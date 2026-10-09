October 9, 2026

Brandon's DraftKings and FanDuel EPL DFS lineup picks for English Premier League Soccer on 10/10/26 (Matchweek Six). His top daily fantasy soccer forwards, midfielders, defenders, goalkeepers.

Welcome back to "The Kick-Off!" and welcome to the 2026-27 season! The infamous International Break is finally over! The dust has settled, and domestic play is back! Today's slate will feature Brentford FC and Brighton & Hove Albion. Will your club reach stardom and win the coveted English Premier League title this season? Let's kick off Matchweek Six.

The top favorite for today is Chelsea FC (-145) vs. AFC Bournemouth (+360). I will guide you through this four-match slate starting at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, October 10th.

If you have any questions on today's slate, bankroll management, GPP strategy, cash game strategy, or anything else, don't hesitate to contact me at [email protected], via X @df_solutions, or in our Discord chat rooms.

EPL DFS Goalies

Caoimhín Kelleher - DK $4.8K || FD $10

Opponent - at Aston Villa FC

Caoimhín Kelleher is the ‘optimal’ path at the goalie position this weekend. As we crawl out of the International Break, we have several ‘close’ matches, and generating points is more important than not. Therefore, going ‘safer’ and looking for the win becomes imperative. That is where Kelleher and the Bees come in. They are traveling to Villa Park, and road matches aren’t always the optimal route. However, Aston Villa FC is very different from the rest.

Excluding Big Chances Created Per 90, the hosts are a bottom-three club in every meaningful metric through their first five domestic matches, not including home and away splits. There is only one major concern. Brentford FC do play well defensively. This could limit the save volume Kelleher can turn into points. Either way, as one of the ‘favorites’ on the slate and less than the other top favorite starting goalies, Kelleher seems like a clear play in all formats. In his six starts this season, he has made 17 saves, conceded four goals, and recorded two clean sheets.

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP):

Bart Verbruggen (DK $5K || FD $11) at Sunderland AFC

Christian Walton (DK $4.6K || FD $9) vs. Fulham FC

EPL DFS Forwards

Igor Thiago - DK $8.4K || FD $16

Opponent - at Aston Villa FC

This weekend, the forward position comes down to two players: Igor Thiago and Charalampos Kostoulas. The trick to finding which striker to favor is the opposition’s defense and how well the striker can produce on their own. In Thiago’s most recent five starts, he has produced one goal, 13 shots, two chances created, two crosses, three tackles, and two blocks. He averages two Shots Per 90 against a club that bleeds Shots Against. From a Per 90 against viewpoint, Aston Villa is the second-worst club in Big Chances Created Against, and they are bottom-ten in every other meaningful metric.

Every Igor Thiago goal in the #UECL 🌟 https://t.co/s9IdSOQF6Q — UEFA Conference League (@Conf_League) October 8, 2026

This sets up Thiago and Brentford for a potentially slate-altering performance. From a Per 90 viewpoint, the Bees are a top-ten club in Chances Created. They are also a top-three club in Goals, Shots, Big Chances Scored, Big Chances Created that are Converted, In-the-Box Shots, In-the-Box Goals, and Penalty Area Offense. Thiago and Brentford will be one of the top club stacks in ‘GPP’ formats this weekend, and Thiago himself could become one of the highest-owned players at any position.

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP):

Morgan Rogers (DK $9.3K || FD $22) vs. AFC Bournemouth

Charalampos Kostoulas (DK $8K || FD $17) at Sunderland AFC

EPL DFS Midfielders

Yehor Yarmolyuk - DK $3K || FD $11

Opponent - at Aston Villa FC

Yehor Yarmolyuk is the ‘lock’ of the slate on both platforms this weekend, in all formats. The midfielder is projected to slide into the #10 role for the Bees with teammate and fellow midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard, expected to sit. This makes Yarmolyuk one of Brentford's primary creators in an opportunity-heavy matchup with Aston Villa FC.

Yarmolyuk has amassed one assist, three shots, three chances created, six crosses, five tackles, two interceptions, and one block in his five domestic appearances and two starts. At the minimum salary on DraftKings and in one of the ‘premium’ matchups on the slate, it will be difficult to fade the midfielder who is expected to surpass any current expectations of a ceiling performance.

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP):

Marcus Tavernier (DK $8.6K || FD $20) at Chelsea FC

Alex Iwobi (DK $7.8K || FD $15) at Fulham FC

EPL DFS Defenders

Maxim De Cuyper - DK $6.7K || FD $18 ** LISTED AS MID ON FD **

Opponent - at Sunderland AFC

Another player expected to generate massive ownership this weekend is Maxim De Cuyper. The Belgian wingback has produced one goal, two assists, seven shots, 11 chances created, 26 crosses, 12 corners, eight tackles, two interceptions, and six clearances over his last five domestic fixtures. De Cuyper is one of the Seagulls' primary creators. As long as he remains a defender, he is a ‘must-play’ in all formats, week in, week out.

This Maxim De Cuyper goal 🤤 #NationsLeague | @BelRedDevils https://t.co/S8ThEKJh5q — UEFA EURO (@UEFAEURO) September 22, 2026

Sunderland AFC, from a Per 90 against viewpoint, is the third-worst club in Goals and In-the-Box Goals. Sunderland is also a bottom-ten club in Big Chances Created and Penalty Area Defense. Lastly, Sunderland defends crosses well. However, Brighton are among the top clubs in the English Premier League for generating crosses. All it takes is one ‘lucky’ bounce, and De Cuyper immediately exceeds his floor.

Others To Consider (CASH/GPP):

Leif Davis (DK $5.3K || FD $13) vs. Fulham FC

Kristoffer Ajer (DK $3K || FD $13) at Aston Villa FC

Corner Takers

Aston Villa FC: John McGinn

Brentford FC: Vitaly Janelt

Chelsea FC: Pedro Neto/Morgan Rogers

AFC Bournemouth: Marcus Tavernier/Adrien Truffert

Ipswich Town FC: Saša Lukić

Fulham FC: Oscar Bobb/Alex Iwobi

Sunderland AFC: Enzo Le Fée/Granit Xhaka

Brighton & Hove Albion: Pascal Groß/Maxim De Cuyper

Thanks for reading The Kick-Off. Good luck in all of your contests today!