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Video: Week 9 Defense (D/ST) Must Starts for Fantasy Football

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Matt's top team defense (D/ST) fantasy football starts for Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season. Follow these fantasy football D/ST starts when setting lineups and win more.

With the NFL season cranking along, this is the time for fantasy managers to separate themselves in their leagues. We're here to help with the D/ST position in Week 9!

RotoBaller analyst Matt Donnelly drops his MUST START DEFENSE (D/ST) units for Week 9 of the season. Snag these dynamic defenses off the waiver wire where available and get them in your lineups now! Win MORE in 2026 with RotoBaller!

Be sure to tune into RotoBaller Radio on SiriusXM (channel Sirius 210, XM 87) - every weekday morning at 6:00 AM ET. You can also find new weekly shows on YouTubeSpreaker, SpotifyiTunes, and on the site under RotoBaller Radio podcasts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 9 D/ST Fantasy Football Must Starts

Matt Donnelly drops his top Defenses for Week 9 of the 2026 fantasy football season:

Thanks for listening to today's episode! Be sure to tune in throughout the week, and to also follow RotoBaller on Twitter, YouTube, Spotify and iTunes for the latest fantasy news and analysis. Dominate the 2026 football season with amazing offers - including FREE RotoBaller Premium - from our partners Fantasy Genius, Novig, and Prophet X.

 

Defense (D/ST) Fantasy Football Rankings

You can also check out our team's full fantasy football D/ST rankings below:

Rank Player Opponent
1 Jacksonville Jaguars @BAL
2 Houston Texans @LAC
3 New York Giants @PHI
4 Seattle Seahawks ARI
5 Denver Broncos @CAR
6 Kansas City Chiefs NYJ
7 Cincinnati Bengals @ATL
8 Chicago Bears TB
9 San Francisco 49ers LV
10 Buffalo Bills @MIN
11 Minnesota Vikings BUF
12 Detroit Lions @MIA
13 Green Bay Packers @NE
14 New England Patriots GB
15 Cleveland Browns @NO
16 Los Angeles Rams @WAS
17 New Orleans Saints CLE
18 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @CHI
19 Dallas Cowboys @IND
20 Philadelphia Eagles NYG
21 Atlanta Falcons CIN
22 Carolina Panthers DEN
23 Washington Commanders LAR
24 New York Jets @KC
25 Los Angeles Chargers HOU
26 Baltimore Ravens JAX
27 Arizona Cardinals @SEA
28 Las Vegas Raiders @SF
29 Miami Dolphins DET
30 Indianapolis Colts DAL

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 9?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific defenses: Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs:

Seattle Seahawks
vs
New York Giants
Seattle Seahawks
vs
Denver Broncos
Seattle Seahawks
vs
Houston Texans
Seattle Seahawks
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Seattle Seahawks
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Seattle Seahawks
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Seattle Seahawks
vs
Chicago Bears
Seattle Seahawks
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
vs
Buffalo Bills
Seattle Seahawks
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Seattle Seahawks
vs
Detroit Lions
Seattle Seahawks
vs
Green Bay Packers
Seattle Seahawks
vs
New England Patriots
Seattle Seahawks
vs
Cleveland Browns
Seattle Seahawks
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Seattle Seahawks
vs
New Orleans Saints
Seattle Seahawks
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Seattle Seahawks
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Seattle Seahawks
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Seattle Seahawks
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Seattle Seahawks
vs
Carolina Panthers
Seattle Seahawks
vs
Washington Commanders
Seattle Seahawks
vs
New York Jets
Seattle Seahawks
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Seattle Seahawks
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Seattle Seahawks
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Seattle Seahawks
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Seattle Seahawks
vs
Miami Dolphins
Seattle Seahawks
vs
Indianapolis Colts
New Orleans Saints
vs
Los Angeles Rams
New Orleans Saints
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
New Orleans Saints
vs
Cleveland Browns
New Orleans Saints
vs
Dallas Cowboys
New Orleans Saints
vs
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
New Orleans Saints
vs
Green Bay Packers
New Orleans Saints
vs
Atlanta Falcons
New Orleans Saints
vs
Detroit Lions
New Orleans Saints
vs
Carolina Panthers
New Orleans Saints
vs
Minnesota Vikings
New Orleans Saints
vs
Washington Commanders
New Orleans Saints
vs
Buffalo Bills
New Orleans Saints
vs
New York Jets
New Orleans Saints
vs
San Francisco 49ers
New Orleans Saints
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
New Orleans Saints
vs
Chicago Bears
New Orleans Saints
vs
Baltimore Ravens
New Orleans Saints
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
New Orleans Saints
vs
Arizona Cardinals
New Orleans Saints
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
New Orleans Saints
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
New Orleans Saints
vs
New York Giants
New Orleans Saints
vs
Denver Broncos
New Orleans Saints
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
New Orleans Saints
vs
Miami Dolphins
New Orleans Saints
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Chicago Bears
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Chicago Bears
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Chicago Bears
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Chicago Bears
vs
Buffalo Bills
Chicago Bears
vs
Denver Broncos
Chicago Bears
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Chicago Bears
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Chicago Bears
vs
Detroit Lions
Chicago Bears
vs
New York Giants
Chicago Bears
vs
Green Bay Packers
Chicago Bears
vs
Houston Texans
Chicago Bears
vs
New England Patriots
Chicago Bears
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Chicago Bears
vs
Cleveland Browns
Chicago Bears
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Chicago Bears
vs
New Orleans Saints
Chicago Bears
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Chicago Bears
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Chicago Bears
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Chicago Bears
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Chicago Bears
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Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
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Washington Commanders
Chicago Bears
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New York Jets
Chicago Bears
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Chicago Bears
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Baltimore Ravens
Chicago Bears
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Arizona Cardinals
Chicago Bears
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Las Vegas Raiders
Chicago Bears
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Miami Dolphins
Chicago Bears
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Indianapolis Colts
Houston Texans
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Houston Texans
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New York Giants
Houston Texans
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Seattle Seahawks
Houston Texans
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Denver Broncos
Houston Texans
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Houston Texans
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Houston Texans
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Chicago Bears
Houston Texans
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Houston Texans
vs
Buffalo Bills
Houston Texans
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Houston Texans
vs
Detroit Lions
Houston Texans
vs
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
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New England Patriots
Houston Texans
vs
Cleveland Browns
Houston Texans
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Houston Texans
vs
New Orleans Saints
Houston Texans
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Houston Texans
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Houston Texans
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Houston Texans
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Atlanta Falcons
Houston Texans
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Carolina Panthers
Houston Texans
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Washington Commanders
Houston Texans
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New York Jets
Houston Texans
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Los Angeles Chargers
Houston Texans
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Baltimore Ravens
Houston Texans
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Arizona Cardinals
Houston Texans
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Las Vegas Raiders
Houston Texans
vs
Miami Dolphins
Houston Texans
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Kansas City Chiefs
vs
Denver Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Kansas City Chiefs
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Kansas City Chiefs
vs
Chicago Bears
Kansas City Chiefs
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New York Giants
Kansas City Chiefs
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San Francisco 49ers
Kansas City Chiefs
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Houston Texans
Kansas City Chiefs
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Buffalo Bills
Kansas City Chiefs
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
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Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs
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Detroit Lions
Kansas City Chiefs
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Green Bay Packers
Kansas City Chiefs
vs
New England Patriots
Kansas City Chiefs
vs
Cleveland Browns
Kansas City Chiefs
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Los Angeles Rams
Kansas City Chiefs
vs
New Orleans Saints
Kansas City Chiefs
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kansas City Chiefs
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Kansas City Chiefs
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Kansas City Chiefs
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Kansas City Chiefs
vs
Carolina Panthers
Kansas City Chiefs
vs
Washington Commanders
Kansas City Chiefs
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New York Jets
Kansas City Chiefs
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Kansas City Chiefs
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Kansas City Chiefs
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Kansas City Chiefs
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Kansas City Chiefs
vs
Miami Dolphins
Kansas City Chiefs
vs
Indianapolis Colts

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Considered Week-to-Week With Quad, Rib Injuries
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Won't Return This Weekend
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Trending Toward Week 9 Return
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Close to Season Debut
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Expects to Return to Practice and Play This Week
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Questionable After Missing Wednesday's Practice
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Clears Concussion Protocol
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Out for a "Couple of Weeks"
Tom Willander

Nursing Lower-Body Injury
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Sustains Upper-Body Injury Tuesday
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Anthony Mantha

Evan Rodrigues, Anthony Mantha Good to Go Tuesday
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Sean Durzi

Remains Out Tuesday
Colton Parayko

Misses Second Consecutive Game
Jonathan Marchessault

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