Gameweek 16 Rankings - Fantasy Premier League Predictions, Tips, and Picks for 2024/25

3 days ago by
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
RANKINGS - FANTASY PREMIER LEAGUE, SOCCER
In This Article hide
1. Fantasy Premier League - Gameweek 16 Rankings
2. FPL Gameweek 15 High Scorers
3. FPL Goalkeepers - Gameweek 16 Rankings
4. FPL Defenders - Gameweek 16 Rankings
5. FPL Midfielders - Gameweek 16 Rankings
6. FPL Forwards - Gameweek 16 Rankings
7. Join the Rotoballer FPL League

Welcome to the FPL Gameweek 16 rankings, RotoBallers! It's a bit calmer than last week in FPL, but there are still plenty of midweek games in the European competitions.

The Manchester derby headlines the fixture list for Gameweek 16. The Red Devils will hope to deal another blow to Man City's quickly fading title hopes. Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola and company will look to show their neighbors who still rule the city.

The Gameweek 16 deadline for the 2024/25 Fantasy Premier League season is Saturday, December 14, at 8:30 a.m. ET, with four-afternoon games. Also, check out the rest of our excellent soccer coverage as the squad gets you all set for every English Premier League slate and UEFA Champions League game with our EPL DFS lineup picks and betting picks.

 

Fantasy Premier League - Gameweek 16 Rankings

Our weekly rankings highlight players who could be worth a punt in your Fantasy Premier League squad. While the rankings will be filled with familiar names, a low-owned player with an easy fixture will rise through the charts.

For each gameweek, we will provide our top 15 goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, and forwards. These can also be applied as DFS rankings for your weekend contests. Take advantage of our Friday updates to account for any injuries or team news breaking later in the week.

 

FPL Gameweek 15 High Scorers

Goalkeeper: Emmy Martinez, AVL - 6 points

Defender: William Saliba, ARS - 9 points

Midfielder: Cole Palmer, CHE - 18 points

Forward: Jamie Vardy, LEI - 12 points

 

FPL Goalkeepers - Gameweek 16 Rankings

Matz Sels (£4.7m) and the Nottingham Forest defense have had a tough few weeks, with games against Man United, Man City, and Arsenal. However, the Belgian shot-stopper has kept three clean sheets in his last four home contests and will attempt to keep Aston Villa out of the net on Saturday evening.

Things aren't all hunky-dory at Tottenham these days after one point from the last three games. Ange Postecoglou's seat at the club will get a lot hotter if they suffer a defeat against Southampton on Sunday. However, Spurs should keep the Saints off the board and give Fraser Forster (£4.3m) his first clean sheet since stepping in between the sticks.

Ranking Name Team Opp Pred. Pts. Clean Sheet % Previous Rank
1 Raya ARS EVE 4.40 54% 1
2 A.Becker LIV FUL 3.94 42% 17
3 Verbruggen BHA CRY 3.59 31% 3
4 Arrizabalaga BOU WHU 3.52 29% 5
5 Martinez AVL NFO 3.51 24% 6
6 Sels NFO AVL 3.45 25% 8
7 Sánchez CHE BRE 3.43 36% 7
8 Forster TOT SOU 3.36 21% 9
9 Muric IPS WOL 3.23 16% 10
10 Henderson CRY BHA 3.09 16% 11
11 Fabianski WHU BOU 2.99 12% 12
12 Pickford EVE ARS 2.98 9% 15
13 Flekken BRE CHE 2.95 6% 16
14 Leno FUL LIV 2.94 7% 14
15 Hermansen LEI NEW 2.92 7% 13

 

FPL Defenders - Gameweek 16 Rankings

After missing a few games with a hamstring injury, Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.0m) has returned to the Liverpool squad. He came on in the second half of the Newcastle match and instantly made a difference with two assists.

A welcome weekend off should mean the Reds get healthier, and it wouldn't surprise anyone to see them keep a clean sheet versus Fulham while TAA grabs another attacking return.

Ranking Name Team Opp. Pred. Pts Clean Sheet % Attacking Return % Previous Rank
1 Alexander-Arnold LIV FUL 4.84 42% 34% 1
2 Saliba ARS EVE 4.71 54% 10% 2
3 J.Timber ARS EVE 4.58 54% 16% 3
4 Robertson LIV FUL 4.31 42% 30% 6
5 Schär NEW LEI 4.29 42% 18% 5
6 Virgil LIV FUL 4.02 42% 14% 7
7 Aït-Nouri WOL IPS 3.96 30% 23% 9
8 Pedro Porro TOT SOU 3.89 21% 33% 10
9 Estupiñan BHA CRY 3.85 31% 26% 12
10 Hall NEW LEI 3.78 42% 20% 8
11 Burn NEW LEI 3.76 42% 14% 11
12 Gvardiol MCI MUN 3.76 31% 19% 15
13 Colwill CHE BRE 3.64 36% 16% 13
14 Cucurella CHE BRE 3.55 36% 20% 19
15 Livramento NEW LEI 3.52 42% 19% 14

 

FPL Midfielders - Gameweek 16 Rankings

Is it cold here, or is it just another ice-cold performance from Cole Palmer (£11.1m)? The Chelsea midfielder added his fourth, fifth, and sixth returns in the last three gameweeks versus Spurs on the weekend. Combining the Englishman and Mohamed Salah (£13.3m) gives plenty of FPL managers the confidence to go against Erling Haaland every weekend.

Ranking Name Team Opp Pred. Pts. Goal % Assist % Previous Rank
1 Palmer CHE BRE 8.21 49% 43% 1
2 M.Salah LIV FUL 7.22 51% 32% 2
3 Saka ARS EVE 6.38 38% 34% 3
4 Son TOT SOU 5.95 42% 33% 4
5 Gordon NEW LEI 5.24 31% 35% 5
6 Ødegaard ARS EVE 5.17 24% 27% 6
7 Madueke CHE BRE 4.73 33% 33% 22
8 Semenyo BOU WHU 4.66 29% 24% 7
9 De Bruyne MCI MUN 4.60 24% 38% 8
10 Maddison TOT SOU 4.51 25% 35% 16
11 Kluivert BOU WHU 4.51 38% 26% 10
12 B. Johnson TOT SOU 4.47 34% 27% 9
13 Mitoma BHA CRY 4.28 21% 23% 11
14 Bowen WHU BOU 4.13 21% 19% 14
15 Kulusevski TOT SOU 4.02 19% 28% 15

 

FPL Forwards - Gameweek 16 Rankings

Alexander Isak (£8.6m) has three returns in the last two games and is starting to hit his stride for the 2024/25 campaign. While he doesn't cover Erling Haaland, he enables FPL squads to beef up their midfielders with a couple of players from Bukayo Saka (£10.5m), Cole Palmer, and Mohamed Salah.

Ranking Name Team Opp Pred. Pts Goal % Assist % Previous Rank
1 Haaland MCI MUN 6.62 58% 21% 1
2 Isak NEW LEI 6.44 54% 24% 2
3 N.Jackson CHE BRE 5.42 49% 26% 3
4 Cunha WOL IPS 5.18 35% 23% 4
5 Solanke TOT SOU 5.10 45% 23% 5
6 Havertz ARS EVE 4.62 39% 21% 6
7 Evanilson BOU WHU 4.49 41% 19% 8
8 Strand Larsen WOL IPS 4.38 36% 16% 7
9 João Pedro BHA CRY 4.28 38% 22% 12
10 Welbeck BHA CRY 4.13 34% 17% 10
11 Wood NFO AVL 4.00 35% 11% 11
12 Delap IPS WOL 3.64 30% 12% 13
13 Gakpo LIV FUL 3.55 36% 30% 20
14 Armstrong SOU TOT 3.48 40% 18% 15
15 Vardy LEI NEW 3.28 26% 8% 17

 

Join the Rotoballer FPL League

Fancy pitting your wits against fellow RotoBallers? Then, join our free league to compete against the team and our dedicated FPL fans. Head to the official FPL site, click the Leagues and Cups tab, and enter the RotoBaller league code: b278pa.

Stick around for more 2024/25 Fantasy Premier League content coming soon. Hit us up on X @RotoBaller. We would love to hear your feedback and ideas!

Power your platform with our news
View All News

