October 23, 2026

Every MLB team's greatest infielder of all time. Read RotoBaller's power rankings for the top infielders in MLB history including Chipper Jones, Albert Pujols, and more.

The 2026 MLB season is nearing an end as we have almost named a World Series Champion. That said, let's take a stroll down memory lane and try to name the greatest infielder from each MLB team.

While some MLB teams have very clear choices, others do not have the same illustrious history. Read ahead as we highlight the greatest infielder of all time for all 30 MLB teams.

Will you agree with our selections here? Let's dive in and see who makes the list.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Paul Goldschmidt

Starting off this list is one of the longest tenured first basemen in club history. He is second all-time in Diamondbacks history with 209 home runs, Goldschmidt was a 6-time All-Star while in Arizona. One of the most decorated position players in D-Backs history, he won four Silver Slugger awards and three Gold Gloves during his tenure in the desert.

Athletics

Bert Campaneris

A five-time All Star, Campaneris remains the A's all-time hits leader with 1,882. A blazer on the base paths, he led the AL in stolen bases six times and stands second on the all-time A's list behind only Rickey Henderson. Campaneris was a key member of three World Series-winning A's squads.

Atlanta Braves

Chipper Jones

One of the best of all time will take the next spot on the list. Chipper Jones spent his entire 19-year Hall of Fame career with the Atlanta Braves. During his incredible tenure, Jones was an MVP, an eight-time All-Star, a two-time Silver Slugger, and a World Series champion. During his MVP campaign, Jones posted a .319/.441/.633 line with 41 doubles and 45 home runs. He finished his career with a remarkable 2,726 total hits.

Baltimore Orioles

Cal Ripken Jr.

One of the easiest decisions on this list, there's not ample enough space here to encapsulate Ripken's greatness. He'll always be remembered for breaking Lou Gehrig's consecutive games played streak - a record that was long thought to be unbreakable - but it's not like he was simply showing up to the ballpark, as Ripken played at a Hall of Fame level for close to two decades. He helped lead the O's to a World Series title in 1983, was a two-time AL MVP, and a 19-time All-Star.

Boston Red Sox

Wade Boggs

Wade Boggs is yet another Hall of Famer who finds himself on this list. Boggs would spend the first 11 seasons of his career in Boston. During these seasons, Boggs would lead the sport in batting average five times and on-base percentage six times. Boggs led the sport in intentional walks in six straight seasons. While he would not win an MVP, he would finish within the top 10 in voting four times (1985-1988). He would go on to enjoy a productive five seasons in the Bronx before finishing his career in Tampa Bay.

Chicago Cubs

Ernie Banks

The most beloved figure in franchise history, "Mr. Cub" remains a Chicago icon well past his playing days and passing in 2015. Banks won back-to-back NL MVP awards in 1958-59 and was named to 14 All-Star teams during his illustrious career. His offensive production far exceeds any shortstop that's every suited up in the Windy City. Banks still stands second on the all-time Cubs list in HRs, RBIs, and Runs.

Chicago White Sox

Nellie Fox

Nellie Fox was one of the greatest contact hitters in the game's history. Fox struck out just 15 times per season during his illustrious 19-year MLB career. During his 14 seasons in Chicago, Fox led the league in hits four times. He was named to 15 All-Star teams and was a three-time Gold Glove winner. Fox was also awarded the MVP during the 1959 campaign.

Cincinnati Reds

Johnny Bench

One of the greatest players at the position will take the next spot on the list. Johnny Bench spent his entire 17-year Hall of Fame career with the Cincinnati Reds. As a Red, Bench would win Rookie of the Year during the 1968 campaign and win MVP in 1970 and 1972. Bench would lead the sport in home runs twice and RBI three times. He would also be named to 14 All-Star teams and be awarded an incredible 10 Gold Gloves.

Cleveland Guardians

Jim Thome

His combination of raw power and patience made Thome one of baseball's most-feared sluggers during his prime. He was a driving force on some of the best team's in Cleveland history during the mid-to-late 1990s. Thome is the franchise's all-time leader in HRs and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2018.

Colorado Rockies

Todd Helton

A member of the Hall of Fame Class of 2024, Helton is not only the greatest first baseman in Rockies history, but the franchise's greatest overall player. He tops the Colorado record books in hits, HRs, RBIs, doubles, walks, and WAR. Throughout his 17-year career in Denver, Helton captured four Silver Sluggers, three Gold Gloves, and one Batting Title.

Detroit Tigers

Miguel Cabrera

One of the greatest right-handed hitters of all time, Cabrera's 2012 Triple Crown achievement stands out among his long list of accomplishments, as he was the first player since 1967 to do it and currently stands as the last player to accomplish the feat. While Miggy would be a slam dunk selection for most organizations, we have to mention Tigers great Hank Greenberg here as well, who, despite missing four years due to military service during WWII, still stacks up favorably to Cabrera in some statistical measurements.

That time when Miguel Cabrera hit a Little League Home Run 🤣 #RepDetroit https://t.co/aD4Uwn6Zgr — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) June 25, 2024

Houston Astros

Craig Biggio

The long-time Astro holds the next spot on this list. Craig Biggio spent his entire 20-year MLB Hall of Fame career with the Astros. While Biggio did see time behind the dish, he was primarily recognized as a second baseman. During his illustrious career, Biggio was named to seven All-Star teams and awarded four Gold Gloves and five Silver Slugger awards. Biggio was a staple in the starting nine during his career, as he led the sport in PA five times and games three times.

Kansas City Royals

George Brett

George Brett is the next Hall of Famer to find a spot on this list. Brett spent his entire 21-year MLB career with the Royals and has become an integral part of the team's history. During these 21 seasons, the third baseman would be named to 13 All-Star teams, win three Silver Sluggers, and one Gold Glove. He claimed three batting titles and won the World Series during the 1985 season. Lastly, he captured the MVP award in 1980 when he posted a .390/.454/.664/1.118 OPS line (all marks led the sport) with 33 doubles, 24 home runs, and 15 stolen bases.

Los Angeles Angels

Troy Glaus

The power-hitting third baseman will represent the Angels on this list. Glaus would spend the first seven of his 13 years in the major leagues with the Angels. During his tenure, Glaus was named to three All-Star teams and captured two Silver Sluggers. During the 200 season, Glaus would lead the sport in home runs (47). As an Agnel, he would surpass the 49-home run mark twice and hit at least 25 home runs four times.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Jackie Robinson

The legendary Jackie Robinson holds the next spot on this list. In addition to his profound impact on American society, Robinson was one of the greatest players of all time. During his 10-year career with the Brooklyn Dodgers, Robinson was a six-time All-Star. He was named Rookie of the Year in 1947 and MVP during the 1949 campaign. Robinson led the sport in WAR three times and stolen bases twice.

Miami Marlins

Hanley Ramirez

One of the most complete players to ever wear a Marlins uniform, Ramirez burst on the scene by winning the 2006 NL Rookie of the Year award. He put together arguably the greatest stretch in Marlins history between 2006 and 2010, winning the 2009 NL batting title with a .342 average and earning two Silver Slugger awards.

Milwaukee Brewers

Robin Yount

Yount is the landslide winner here, as he's not just the greatest shortstop in Brewers history, but the greatest overall player. He transitioned to centerfield later in his career, but Yount won the AL MVP and a Gold Glove while playing shortstop in 1982. He tallied over 3,000 hits in his career and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1999.

Minnesota Twins

Joe Mauer

The all-time great Joe Mauer holds the next spot on this list. The Hall of Famer spent his entire 15-year career and is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in franchise history. Through 15 seasons, Mauer would be named to six All-Star teams, awarded five Silver Sluggers, and three Gold Gloves. Mauer would capture the batting title three times and would win the MVP in 2009. During this season, Mauer led the sport in AVG, OBP, SLG, and OPS.

5/24/09 Joe Mauer blasts a long home run to right center. #Twins https://t.co/fZ0WmKBKEj — Historical Baseball Stats (@HistoricalBaseb) April 3, 2024

New York Mets

Keith Hernandez

One of the most beloved players in Mets history, Hernandez stands as one of the best defensive first basemen in baseball history. He won 11 consecutive Gold Glove awards - six with the Mets. The heart and soul of New York's 1986 World Series-winning squad, Hernandez was the first captain in franchise history.

New York Yankees

Lou Gehrig

Most of this generation's baseball fans remember Gehrig for his remarkable streak of playing in 2,130 consecutive games - a mark that stood for 56 years before being broken by Cal Ripken Jr. in 1995. With all the lore surrounding the "Iron Horse", how great an actual ballplayer he was sometimes gets lost. Gehrig won the 1934 Triple Crown, was a two-time AL MVP, and a six-time World Series champion. He retired with 493 HRs and remains among the game's all-time greats in WAR, OPS, and RBI.

Philadelphia Phillies

Mike Schmidt

The Philadelphia legend will take the next spot on the list. Schmidt spent the entirety of his 18-year Hall of Fame career in Philadelphia. During his impressive career, Schmidt was named to 12 All-Star teams and won three MVP awards. He would also add 10 Gold Gloves and six Silver Sluggers. Schmidt led the sport in one-run games eight times and in OPS five times. During the 1980 campaign, Schmidt would hit a career-best 48 long balls.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Bill Mazeroski

Bill Mazeroski is not only recognized as one of the greatest Pirates of all time, but also one of the greatest second basemen in the sport's history. Mazeroski spent his entire 17-year MLB career in the Steel City. During his career, the Hall of Famer was named to 10 All-Star teams and was awarded eight Gold Gloves. Mazeroski won two World Series and even hit the walk-off home run in Game 7 of the 1960 World Series.

San Diego Padres

Manny Machado

While Manny Machado began his MLB career in Baltimore (followed by a stop in Los Angeles), he has established himself as a franchise icon in San Diego. Through seven seasons in San Diego, Machado has held an overall .277/.342/.489 slash line with 180 total home runs. During these seasons, Machado has won two Silver Sluggers and been named to the NL All-Star team twice. In addition, Machado finished second in MVP voting in 2022 and third in 2020.

San Francisco Giants

Willie McCovey

Long before there was McCovey Cove, Willie was posted up at first base for the Giants. One of the most prolific power hitters in history, McCovey was named the 1959 NL Rookie of the Year and 1969 NL MVP. He bombed 469 of his 521 career homers while with the Giants, a mark that remains the club's all-time record.

Seattle Mariners

Alex Rodriguez

Despite the controversial later years of his career, Seattle-era A-Rod was pure baseball greatness. The most talented player to ever play the position for the Mariners, between the ages of 20-24, Rodriguez developed into a generational superstar. He won the AL batting title in 1996 - a season in which he hit .358 with 36 HRs and led the league in doubles, runs, and total bases. His WAR in seven seasons with the Mariners - 38.1 - rivals that of full careers for some very good shortstops.

St. Louis Cardinals

Albert Pujols

Pujols isn't just the best first baseman in Cardinals history; he's one of the greatest hitters in the history of the game. A three-time NL MVP and two-time World Series champion with the Cards, Pujols started his career with 10 consecutive seasons with a .300 batting average, 30 HRs, and 100 RBIs. He returned to St. Louis for the final season of his career in 2022, and ultimately swatted 469 of his 703 career homers in a Cardinals uniform.

Tampa Bay Rays

Evan Longoria

Evan Longoria stands alone when looking at the franchise record books. He is the only third baseman in franchise history to be in the 1,000-hit club. Through 10 seasons in Tampa Bay (16 total MLB seasons), Longoria would be named to three AL All-Star teams. Longoria would also be productive on the defensive side of the game, winning three Gold Gloves. In his debut season, he won Rookie of the Year when he hit 31 doubles and 27 home runs.

Texas Rangers

Ivan Rodriguez

Without a doubt, Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez will represent the Texas Rangers on this list. The Hall of Fame backstop spent 13 of his 21 MLB campaigns with the Rangers. Rodriguez would make the AL All-Star team in all but two of these campaigns. From 1992 through 2001, Rodriguez would win A Gold Glove in each season and be awarded six Silver Sluggers. He also took home the AL MVP during the 1999 campaign.

Toronto Blue Jays

Roberto Alomar

The Hall of Famer spent time on numerous clubs during his 17-year MLB career, but spent most of his time with the Blue Jays. Across five seasons in Toronto, Alomar would tally the second-most hits in franchise history at the second base position, only behind Damaso Garcia. During these five seasons, Alomar would be named to five-straight All-Star teams and win five-straight Gold Gloves. He would also finish within the top-6 in MVP voting three times during this stretch as well.

Washington Nationals

Ryan Zimmerman

The first-ever draft pick in Nationals history, Zimmerman more than lived up to the billing. He became the heart and soul of the Nats organization, spending his entire career with Washington, a journey that culminated with a World Series title in 2019 after suffering through many losing seasons over his career. Zimmerman dominates the franchise's record books, leading the Nationals in all-time HRs, RBIs, hits, and games played among many other accomplishments.

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