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2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship PGA Betting and Fantasy Preview - Key Stats, Course Breakdown, Tournament Trends, TV Times, and More

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2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship betting and fantasy golf preview with key stats, Port Royal Golf Course course breakdown, field analysis, and TV times for this week’s PGA Tour event.

In This Article hide
Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Tournament Information
Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Course Information
Butterfield Bermuda Championship - TV Information (ET)
Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Weather
Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Course/Tournament History
Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Course Guide/ Scorecard
Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Notable Par 3s
Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Notable Par 4s
Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Notable Par 5s
Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Key Statistics
Butterfield Bermuda Championship - The Field
Butterfield Bermuda Championship - The Odds
Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Recent Horses for Courses
Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Recent Donkeys for Courses
Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Previous Winners' Scores, Prices, and Strokes Gained (Rank at Tournament)
Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Previous Winners Incoming Form (Last 5 Starts)
Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Previous Winners' Finishes at Event
More PGA Analysis and Picks

The PGA TOUR heads to Southampton, Bermuda, this week for the eighth edition of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course. The event features a 120-player field and serves as the fourth tournament of the FedExCup Fall. Over the next five events, players will compete to improve their positions in the FedExCup standings, with those inside the top 100 at the conclusion of the Fall earning full PGA TOUR status for the 2027 season.

Defending champion Adam Schenk returns to Bermuda looking to become the first player to win the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in back-to-back editions. Schenk captured his first career PGA TOUR victory at the event last year after more than 240 starts on TOUR. Several rising talents are also in the field, including Ben James, who enters on a streak of three consecutive top-five finishes on the PGA TOUR, and U.S. Walker Cup team member Kihei Akina, who earned his spot in the field with a top-20 finish at the Baycurrent Classic in Japan.

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Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Tournament Information

  • Dates: October 22nd – October 25th, 2026
  • Location: Southampton, Bermuda
  • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
  • Course Type: Coastal
  • Par: 71 (4x 3’s / 11x 4’s / 3x 5’s)
  • Length: 6,828 yards
  • Format: 72-hole stroke play
  • Greens: Tif Eagle bermudagrass .125”
  • Fairways: 419 bermuda (front 9) / 419 bermuda / zoysiagrass mix (back 9) .375”
  • Rough: 419 bermudagrass 2”
  • Bunkers: 87
  • Water Hazard(s): 4 (In-Play on 7 Holes)
  • Average Green Size: 8,000 sq. ft.
  • Purse/ Winner: $6,000,000 /$1,080,000
  • FedEx Cup Points: 500
  • Field: 120 Players
  • Cut: Top 65 and Ties – 36 Holes
  • Playoff Format: Sudden Death (18, 18, 17, 18)
  • Historic Cut Line:
    • 2025: E
    • 2024: -2
    • 2023: -5
  • Course Scoring Average:
    • 2025: 71.27 (+.0.27), Rank 14 of 50
    • 2024: 69.97 (-1.03), Rank 22 of 51
    • 2023: 68.75 (-2.25), Rank 56 of 58

 

Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Course Information

Course Architect:

  • Course Architect: Robert Trent Jones Sr. (1971)
  • Renovations: Roger Rulewich (2008)

Comparable Courses:

  • Corales Golf Course – Corales Puntacana Championship
    • Corales, like Port Royal, is a tropical, seaside layout featuring wide fairways, large greens, and constant exposure to ocean winds. Both courses reward players with strong short games and the ability to flight their irons effectively. Scoring is often dictated by weather conditions, with calm days producing birdie-fests and windy rounds favoring ball strikers who can control trajectory.
  • PGA National – Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
    • PGA National’s “Bear Trap” may be more penal, but both courses share a Florida-style design with water hazards, wind influence, and firm Bermuda turf. Accuracy off the tee and strong mid-iron play are essential at both venues, as missed greens can quickly turn into bogeys.
  • Pebble Beach – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
    • Pebble Beach mirrors Port Royal’s shorter layout and coastal setting, where approach play and touch around the greens take precedence over distance. Both demand creativity in shot-making and precise control of trajectory due to elevation changes and swirling ocean breezes.
  • El Cardonal at Diamante – World Wide Technology Championship
    • El Cardonal, a Tiger Woods design, features wide fairways, large undulating greens, and a resort-style setup that rewards aggressive iron play and strong putting—traits that also define Port Royal. Players who thrive in low-scoring, birdie-friendly environments tend to perform well at both venues.
  • Grand Reserve Golf Club (Coco Beach) – Puerto Rico Open
    • Grand Reserve is one of the most direct comps to Port Royal, featuring a coastal, exposed layout with minimal rough, wind as a major factor, and soft, receptive greens. Success in Puerto Rico often translates well to Bermuda, as both events demand patience, adaptability, and sharp wedge play.

Designer Link (Robert Trent Jones Sr.):

  • Spyglass Hill Golf Course – Robert Trent Jones Sr. (1966) – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
  • Dunes Golf and Beach Club – Robert Trent Jones Sr. (1948) – ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Comparable Location (Southampton, Bermuda):

  • Albany – New Providence, Bahamas – Hero World Challenge

Comparable Yardage (6,828 Yards):

  • TPC River Highlands – 6,844 Yards – Travelers Championship

Comparable Greens (Tif Eagle bermudagrass .125”):

  • Kapalua (Plantation) – TifEagle bermudagrass .110” – The Sentry
  • Waialae Country Club – Bermudagrass .120” – Sony Open in Hawaii
  • PGA National Resort (The Champion Course) – TifEagle bermudagrass .110” – Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
  • Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge – TifEagle bermudagrass .110” – Arnold Palmer Invitational
  • Dunes Golf and Beach Club – Champion ultradwarf bermudagrass .100” – ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
  • Sedgefield Country Club – Champion bermudagrass .120” – Wyndham Championship
  • The Country Club of Jackson – Champion bermudagrass .110” – Sanderson Farms Championship
  • Port Royal Golf Course – TifEagle Bermudagrass .125″ – Butterfield Bermuda Championship
  • Sea Island Golf Club – TifEagle bermudagrass – The RSM Classic

Comparable Average Green Size (8,000 sq. ft.):

  • El Cardonal at Diamante – 8,300 sq. ft. – World Wide Technology Championship

 

Butterfield Bermuda Championship - TV Information (ET)

  • Round 1: Thursday, October 22nd, 2026
    • Golf Channel – 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
  • Round 2: Friday, October 23rd, 2026
    • Golf Channel – 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
  • Round 3: Saturday, October 24th, 2026
    • Golf Channel – 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
  • Round 4: Sunday, October 25th, 2026
    • Golf Channel – 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

 

Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Weather

 

Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Course/Tournament History

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship was established in 2019 as a PGA TOUR event, bringing professional golf to Bermuda and adding a unique coastal test to the TOUR schedule. The tournament is held at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton Parish and was originally introduced as an alternate event to the WGC-HSBC Champions. In 2020, following the cancellation of the WGC-HSBC Champions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bermuda Championship became a standalone event on the PGA TOUR schedule, with the winner also earning an invitation to the Masters Tournament.

Port Royal Golf Course opened in 1970 and was designed by renowned architect Robert Trent Jones Sr. Set along Bermuda's southern coastline, the course is known for its dramatic elevation changes, ocean views, and exposure to challenging coastal winds. Its signature hole is the par-3 16th, which features a striking setting overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. The combination of coastal conditions and a demanding layout makes Port Royal a distinctive test for players competing on the PGA TOUR.

In 2008, the course underwent a major renovation overseen by Roger Rulewich, a longtime associate of Jones, modernizing the layout and facilities while preserving the character of the original design. Port Royal has also hosted several notable professional events, including the PGA Grand Slam of Golf from 2009 through 2014. Since 2019, it has served as the home of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where the exposed coastal setting and unpredictable wind conditions can play a significant role in determining the outcome.

Previous Tournament Venues:

Duration: Course: Location:
2019-Present Port Royal Golf Course Southampton, Bermuda

Previous Tournament Names:

Duration: Tournament Name:
2021- Present Butterfield Bermuda Championship
2019-2020 Bermuda Championship

Course Records:

  • 72-Hole Record:
    • 260, Brendon Todd (2019), Camilo Villegas (2023)
  • 18-Hole Record:
    • 61, Taylor Pendrith (Round 2, 2021), Alex Noren (Round 1, 2023), Wesley Bryan (Round 3, 2024)

 

Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Course Guide/ Scorecard

Port Royal Golf Course measures just 6,828 yards, making it the shortest layout on the PGA TOUR schedule this season. Despite its limited length, the course presents a unique challenge due to its design and exposed coastal setting. The greens are among the largest on TOUR, averaging nearly 8,000 square feet, creating opportunities for aggressive approach play while still demanding precise distance control.

The course features 87 strategically placed bunkers, the 10th most on TOUR, while water hazards come into play on seven holes. However, Port Royal's greatest defense is the unpredictable wind blowing in from the Atlantic Ocean. Conditions can shift from hole to hole, and even within a single round, forcing players to constantly adjust their club selection, trajectory, and overall strategy.

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Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Notable Par 3s

The four Par 3s at Port Royal Golf Course range from 148 to 235 yards, placing a premium on precision and smart club selection. In last year’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship, every Par 3 had a scoring average over par except No. 3.

Hole 8 | Par 3 | 213 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 3.245 (Difficulty Rank - 4)

This is a demanding par 3, and the large green perched on the ocean will present the golfer with a challenge. Bunkers surround the target and beware – the ocean awaits the long ball. A par here is a hard-earned achievement.

Hole 16 | Par 3 | 235 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 3.298 (Difficulty Rank - 2)

This is truly one of the most spectacular holes in world golf. The tee shot will require a solidly hit shot across the ocean to a green perched high above the ocean on its own peninsula. A well-bunkered green offers the player a small target to find and, with the prevailing winds, this hole has the ability to fool the strongest of minds. A shot to the right will be safe from the ocean, but missing the traps will be a challenge.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Notable Par 4s

There are eleven Par 4s at Port Royal Golf Course, with the majority of those holes ranging from 350-400 yards.

Hole 4 | Par 4 | 458 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.216 (Difficulty Rank - 5)

A stunning dogleg par 4 which requires a well-struck tee shot to the corner – beware of the bunkers guarding the right side! Your second shot is to a raised green, well protected by deep bunkers. An off-line hit can end up in serious trouble here. The three-sectioned green will also require plenty of care. It is stroke index 1 and you will understand why.

Hole 15 | Par 4 | 412 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.47 (Difficulty Rank - 1)

A dogleg to the right, with the ocean on the left and a steep run-off to the right. Two well-placed traps on the left of the fairway must be avoided, so play for position from this tee. A risk/reward shot is available with a well-struck drive down the right, leaving a short iron in to a well-protected, undulating green. Achieving par here is a challenge.

Hole 18 | Par 4 | 410 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.193 (Difficulty Rank - 6)

A long, straight, uphill par 4 requiring a well-struck tee shot to a tiered fairway with bunkers left and right – this is a visually excellent hole. The second shot to a raised green will test your skill set, and be sure to take an extra club for this shot to the three-tiered front-to-back sloping green. You will face a constant challenge to the end on this hole.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Notable Par 5s

The course has three par 5s: No. 2, No. 7, and No. 17. All three holes finished under par in 2025. No. 17 was the easiest Par 5 on the course last year, with a scoring average of 0.477 below par.

Hole 2 | Par 5 | 553 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.926 (Difficulty Rank - 11)

This is a serious par 5, three-shot hole. Water off the tee gives way to a left-to-right sweeping dogleg, trees left and right with bunkers to threaten the off-center shot. You will need to play for position on the 2nd

Hole 7 | Par 5 | 517 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.818 (Difficulty Rank - 17)

A long, sweeping dogleg where risk and reward will pay off. But watch out from the tee as bunkers are positioned to catch an off-line tee shot. The elevated green is large and undulating, creating an exposed position – but don’t let the breathtaking views distract you.

Hole 17 | Par 5 | 507 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.523 (Difficulty Rank - 18)

The prevailing wind will punish you here, and a well-positioned tee shot is necessary. The water on the left will make the big hitter think, and the well-trapped right side will certainly favor the conservative player. The second shot is all about position, and an accurate layup is required to leave a challenging third shot to a raised green, but beware of the run-off. An undulating green caps off this challenging par 5.

Featured/ Signature Hole(s): 16

 

Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Key Statistics

Strokes Gained: Off the Tee

Strokes Gained: Approach

Strokes Gained: Around the Green

Strokes Gained: Putting (Bermudagrass)

Strokes Gained: Total (Windy AF Conditions)

Scrambling Gained

3-Putt Avoidance

Par 3 Scoring: 225+ Yards

    Par 4 Scoring/ Par 4 Scoring: 350-400 Yards

    Par 5 Scoring: 500-550 Yards

    Birdies or Better %

    Bogey Avoidance

    Proximity Gained: 50-150 Yards

    Comparable Courses and Event History

    Butterfield Bermuda Championship - The Field

    The 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship features a 120-player field, with just 6 players ranked inside the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking. The field is headlined by World No. 61 Corey Conners. Each of the last four champions are also in the field, including last year's winner, Adam Schenk.

    Basis of qualification for each entrant this week:

    • Tournament Winner in Past Two Seasons.
    • Past Champion of Respective Event
    • Top 70 on Prior Years FedExCup Points List
    • Top 100 on prior season FedExCup Fall Points List
    • Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
    • PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year
    • Open Qualifying
    • Leading 10 players (not otherwise exempt) on DP World Tour
    • Top 20 Prior Season Korn Ferry Tour Points List
    • Top 5 from PGA TOUR Q-School
    • PGA TOUR University
    • Top 10 and Ties from the Previous Event
    • Top 100 (Medical)
    • 101-110 prior season FedExCup Fall Points List
    • Major Medical Extension
    • Reorder for 111-125/300 Career Cuts
    • Reorder Category - Cat. 37 thru 44.

    Debutants in the Field (Event):

    • A.J. Ewart, Aldrich Potgieter, Austin Lemieux, Benjamin James, Chris Kirk, Corey Conners, Davis Chatfield, Davis Thompson, Jay Leng, Jeffrey Kang, Jimmy Stanger, John Parry, Kensei Hirata, Kihei Akina, Li Haotong, Marcelo Rozo, Mason Howell, Matthew Anderson, Max Greyserman, Neal Shipley, Nick Jones, Nixon Lauritzen, Pontus Nyholm, Ren Yonezawa, Rudy Sautron, Tom Hoge, Virgilio Paz

    Exemptions:

    • Mason Howell: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
    • Nick Jones: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
    • Nixon Lauritzen: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
    • Jay Leng: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
    • Virgilio Paz: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
    • Miles Russell: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
    • Rudy Sautron: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
    • Camiko Smith: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted

    Previous Winners in the Field (Event):

    • Adam Schenk – 2025
    • Rafael Campos – 2024
    • Camilo Villegas – 2023
    • Seamus Power – 2022
    • Brendon Todd – 2019

    Notable Withdraws/ Changes:

    • Lanto Griffin WD / Greyson Sigg IN
    • Rasmus Hojgaard WD / Taylor Montgomery IN

     

    Butterfield Bermuda Championship - The Odds

    Here’s a breakdown of the top players in the field for this year’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course, ranked by current betting odds (via DraftKings). The table below details each player’s five most recent finishes on the PGA Tour and their last results at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. My top plays of the week are included in the PGA Premium package.

    Golfer Odds Last 5 Finishes on the PGA TOUR
    (Recent -> Past)    		 Last 5 Finishes at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
    (Recent -> Past)
    Benjamin James +1075 T5-2-3-T38-MC -
    Corey Conners +2350 T43-T47-T20-T39-T14 -
    Kevin Yu +2400 T59-T32-T24-4-T31 MC-MC-T30-T3
    Chris Kirk +2600 T21-T10-T72-T8-T31 -
    Andrew Novak +2600 T17-T7-MC-MC-T61 2-T45-T17-MC
    Eric Cole +2700 T65-T24-T28-T58-T29 MC-MC
    Kris Ventura +2800 T41-T32-MC-T54-T5 T34-MC-T41

    Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Recent Horses for Courses

    Butterfield Bermuda Championship Butterfield Bermuda Championship Butterfield Bermuda Championship Butterfield Bermuda Championship Butterfield Bermuda Championship
    Port Royal Golf Course Port Royal Golf Course Port Royal Golf Course Port Royal Golf Course Port Royal Golf Course
    Golfer 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021
    Seamus Power 11 23 - WON 12
    Vincent Whaley 3 5 8 - 7
    Adam Schenk WON - - 29 -
    Taylor Pendrith - - 8 - 5
    Justin Lower MC 5 20 8 17

     

    Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Recent Donkeys for Courses

    Butterfield Bermuda Championship Butterfield Bermuda Championship Butterfield Bermuda Championship Butterfield Bermuda Championship Butterfield Bermuda Championship
    Port Royal Golf Course Port Royal Golf Course Port Royal Golf Course Port Royal Golf Course Port Royal Golf Course
    Golfer 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021
    Hank Lebioda - - MC MC MC
    Kevin Tway - MC MC MC -
    Henrik Norlander MC 57 MC MC -
    Greg Koch - MC 63 MC -
    Cameron Champ MC MC - - -
    Camiko Smith - MC - - MC
    Bo Van Pelt - - MC MC -
    Bill Haas - MC - MC -
    Eric Cole MC - - MC -

     

    Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Previous Winners' Scores, Prices, and Strokes Gained (Rank at Tournament)

    • 2025: Adam Schenk (-12)
      • Price: 125-1
    • 2024: Rafael Campos (-19)
      • Price: 300-1
    • 2023: Camilo Villegas (-24)
      • Price: 150-1
    • 2022: Seamus Power (-19)
      • Price: 22-1
    • 2021: Lucas Herbert (-15)
      • Price: 80-1

     

    Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Previous Winners Incoming Form (Last 5 Starts)

    • 2025: Adam Schenk
      • T69 – World Wide Technology Championship (PGA)
      • T47 – Bank of Utah Championship (PGA)
      • T21 – Sanderson Farms Championship (PGA)
      • T30 – Procore Championship (PGA)
      • MC – Wyndham Championship (PGA)
    • 2024: Rafael Campos
      • MC – World Wide Technology Championship (PGA)
      • MC – Shriners Children’s Open (PGA)
      • MC – Black Desert Championship (PGA)
      • MC – Sanderson Farms Championship (PGA)
      • T13 – Procore Championship (PGA)
    • 2023: Camilo Villegas
      • T2 – World Wide Technology Championship (PGA)
      • MC – Sanderson Farms Championship (PGA)
      • T37 – Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship (KFT)
      • MC – Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation (KFT)
      • T43 – Albertsons Boise Open (KFT)
    • 2022: Seamus Power
      • T49 – THE CJ CUP in South Carolina (PGA)
      • MC – Shriners Children’s Open (PGA)
      • T30 – Sanderson Farms Championship (PGA)
      • 65 – BMW Championship (PGA)
      • MC – FedEx St. Jude Championship (PGA)
    • 2021: Lucas Herbert
      • MC – Sanderson Farms Championship (PGA)
      • MC – Fortinet Championship (PGA)
      • T21 – DP WORLD TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP, DUBAI (EUR)
      • T45 – Korn Ferry Tour Championship (KFT)
      • T58 – Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship (KFT)

     

    Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Previous Winners' Finishes at Event

    2025: Adam Schenk

    Butterfield Bermuda Championship Bermuda Championship
    Port Royal Golf Course Port Royal Golf Course
    2023 2021
    T29 T26

    2024: Rafael Campos

    Butterfield Bermuda Championship Bermuda Championship
    Port Royal Golf Course Port Royal Golf Course
    2021 2020
    MC T18

    2023: Camilo Villegas

    Butterfield Bermuda Championship Butterfield Bermuda Championship Butterfield Bermuda Championship
    Port Royal Golf Course Port Royal Golf Course Port Royal Golf Course
    2023 2022 2021
    T54 T34 T55

    2022: Seamus Power

    Butterfield Bermuda Championship Butterfield Bermuda Championship Bermuda Championship
    Port Royal Golf Course Port Royal Golf Course Port Royal Golf Course
    2022 2021 2020
    T12 T37 T31

    2021: Lucas Herbert

    • Tournament Debut

    Best of luck, and as always, you can find me on X @GatorBetting and Instagram @Gator_Sports_Betting!

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