Cam Skattebo
Bucky Irving
vs
Kyle Monangai
Bucky Irving
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Bucky Irving
vs
DK Metcalf
Bucky Irving
vs
David Montgomery
Bucky Irving
vs
George Kittle
Bucky Irving
vs
Justin Jefferson
Bucky Irving
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Bucky Irving
vs
George Pickens
Bucky Irving
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Bucky Irving
vs
Garrett Wilson
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Bucky Irving
vs
Christian Watson
Bucky Irving
vs
Jameson Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Parker Washington
Bucky Irving
vs
Luther Burden III
Bucky Irving
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Bucky Irving
vs
Josh Downs
Bucky Irving
vs
D'Andre Swift
Bucky Irving
vs
Tee Higgins
Bucky Irving
vs
Malik Nabers
Bucky Irving
vs
Isaiah Likely
Bucky Irving
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Bucky Irving
vs
Davante Adams
Bucky Irving
vs
Carnell Tate
Bucky Irving
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Bucky Irving
vs
Stefon Diggs
Bucky Irving
vs
Brock Bowers
Bucky Irving
vs
RJ Harvey
Bucky Irving
vs
Chris Olave
Bucky Irving
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Bucky Irving
vs
Michael Wilson
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyler Warren
Bucky Irving
vs
Drake London
Bucky Irving
vs
Omarion Hampton
Bucky Irving
vs
Nico Collins
Bucky Irving
vs
Romeo Doubs
Bucky Irving
vs
Javonte Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaylen Warren
Bucky Irving
vs
Rico Dowdle
Bucky Irving
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Bucky Irving
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Bucky Irving
vs
James Cook III
Bucky Irving
vs
Tony Pollard
Bucky Irving
vs
Zay Flowers
Bucky Irving
vs
Alvin Kamara
Bucky Irving
vs
Derrick Henry
Bucky Irving
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Bucky Irving
vs
Trey McBride
Bucky Irving
vs
Jordan Addison
Bucky Irving
vs
Kyren Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Denzel Boston
Bucky Irving
vs
Chase Brown
Bucky Irving
vs
Braelon Allen
Bucky Irving
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Bucky Irving
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Bucky Irving
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Bucky Irving
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Bucky Irving
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Bucky Irving
vs
Tucker Kraft
Bucky Irving
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Bucky Irving
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Bucky Irving
vs
Colston Loveland
Bucky Irving
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Bucky Irving
vs
Bijan Robinson
Bucky Irving
vs
Woody Marks
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Bucky Irving
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Bucky Irving
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Bucky Irving
vs
Samaje Perine
Bucky Irving
vs
Blake Corum
Bucky Irving
vs
Will Shipley
Bucky Irving
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Bucky Irving
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyjae Spears
Bucky Irving
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Justice Hill
Bucky Irving
vs
Kimani Vidal
Bucky Irving
vs
Najee Harris
Bucky Irving
vs
Austin Ekeler
Bucky Irving
vs
Kendre Miller
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaylen Wright
Bucky Irving
vs
Kaelon Black
Bucky Irving
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Raheim Sanders
Bucky Irving
vs
Sione Vaki
Bucky Irving
vs
Ty Johnson
Bucky Irving
vs
Dameon Pierce
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyler Goodson
Bucky Irving
vs
Sean Tucker
Bucky Irving
vs
George Holani
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyler Badie
Kyle Monangai
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Kyle Monangai
vs
DK Metcalf
Kyle Monangai
vs
Mike Evans
Kyle Monangai
vs
George Kittle
Kyle Monangai
vs
Bucky Irving
Kyle Monangai
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Sam Laporta
Kyle Monangai
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Kyle Monangai
vs
Matthew Golden
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Kyle Monangai
vs
Cam Skattebo
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jameson Williams
Kyle Monangai
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Kyle Monangai
vs
Luther Burden III
Kyle Monangai
vs
David Montgomery
Kyle Monangai
vs
Josh Downs
Kyle Monangai
vs
Justin Jefferson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tee Higgins
Kyle Monangai
vs
George Pickens
Kyle Monangai
vs
Isaiah Likely
Kyle Monangai
vs
Garrett Wilson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Kyle Monangai
vs
Christian Watson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Carnell Tate
Kyle Monangai
vs
Parker Washington
Kyle Monangai
vs
Stefon Diggs
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Kyle Monangai
vs
RJ Harvey
Kyle Monangai
vs
D'Andre Swift
Kyle Monangai
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Malik Nabers
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tyler Warren
Kyle Monangai
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Omarion Hampton
Kyle Monangai
vs
Davante Adams
Kyle Monangai
vs
Romeo Doubs
Kyle Monangai
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Kyle Monangai
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Kyle Monangai
vs
Brock Bowers
Kyle Monangai
vs
Rico Dowdle
Kyle Monangai
vs
Chris Olave
Kyle Monangai
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Michael Wilson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tony Pollard
Kyle Monangai
vs
Drake London
Kyle Monangai
vs
Alvin Kamara
Kyle Monangai
vs
Nico Collins
Kyle Monangai
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Kyle Monangai
vs
Javonte Williams
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jordan Addison
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jaylen Warren
Kyle Monangai
vs
Denzel Boston
Kyle Monangai
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Kyle Monangai
vs
Braelon Allen
Kyle Monangai
vs
James Cook III
Kyle Monangai
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Kyle Monangai
vs
Zay Flowers
Kyle Monangai
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Kyle Monangai
vs
Derrick Henry
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tucker Kraft
Kyle Monangai
vs
Trey McBride
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kyren Williams
Kyle Monangai
vs
Colston Loveland
Kyle Monangai
vs
Chase Brown
Kyle Monangai
vs
Juwan Johnson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kyle Monangai
vs
Malik Washington
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Kyle Monangai
vs
Woody Marks
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Kyle Monangai
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kyle Monangai
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Kyle Monangai
vs
Samaje Perine
Kyle Monangai
vs
Blake Corum
Kyle Monangai
vs
Will Shipley
Kyle Monangai
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kyle Monangai
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Justice Hill
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kimani Vidal
Kyle Monangai
vs
Najee Harris
Kyle Monangai
vs
Austin Ekeler
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kendre Miller
Kyle Monangai
vs
Jaylen Wright
Kyle Monangai
vs
Kaelon Black
Kyle Monangai
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kyle Monangai
vs
Raheim Sanders
Kyle Monangai
vs
Sione Vaki
Kyle Monangai
vs
Ty Johnson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Dameon Pierce
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tyler Goodson
Kyle Monangai
vs
Sean Tucker
Kyle Monangai
vs
George Holani
Kyle Monangai
vs
Tyler Badie
Kyle Monangai
vs
Joe Mixon
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Romeo Doubs
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Tony Pollard
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Omarion Hampton
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Alvin Kamara
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Tyler Warren
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J.K. Dobbins
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TreVeyon Henderson
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Jordan Addison
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RJ Harvey
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Denzel Boston
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Stefon Diggs
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Braelon Allen
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Carnell Tate
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Terry Mclaurin
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Ollie Gordon II
Rico Dowdle
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Dontayvion Wicks
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Isaiah Likely
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Tucker Kraft
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Tee Higgins
Rico Dowdle
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Rico Dowdle
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Josh Downs
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Colston Loveland
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Luther Burden III
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Juwan Johnson
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Jameson Williams
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Malik Washington
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Jaylen Waddle
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Woody Marks
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Quinshon Judkins
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Devaughn Vele
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Rhamondre Stevenson
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Rome Odunze
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George Kittle
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Mark Andrews
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DK Metcalf
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Emeka Egbuka
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Kyle Monangai
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Tyler Allgeier
Rico Dowdle
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Emanuel Wilson
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Rico Dowdle
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Mike Evans
Rico Dowdle
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Keaton Mitchell
Rico Dowdle
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Bucky Irving
Rico Dowdle
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Keon Coleman
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Sam Laporta
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Khalil Shakir
Rico Dowdle
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Matthew Golden
Rico Dowdle
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T.J. Hockenson
Rico Dowdle
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Cam Skattebo
Rico Dowdle
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DJ Moore
Rico Dowdle
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Bhayshul Tuten
Rico Dowdle
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Hunter Henry
Rico Dowdle
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David Montgomery
Rico Dowdle
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rico Dowdle
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Justin Jefferson
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Jakobi Meyers
Rico Dowdle
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George Pickens
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Tyler Higbee
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Garrett Wilson
Rico Dowdle
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Tre Tucker
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Christian Watson
Rico Dowdle
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KC Concepcion
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Parker Washington
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Wan'dale Robinson
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Jeremiyah Love
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Mike Gesicki
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D'Andre Swift
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Courtland Sutton
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Jahmyr Gibbs
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Bijan Robinson
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Jonathan Taylor
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Christian McCaffrey
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Chase Brown
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Kyren Williams
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Derrick Henry
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James Cook III
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Jaylen Warren
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Javonte Williams
Rico Dowdle
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Ashton Jeanty
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Aaron Jones Sr.
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Kenneth Gainwell
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Samaje Perine
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Blake Corum
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Will Shipley
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MarShawn Lloyd
Rico Dowdle
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Kaleb Johnson
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Tyjae Spears
Rico Dowdle
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rico Dowdle
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Brian Robinson Jr.
Rico Dowdle
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Justice Hill
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Kimani Vidal
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Najee Harris
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Austin Ekeler
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Raheim Sanders

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Adem Bona

Expected to Miss Two More Preseason Games
Anfernee Simons

Sidelined Two More Preseason Games
Dominick Barlow

Set to Miss Two More Preseason Contests
Jalen Duren

Expected to Suit Up in Preseason
Jusuf Nurkić

Jusuf Nurkic Sidelined at Least Four Weeks
Mason Miller

Back From the Paternity List for Game 4
Ladd McConkey

a Non-Participant in Wednesday's Practice
Rhamondre Stevenson

Limited in Practice, Could Play in Week 5
Tee Higgins

Misses Practice With Groin, Neck Injuries
Saquon Barkley

Not at Wednesday's Practice
Justin Jefferson

Limited on Wednesday, "Doing Well"
Jeremiyah Love

Ankle Injury Not Expected to Impact him in Week 5
Filip Hallander

Oilers Bring in Filip Hallander
Drew Helleson

Could Make Season Debut This Weekend
Jason Dickinson

Cleared for Season Debut
Zachary L'Heureux

Available for Season Debut
Alexander Romanov

Out for 6-8 Months With Torn ACL
Matt Roy

Unavailable Against Penguins
Bryan Rust

Set for Season Debut Wednesday
Malik Nabers

Misses Practice on Wednesday with Knee Issue
Dallas Goedert

Returns to Practice, Should Play on Sunday
Jayden Daniels

Expected to Practice in Full on Wednesday
Lamar Jackson

Not Practicing on Wednesday
Rhamondre Stevenson

Not Expected to Practice Wednesday
Jon Rahm

Leaving LIV Golf
Keith Mitchell

Looks Set for Another Strong Finish in Japan
Breece Hall

Still Considered Week-to-Week
Lamar Jackson

Has Outside Chance to Play in Week 5
Adrian Morejon

Dealing With "Stickiness in his Shoulder"
Kurt Kitayama

Bringing Strong Form to Baycurrent Classic
Brian Harman

Looking to Find Success in Japan
Keegan Bradley

Looking to Find His Game in Japan
Ryan Lindgren

Limited to Handful of Minutes Against Vegas
Naz Reid

Scores 13 Points in Hornets Preseason Debut
Justin Thomas

Making Spot Start at Baycurrent Classic For a Fourth Time
Alexander Romanov

Hurt in Battle of New York
Day'Ron Sharpe

Fills Stat Sheet in Preseason Opener
Teuvo Teravainen

to Miss Thursday's Action
Darryn Peterson

Pours in 23 Points in Home Preseason Debut
Victor Olofsson

Makes Early Exit After Scoring Twice
Aday Mara

Posts 12 Points, Three Blocks in Preseason Debut
Mikhail Sergachev

Exits Tuesday's Win With Head Injury
Grayson Allen

Perfect From Deep in Hornets Debut
Trey Murphy III

Chips in 11 Points in Preseason Opener
Brad Marchand

Suffers Apparent Knee Injury Tuesday
PHI

Michael Bunting Joins Flyers
Julius Randle

Scores 13 Points in Preseason Debut
Tank Bigsby

Officially Placed on Injured Reserve
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Strikes Out 10 in Game 3 Win on Tuesday
Al Horford

Set for Bench Role Against Lakers
Kristaps Porzingis

Remains Away From the Warriors
Stephen Curry

Set for Around 20 Minutes Against Lakers
Gui Santos

Joins Warriors' Starting Lineup Against Lakers
Brandon Miller

Misses Preseason Opener with Shin Contusion
Ariel Hukporti

Out for Season with Ruptured Achilles
Marco Kasper

Considered Week-to-Week
Mason Appleton

Out Week-to-Week
J.T. Compher

Won't Play Against Senators
Dylan Larkin

Set for Season Debut Tuesday
Lamar Jackson

Could Miss Multiple Games with Ankle Injury
Ivan Demidov

Ruled Out for 2-4 Weeks
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Battling Knee Soreness, Serving as DH in Game 3
Aaron Ekblad

to Remain Out Tuesday
Aleksander Barkov

to Miss 6-8 Weeks
Lane Johnson

Retires From NFL Effective Immediately
Ladd McConkey

Now Considered Day-to-Day
Joe Mixon

Remains a Free Agent Following His Physical with Seahawks
Ben Rice

Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Darius Acuff Jr.

Scores 19 Points in Kings Preseason Debut
LaMelo Ball

Sharp in Timberwolves Preseason Debut
Anthony Edwards

Leads Wolves with 14 Points in Preseason Opener
Lamar Jackson

Questionable at Best for Week 5
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
Jackson Suber

Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Michael Kim

Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Ryan Gerard

Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Rickie Fowler

Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
Brian Robinson

Three TDs Give Fantasy Managers a Late-Week Boost
Garrett Crochet

Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Nick Bosa

Unlikely to Play in Week 5
Roman Anthony

Likely to Avoid Surgery
Josh Naylor

Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
Cal Raleigh

Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out 11 in Game 2 Loss
Parker Messick

Will Take the Hill Against the White Sox In Game 1 of ALDS
Hagen Smith

Will Start Game 1 For White Sox in ALDS
MLB

Dodgers Don't Name Closer For NLDS Vs. Braves
Tarik Skubal

Will Pitch Game 1 For Dodgers Against Braves
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