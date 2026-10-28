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Video: Week 8 Defense (D/ST) Must Starts for Fantasy Football

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Matt's top team defense (D/ST) fantasy football starts for Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season. Follow these fantasy football D/ST starts when setting lineups and win more.

We're here to help you take down your Week 8 matchup, and the D/ST position is a key area in the vast majority of leagues!

RotoBaller analyst Matt Donnelly drops his MUST START DEFENSE (D/ST) units for Week 8 of the season. Snag these dynamic defenses off the waiver wire where available and get them in your lineups now! Win MORE in 2026 with RotoBaller!

Be sure to tune into RotoBaller Radio on SiriusXM (channel Sirius 210, XM 87) - every weekday morning at 6:00 AM ET. You can also find new weekly shows on YouTubeSpreaker, SpotifyiTunes, and on the site under RotoBaller Radio podcasts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 8 D/ST Fantasy Football Must Starts

Matt Donnelly drops his top Defenses for Week 8 of the 2026 fantasy football season:

Thanks for listening to today's episode! Be sure to tune in throughout the week, and to also follow RotoBaller on Twitter, YouTube, Spotify and iTunes for the latest fantasy news and analysis. Dominate the 2026 football season with amazing offers - including FREE RotoBaller Premium - from our partners Fantasy Genius, Novig, and Prophet X.

 

Defense (D/ST) Fantasy Football Rankings

You can also check out our team's full fantasy football D/ST rankings below:

Rank Player Opponent
1 Cincinnati Bengals TEN
2 Jacksonville Jaguars IND
3 Los Angeles Rams LAC
4 New England Patriots @MIA
5 Pittsburgh Steelers CLE
6 Denver Broncos KC
7 Kansas City Chiefs @DEN
8 Washington Commanders PHI
9 Cleveland Browns @PIT
10 Chicago Bears @SEA
11 Atlanta Falcons @TB
12 Minnesota Vikings @DET
13 Seattle Seahawks CHI
14 Las Vegas Raiders @NYJ
15 New York Jets LV
16 Dallas Cowboys ARI
17 Tampa Bay Buccaneers ATL
18 Detroit Lions MIN
19 Green Bay Packers CAR
20 Carolina Panthers @GB
21 Baltimore Ravens @BUF
22 Buffalo Bills BAL
23 Indianapolis Colts @JAX
24 Philadelphia Eagles @WAS
25 Los Angeles Chargers @LAR
26 Arizona Cardinals @DAL
27 Miami Dolphins NE
28 Tennessee Titans @CIN

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 8?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific defenses: Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Commanders, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Commanders, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams:

Cincinnati Bengals
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Cincinnati Bengals
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Los Angeles Rams
Cincinnati Bengals
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New England Patriots
Cincinnati Bengals
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Cincinnati Bengals
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Denver Broncos
Cincinnati Bengals
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Kansas City Chiefs
Cincinnati Bengals
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Washington Commanders
Cincinnati Bengals
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Cleveland Browns
Cincinnati Bengals
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Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
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Atlanta Falcons
Cincinnati Bengals
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Minnesota Vikings
Cincinnati Bengals
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Seattle Seahawks
Cincinnati Bengals
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Las Vegas Raiders
Cincinnati Bengals
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New York Jets
Cincinnati Bengals
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Dallas Cowboys
Cincinnati Bengals
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cincinnati Bengals
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Detroit Lions
Cincinnati Bengals
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Green Bay Packers
Cincinnati Bengals
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Carolina Panthers
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals
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Buffalo Bills
Cincinnati Bengals
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Cincinnati Bengals
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Philadelphia Eagles
Cincinnati Bengals
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Los Angeles Chargers
Cincinnati Bengals
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Arizona Cardinals
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Jacksonville Jaguars
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Los Angeles Rams
Jacksonville Jaguars
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New England Patriots
Jacksonville Jaguars
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Jacksonville Jaguars
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Denver Broncos
Jacksonville Jaguars
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Kansas City Chiefs
Jacksonville Jaguars
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Washington Commanders
Jacksonville Jaguars
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Cleveland Browns
Jacksonville Jaguars
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Chicago Bears
Jacksonville Jaguars
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Atlanta Falcons
Jacksonville Jaguars
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Minnesota Vikings
Jacksonville Jaguars
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Seattle Seahawks
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Jacksonville Jaguars
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New York Jets
Jacksonville Jaguars
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Dallas Cowboys
Jacksonville Jaguars
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jacksonville Jaguars
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Detroit Lions
Jacksonville Jaguars
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Green Bay Packers
Jacksonville Jaguars
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Carolina Panthers
Jacksonville Jaguars
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Baltimore Ravens
Jacksonville Jaguars
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Buffalo Bills
Jacksonville Jaguars
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Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
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Philadelphia Eagles
Jacksonville Jaguars
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Los Angeles Chargers
Jacksonville Jaguars
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Arizona Cardinals
Pittsburgh Steelers
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New England Patriots
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Denver Broncos
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Los Angeles Rams
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Kansas City Chiefs
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Washington Commanders
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Cincinnati Bengals
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Chicago Bears
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Atlanta Falcons
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Minnesota Vikings
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Seattle Seahawks
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Las Vegas Raiders
Pittsburgh Steelers
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New York Jets
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Dallas Cowboys
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Detroit Lions
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Green Bay Packers
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Carolina Panthers
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Baltimore Ravens
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Buffalo Bills
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Indianapolis Colts
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Los Angeles Chargers
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Arizona Cardinals
Washington Commanders
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Washington Commanders
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Cleveland Browns
Washington Commanders
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Denver Broncos
Washington Commanders
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Chicago Bears
Washington Commanders
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Washington Commanders
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Atlanta Falcons
Washington Commanders
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New England Patriots
Washington Commanders
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Minnesota Vikings
Washington Commanders
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Los Angeles Rams
Washington Commanders
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Seattle Seahawks
Washington Commanders
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Washington Commanders
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Las Vegas Raiders
Washington Commanders
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Cincinnati Bengals
Washington Commanders
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New York Jets
Washington Commanders
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Dallas Cowboys
Washington Commanders
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Washington Commanders
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Detroit Lions
Washington Commanders
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Green Bay Packers
Washington Commanders
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Carolina Panthers
Washington Commanders
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Baltimore Ravens
Washington Commanders
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Buffalo Bills
Washington Commanders
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Indianapolis Colts
Washington Commanders
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Philadelphia Eagles
Washington Commanders
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Los Angeles Chargers
Washington Commanders
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Arizona Cardinals
Detroit Lions
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Detroit Lions
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Green Bay Packers
Detroit Lions
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Dallas Cowboys
Detroit Lions
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Carolina Panthers
Detroit Lions
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New York Jets
Detroit Lions
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Baltimore Ravens
Detroit Lions
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Las Vegas Raiders
Detroit Lions
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Buffalo Bills
Detroit Lions
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Seattle Seahawks
Detroit Lions
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Indianapolis Colts
Detroit Lions
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Minnesota Vikings
Detroit Lions
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Philadelphia Eagles
Detroit Lions
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Atlanta Falcons
Detroit Lions
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Los Angeles Chargers
Detroit Lions
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Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions
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Arizona Cardinals
Detroit Lions
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Cleveland Browns
Detroit Lions
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Miami Dolphins
Detroit Lions
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New England Patriots
Detroit Lions
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Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
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Kansas City Chiefs
Detroit Lions
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Tennessee Titans
Los Angeles Rams
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Los Angeles Rams
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New England Patriots
Los Angeles Rams
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Cincinnati Bengals
Los Angeles Rams
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Los Angeles Rams
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Denver Broncos
Los Angeles Rams
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Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Rams
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Washington Commanders
Los Angeles Rams
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Cleveland Browns
Los Angeles Rams
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Chicago Bears
Los Angeles Rams
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Atlanta Falcons
Los Angeles Rams
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Minnesota Vikings
Los Angeles Rams
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Seattle Seahawks
Los Angeles Rams
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Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Rams
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New York Jets
Los Angeles Rams
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Dallas Cowboys
Los Angeles Rams
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Los Angeles Rams
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Detroit Lions
Los Angeles Rams
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Green Bay Packers
Los Angeles Rams
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Carolina Panthers
Los Angeles Rams
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Baltimore Ravens
Los Angeles Rams
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Buffalo Bills
Los Angeles Rams
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Indianapolis Colts
Los Angeles Rams
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Philadelphia Eagles
Los Angeles Rams
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Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
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Arizona Cardinals

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

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