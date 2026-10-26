October 26, 2026

All-Time Chicago Cubs Lineup: Greatest Player At Every Position. Read RotoBaller's greatest starting Chicago Cubs lineup of all time including Anthony Rizzo, Ernie Banks, Ron Santo, and more.

The Chicago Cubs are one of the most historic teams not only in baseball but in professional sports overall. From their iconic home stadium to their legendary 2016 World Series run, this team is one of the most recognizable in professional sports.

In this piece, we'll build an "all-time" starting lineup, naming just one Cub to represent each position on the diamond.

Who were the greatest Cubs at each position of all time? Let's dive in!

Catcher - Gabby Hartnett

While Willson Contreras does make an argument, Gabby Hartnett will get the nod behind the dish in our all-time Cubs lineup. Hartnett would spend 19 of his 20 MLB seasons with the Cubs before moving to the Giants for his final and 20th MLB campaign. With the Cubs, Hartnett would be named to six All-Star teams and take home an MVP award during the 1935 season.

Overall, the backstop would have finished his career with 1,867 hits, which stands as the most in team history (among catchers) by a wide margin. He went deep 236 times and held a stellar .297 AVG.

First Base - Anthony Rizzo

While Cap Anson may have more counting stats, Anthony Rizzo will get the start at first base. During his tenure as a Cub, Rizzo became a national icon and served as one of the key leaders in their 2016 World Series Championship. Rizzo was initially drafted by the Red Sox, but made his MLB debut with the Padres before joining the Cubs in the 2012 season.

Through 10 seasons on the North Side, Rizzo would launch 242 home runs (most among 1B in club history) and hold a .272/.372/.489 line. He was credited with elite defense, earning four Gold Gloves and his only Silver Slugger during the 2016 season.

Anthony Rizzo with the Cubs 🔹 1,308 GP

🔹 242 HR

🔹 4 Gold Gloves

🔹 1 World Series Championship pic.twitter.com/LLmvWmQoGU — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 10, 2022

Second Base - Ryne Sandberg

The legendary Ryne Sandberg will get the start nod at the keystone in this all-time lineup. Sandberg stands alone when looking at the franchise record books among second basemen. Sandberg actually began his career with the Pirates but would go on to spend 15 seasons with the Cubs, becoming one of the team's most beloved players.

During his time in Chicago, Sandberg would win an MVP (during the 1984 season) and take home an impressive seven Silver Sluggers and Nine Gold Gloves. He would be named to 10 all-Star teams and later be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Shortstop - Ernie Banks

Without a doubt, Mr. Cub will be at shortstop. Ernie Banks is regarded as not only one of the greatest shortstops of all time, but also one of the greatest players to ever wear this uniform. Banks, a Hall of Famer, spent his entire 19-year MLB career with the Cubs and earned numerous accolades.

Banks would win two MVP awards (1958, 1959), be named to 14 All-Star teams, and even win his only Gold Glove during the 1960 season. Banks would finish his career with 512 round-trippers and a .274/.330/.500 slash line.

Third Base - Ron Santo

Ron Santo will get the nod at the hot corner. Santo is another franchise icon who spent the vast majority of his MLB career on the North Side. Santo would spend 14 of his 15 MLB seasons with the Cubs, with his other campaign actually being on the South Side with the Chicago White Sox.

As a Cub, Santo would earn an impressive number of All-Star bids and emerge as one of the game's premier defenders, earning a remarkable five Gold Gloves. The Hall of Famer would be just as dominant with his bat, launching 337 home runs while showing an elite eye at the plate, posting a .366 OBP.

Left Field - Billy Williams

One of the easier decisions on this list, Billy Williams will get the starting nod in left field. Among all-time left fielders who have played for the Cubs, Williams' resume is second to none. Williams would spend 16 of his 18 Hall of Fame seasons with the Cubbies and make a massive impact throughout.

Williams would begin his career by winning Rookie of the Year honors during the 1961 season and would finish his time with nine All-Star nominations and two top-2 MVP finishes. He would also claim the 1972 batting title when he led the major leagues with a .333 batting average.

Center Field - Hack Wilson

While rising star Pete Crow-Armstrong hopes to be on this list by the end of his career, for now, Hack Wilson will earn the honors. Wilson spent just six seasons of his 12-year Hall of Fame career with the Cubs, but was very productive during this short stint. Over this six-year stretch of his career, Wilson would tally 914 hits, the most among all CFs in team history.

He would also showcase his power, leading the major leagues in home runs in four of these seasons and even earning his lone MVP award in 1930.

Right Field - Sammy Sosa

The slugging Sammy Sosa will, without a doubt, cover right field in this lineup. Sosa spent 13 of his 18 MLB seasons on the North Side and emerged as one of the greatest power hitters in MLB history. Through 13 seasons with the Cubs, Sosa would go deep an impressive 545 times and would lead the sport in this category twice.

In terms of personal accolades, Sosa would win six Silver Sluggers, seven All-Star bids, and even an MVP. While his usage of PEDs does cloud his legacy, his production in the field is unmatched.

Starting Pitcher - Fergie Jenkins

Fergie Jenkins is the clear choice to get the ball for this all-time lineup. Jenkins spent 10 of his 19 MLB seasons with the Cubs and stands as the best pitcher in club history. Through this decade of time on the North Side, Jenkins would find himself in the heart of the Cy Young nearly every season and would take the award in the 1971 season.

Overall, Jenkins would finish his time as a Cub with a 3.20 ERA and 2,038 strikeouts across 2,673 2/3 innings.

Relief Pitcher - Lee Smith

While the legendary Lee Smith spent time with many clubs during his Hall of Fame career, most of his career was with the Cubs, and he will earn the honor of being the relief pitcher in this lineup. Smith would spend 18 seasons in the major leagues during his career, with eight of them being in Chicago.

As a Cub, the right-hander would tally 180 saves, which sits as the team record. In terms of pitching ratios, Smith would post a stellar 2.92 ERA with a 1.26 WHIP across 681 1/3 innings.

Designated Hitter - Kris Bryant

The designated hitter spot is open for debate, but given his contributions to their 2016 World Series roster, Kris Bryant will earn a spot in this lineup. Bryant spent only seven seasons in Chicago but made the most of them, winning numerous awards in addition to the coveted World Series ring, which earns him the slightest edge to hold this spot on the list.

Through these seven seasons, Bryant would win Rookie of the Year in 2015 and then take home NL MVP honors the following season. He would finish his time with four All-Star bids and an .851 OPS. Other hitters who were worthy of a nod in the designated hitter spot are Cap Anson, Bill Madlock, and Mark Grace.

8 years ago today, Kris Bryant hit a walk-off Home Run with Pedro Strop following next to him 😂 (📸: Cubs) pic.twitter.com/lsbg0E5hXs — Cubs Zone (@CubsZone) August 24, 2023

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