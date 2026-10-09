👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

EPL DFS Lineup Picks for DraftKings And FanDuel (10/10/26) - English Premier League Soccer Matchweek Six

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!

Brandon's DraftKings and FanDuel EPL DFS lineup picks for English Premier League Soccer on 10/10/26 (Matchweek Six). His top daily fantasy soccer forwards, midfielders, defenders, goalkeepers.

In This Article hide
EPL DFS Goalies
EPL DFS Forwards
EPL DFS Midfielders
EPL DFS Defenders
Corner Takers
More Betting and DFS Picks

Welcome back to "The Kick-Off!" and welcome to the 2026-27 season! The infamous International Break is finally over! The dust has settled, and domestic play is back! Today's slate will feature Brentford FC and Brighton & Hove Albion. Will your club reach stardom and win the coveted English Premier League title this season? Let's kick off Matchweek Six.

The top favorite for today is Chelsea FC (-145) vs. AFC Bournemouth (+360). I will guide you through this four-match slate starting at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, October 10th.

If you have any questions on today's slate, bankroll management, GPP strategy, cash game strategy, or anything else, don't hesitate to contact me at [email protected], via X @df_solutions, or in our Discord chat rooms.

Featured Promo! Save 50% on any PGA Premium Pass using discount code MASTERS, this week only! Win more with our DFS and Betting Packages, get expert tools and advice from proven winners including the Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, betting/props cheat sheet and more. GAIN FULL ACCESS HERE

 

EPL DFS Goalies

Caoimhín Kelleher - DK $4.8K || FD $10

Opponent - at Aston Villa FC

Caoimhín Kelleher is the ‘optimal’ path at the goalie position this weekend. As we crawl out of the International Break, we have several ‘close’ matches, and generating points is more important than not. Therefore, going ‘safer’ and looking for the win becomes imperative. That is where Kelleher and the Bees come in. They are traveling to Villa Park, and road matches aren’t always the optimal route. However, Aston Villa FC is very different from the rest.

Excluding Big Chances Created Per 90, the hosts are a bottom-three club in every meaningful metric through their first five domestic matches, not including home and away splits. There is only one major concern. Brentford FC do play well defensively. This could limit the save volume Kelleher can turn into points. Either way, as one of the ‘favorites’ on the slate and less than the other top favorite starting goalies, Kelleher seems like a clear play in all formats. In his six starts this season, he has made 17 saves, conceded four goals, and recorded two clean sheets. 

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP): 

  • Bart Verbruggen (DK $5K || FD $11) at Sunderland AFC
  • Christian Walton (DK $4.6K || FD $9) vs. Fulham FC

 

EPL DFS Forwards

Igor Thiago - DK $8.4K || FD $16

Opponent - at Aston Villa FC

This weekend, the forward position comes down to two players: Igor Thiago and Charalampos Kostoulas. The trick to finding which striker to favor is the opposition’s defense and how well the striker can produce on their own. In Thiago’s most recent five starts, he has produced one goal, 13 shots, two chances created, two crosses, three tackles, and two blocks. He averages two Shots Per 90 against a club that bleeds Shots Against. From a Per 90 against viewpoint, Aston Villa is the second-worst club in Big Chances Created Against, and they are bottom-ten in every other meaningful metric.

This sets up Thiago and Brentford for a potentially slate-altering performance. From a Per 90 viewpoint, the Bees are a top-ten club in Chances Created. They are also a top-three club in Goals, Shots, Big Chances Scored, Big Chances Created that are Converted, In-the-Box Shots, In-the-Box Goals, and Penalty Area Offense. Thiago and Brentford will be one of the top club stacks in ‘GPP’ formats this weekend, and Thiago himself could become one of the highest-owned players at any position.                  

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP): 

  • Morgan Rogers (DK $9.3K || FD $22) vs. AFC Bournemouth
  • Charalampos Kostoulas (DK $8K || FD $17) at Sunderland AFC

 

EPL DFS Midfielders

Yehor Yarmolyuk - DK $3K || FD $11

Opponent - at Aston Villa FC

Yehor Yarmolyuk is the ‘lock’ of the slate on both platforms this weekend, in all formats. The midfielder is projected to slide into the #10 role for the Bees with teammate and fellow midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard, expected to sit. This makes Yarmolyuk one of Brentford's primary creators in an opportunity-heavy matchup with Aston Villa FC.

Yarmolyuk has amassed one assist, three shots, three chances created, six crosses, five tackles, two interceptions, and one block in his five domestic appearances and two starts. At the minimum salary on DraftKings and in one of the ‘premium’ matchups on the slate, it will be difficult to fade the midfielder who is expected to surpass any current expectations of a ceiling performance.                                                                                   

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP): 

  • Marcus Tavernier (DK $8.6K || FD $20) at Chelsea FC
  • Alex Iwobi (DK $7.8K || FD $15) at Fulham FC

 

EPL DFS Defenders

Maxim De Cuyper - DK $6.7K || FD $18 ** LISTED AS MID ON FD **

Opponent - at Sunderland AFC

Another player expected to generate massive ownership this weekend is Maxim De Cuyper. The Belgian wingback has produced one goal, two assists, seven shots, 11 chances created, 26 crosses, 12 corners, eight tackles, two interceptions, and six clearances over his last five domestic fixtures. De Cuyper is one of the Seagulls' primary creators. As long as he remains a defender, he is a ‘must-play’ in all formats, week in, week out.

Sunderland AFC, from a Per 90 against viewpoint, is the third-worst club in Goals and In-the-Box Goals. Sunderland is also a bottom-ten club in Big Chances Created and Penalty Area Defense. Lastly, Sunderland defends crosses well. However, Brighton are among the top clubs in the English Premier League for generating crosses. All it takes is one ‘lucky’ bounce, and De Cuyper immediately exceeds his floor.                                                       

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP): 

  • Leif Davis (DK $5.3K || FD $13) vs. Fulham FC 
  • Kristoffer Ajer (DK $3K || FD $13) at Aston Villa FC

 

Corner Takers

  • Aston Villa FC: John McGinn
  • Brentford FC: Vitaly Janelt
  • Chelsea FC: Pedro Neto/Morgan Rogers
  • AFC Bournemouth: Marcus Tavernier/Adrien Truffert
  • Ipswich Town FC: Saša Lukić
  • Fulham FC: Oscar Bobb/Alex Iwobi
  • Sunderland AFC: Enzo Le Fée/Granit Xhaka
  • Brighton & Hove Albion: Pascal Groß/Maxim De Cuyper

Thanks for reading The Kick-Off. Good luck in all of your contests today!

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Betting and DFS Picks

Week 5 NFL DFS Cheat Sheet
EPL DFS 10/10/26
Friday DraftKings CFB Picks: 10/9/26
Saturday Main DraftKings CFB Picks: 10/10/26

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Rico Dowdle

Questionable for Week 5 Against Colts
D'Andre Swift

Cleared for Week 5 Against Packers
Caleb Williams

Questionable After Limited Practice Friday
Rhamondre Stevenson

Questionable, Expects to Play
Alvin Kamara

Questionable Due to Back Injury
Chris Olave

Ready to Go For Week 5
Justin Jefferson

Questionable for Week 5
Ashton Jeanty

Questionable After Missing Friday's Practice
Dallas Goedert

Back for Week 5 Against Jaguars
DeVonta Smith

Officially Ruled Out for Week 5
Saquon Barkley

Ruled Out for Week 5
Malik Nabers

Will Be "Ready to Play" Sunday
Lamar Jackson

Ruled Out for Week 5
Stefon Diggs

Ruled Out for Week 5
Jayden Daniels

Officially Cleared to Play in Week 5
Kyle Monangai

Won't Play in Week 5
Tee Higgins

Set for Questionable Tag for Week 5
Ja'Marr Chase

Will be Questionable for Week 5
D'Andre Swift

Should be Able to Go in Week 5
Breece Hall

Will Miss Second Straight Game
Austin Reaves

Dishes Eight Assists in Preseason Debut
Tyrese Maxey

Scores 14 Points in Preseason Debut
J.T. Compher

Red Wings Move J.T. Compher to Injured Reserve
LeBron James

Runs Offense in Sixers Preseason Debut
Ryan Lindgren

to Miss 4-6 Weeks
Yves Missi

Nears Double-Double Against Heat
Victor Olofsson

Deemed Week-to-Week
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Pours in 18 Points Against Pelicans
Anthony Davis

Leads Wizards in Preseason Debut
Baker Mayfield

Pushing to Play in Week 6
William Eklund

Suffers Lower-Body Injury Against Flyers
Dylan Harper

Sharp in Preseason Opener Against Hawks
Mavrik Bourque

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Thursday
Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Exits With Injury Thursday
Bo Horvat

Suffers Injury Late in Thursday's Win
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Set to Suit Up Thursday
Collin Sexton

Unavailable on Thursday
Walker Kessler

Sidelined on Thursday
Austin Reaves

Available for Thursday's Preseason Matchup With Sacramento
Nick Foligno

to Sit Out Two Games
Brad Marchand

Set to Miss a "Few Weeks"
Linus Ullmark

Cleared to Play Thursday
Jake Sanderson

Remains Out Thursday
Mikhail Sergachev

Available Thursday
Seth Jarvis

Sheds Non-Contact Jersey
Macklin Celebrini

a Game-Time Call Thursday
MLB

MLB Proposes Shortening Regular Season, Tweaking Playoffs
Paul Goldschmidt

Wants to Keep Playing in 2027
Tom Wilson

Notches Three Points Against Penguins
Evan Bouchard

Continues Red-Hot Start Wednesday
Leon Draisaitl

Records Four-Assist Period
Joel Kiviranta

Ruled Out for At Least Two Games
Samuel Montembeault

Hurt in Practice
Josh Morrissey

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Wednesday
Dillon Brooks

Torches Bulls for 24 Points
Aday Mara

Stays Perfect in 22-Point Outing Against Bucks
Damian Lillard

Scores 15 Points in Preseason Return
Cameron Boozer

Drops 16 Points Against Magic
Ty Jerome

Scores 17 Points in Preseason Loss to Magic
LaMelo Ball

Hands Out Seven Assists Against Indiana
Tyrese Haliburton

Shakes Off Rust in Preseason Return
Adem Bona

Expected to Miss Two More Preseason Games
Anfernee Simons

Sidelined Two More Preseason Games
Dominick Barlow

Set to Miss Two More Preseason Contests
Mason Miller

Back From the Paternity List for Game 4
Filip Hallander

Oilers Bring in Filip Hallander
Jon Rahm

Leaving LIV Golf
Keith Mitchell

Looks Set for Another Strong Finish in Japan
Adrian Morejon

Dealing With "Stickiness in his Shoulder"
Kurt Kitayama

Bringing Strong Form to Baycurrent Classic
Brian Harman

Looking to Find Success in Japan
Keegan Bradley

Looking to Find His Game in Japan
Justin Thomas

Making Spot Start at Baycurrent Classic For a Fourth Time
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Strikes Out 10 in Game 3 Win on Tuesday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Battling Knee Soreness, Serving as DH in Game 3
Ben Rice

Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
Jackson Suber

Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Michael Kim

Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Ryan Gerard

Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Rickie Fowler

Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
Garrett Crochet

Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Roman Anthony

Likely to Avoid Surgery
Josh Naylor

Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
Cal Raleigh

Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out 11 in Game 2 Loss
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players