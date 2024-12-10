The New Orleans Saints' top wide receiver, Chris Olave, has been out since Week 9 with a concussion. The injury occurred during the first quarter of a game versus the Carolina Panthers when the 24-year-old collided with safety Xavier Woods while attempting to catch a pass from Derek Carr.
The Saints placed him on injured reserve on Nov. 10, ensuring he would miss at least four games. Now eligible to return, his status for the remainder of the season is still up in the air.
That was a terrible ball by Derek Carr that put Olave in position to take that nasty hit.
Prayers up for Chris Olave man. 🙏pic.twitter.com/kObKguHiih
— Hutchinson Brown (@hutchinsonb_ff) November 3, 2024
The Saints' offense has struggled without Olave, especially with Rashid Shaheed and Taysom Hill out for the season. Injuries to other pass catchers like Bub Means and Cedrick Wilson Jr. have further thinned the depth chart.
This week, New Orleans faces the Washington Commanders, and the lack of clarity around the receiver's status leaves the Saints with limited options in the passing game.
Is Chris Olave Out For The Season?
While he has been present at team meetings, Olave's 21-day practice window has not yet been opened, indicating he is not ready to resume football activities. Given the severity and recurrence of his head injuries, the Saints may choose to prioritize the Ohio State product's long-term health over his immediate return to the field.
Concussions are notoriously tricky, especially for players with a history of multiple injuries like Olave (five documented in his career). The team has a decision to make: evaluate the risk of further harm versus the potential reward of having their top receiver back for a playoff push.
Just noticed Chris Olave is on the Saints sideline today.
— Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) December 8, 2024
With the Saints already missing several key contributors, they must also consider the impact of their depleted roster on their competitiveness moving forward. Another blow came in Week 14 when quarterback Carr fractured his hand.
Olave's status remains uncertain for now, and the Saints may hold him out beyond the minimum required absence. Fantasy managers should not count on his return for Week 15 and should have a backup plan. Stay tuned for updates throughout the week, as his practice status will offer the clearest indication of whether the third-year player might return this season.
