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Video: Week 7 Defense (D/ST) Must Starts for Fantasy Football

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Matt's top team defense (D/ST) fantasy football starts for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. Follow these fantasy football D/ST starts when setting lineups and win more.

In This Article hide
Week 7 D/ST Fantasy Football Must Starts
Defense (D/ST) Fantasy Football Rankings
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Defense matters! Throughout the season, we'll dig into the weekly mechanics of building winning rosters. We're here to help you take down your Week 7 matchup!

RotoBaller analyst Matt Donnelly drops his MUST START DEFENSE (D/ST) units for Week 7 of the season. Snag these dynamic defenses off the waiver wire where available and get them in your lineups now! Win MORE in 2026 with RotoBaller!

Be sure to tune into RotoBaller Radio on SiriusXM (channel Sirius 210, XM 87) - every weekday morning at 6:00 AM ET. You can also find new weekly shows on YouTubeSpreaker, SpotifyiTunes, and on the site under RotoBaller Radio podcasts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 7 D/ST Fantasy Football Must Starts

Matt Donnelly drops his top Defenses for Week 7 of the 2026 fantasy football season:

Thanks for listening to today's episode! Be sure to tune in throughout the week, and to also follow RotoBaller on Twitter, YouTube, Spotify and iTunes for the latest fantasy news and analysis. Dominate the 2026 football season with amazing offers - including FREE RotoBaller Premium - from our partners Fantasy Genius, Novig, and Prophet X.

 

Defense (D/ST) Fantasy Football Rankings

You can also check out our team's full fantasy football D/ST rankings below:

Rank Player Opponent
1 Minnesota Vikings IND
2 Houston Texans NYG
3 Cleveland Browns @TEN
4 Denver Broncos @ARI
5 Kansas City Chiefs @SEA
6 Pittsburgh Steelers @NO
7 New York Jets MIA
8 Carolina Panthers TB
9 Tennessee Titans CLE
10 New Orleans Saints PIT
11 Los Angeles Rams @LV
12 New England Patriots @CHI
13 New York Giants @HOU
14 San Francisco 49ers @ATL
15 Chicago Bears NE
16 Seattle Seahawks KC
17 Baltimore Ravens CIN
18 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @CAR
19 Arizona Cardinals DEN
20 Cincinnati Bengals @BAL
21 Dallas Cowboys @PHI
22 Atlanta Falcons SF
23 Philadelphia Eagles DAL
24 Indianapolis Colts @MIN
25 Las Vegas Raiders LAR
26 Miami Dolphins @NYJ
27 Detroit Lions GB
28 Green Bay Packers @DET

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 7?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific defenses: Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets:

Denver Broncos
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Cleveland Browns
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Houston Texans
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Tennessee Titans
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New Orleans Saints
Denver Broncos
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Los Angeles Rams
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Denver Broncos
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Chicago Bears
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Denver Broncos
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Arizona Cardinals
Denver Broncos
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Cincinnati Bengals
Denver Broncos
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Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
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Atlanta Falcons
Denver Broncos
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Philadelphia Eagles
Denver Broncos
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Indianapolis Colts
Denver Broncos
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Las Vegas Raiders
Denver Broncos
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Miami Dolphins
Houston Texans
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Minnesota Vikings
Houston Texans
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Cleveland Browns
Houston Texans
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Denver Broncos
Houston Texans
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Kansas City Chiefs
Houston Texans
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Houston Texans
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New York Jets
Houston Texans
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Carolina Panthers
Houston Texans
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Tennessee Titans
Houston Texans
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New Orleans Saints
Houston Texans
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Los Angeles Rams
Houston Texans
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New England Patriots
Houston Texans
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New York Giants
Houston Texans
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San Francisco 49ers
Houston Texans
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Chicago Bears
Houston Texans
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Seattle Seahawks
Houston Texans
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Baltimore Ravens
Houston Texans
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Houston Texans
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Arizona Cardinals
Houston Texans
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Cincinnati Bengals
Houston Texans
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Dallas Cowboys
Houston Texans
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Atlanta Falcons
Houston Texans
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Philadelphia Eagles
Houston Texans
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Indianapolis Colts
Houston Texans
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Las Vegas Raiders
Houston Texans
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Miami Dolphins
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Kansas City Chiefs
Pittsburgh Steelers
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New York Jets
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Denver Broncos
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Carolina Panthers
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Tennessee Titans
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Houston Texans
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Pittsburgh Steelers
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Minnesota Vikings
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Pittsburgh Steelers
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San Francisco 49ers
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Chicago Bears
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Seattle Seahawks
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Baltimore Ravens
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Arizona Cardinals
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Cincinnati Bengals
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Dallas Cowboys
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Atlanta Falcons
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Indianapolis Colts
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Las Vegas Raiders
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Miami Dolphins
Carolina Panthers
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Tennessee Titans
Carolina Panthers
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Carolina Panthers
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New Orleans Saints
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Kansas City Chiefs
Carolina Panthers
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Los Angeles Rams
Carolina Panthers
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Denver Broncos
Carolina Panthers
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New England Patriots
Carolina Panthers
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Cleveland Browns
Carolina Panthers
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New York Giants
Carolina Panthers
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Houston Texans
Carolina Panthers
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San Francisco 49ers
Carolina Panthers
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Minnesota Vikings
Carolina Panthers
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Chicago Bears
Carolina Panthers
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Seattle Seahawks
Carolina Panthers
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Baltimore Ravens
Carolina Panthers
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Carolina Panthers
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Arizona Cardinals
Carolina Panthers
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Cincinnati Bengals
Carolina Panthers
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Dallas Cowboys
Carolina Panthers
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Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers
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Philadelphia Eagles
Carolina Panthers
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Indianapolis Colts
Carolina Panthers
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Las Vegas Raiders
Carolina Panthers
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Cleveland Browns
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Houston Texans
Cleveland Browns
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Denver Broncos
Cleveland Browns
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Minnesota Vikings
Cleveland Browns
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Kansas City Chiefs
Cleveland Browns
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Cleveland Browns
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New York Jets
Cleveland Browns
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Carolina Panthers
Cleveland Browns
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Tennessee Titans
Cleveland Browns
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New Orleans Saints
Cleveland Browns
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Los Angeles Rams
Cleveland Browns
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New England Patriots
Cleveland Browns
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New York Giants
Cleveland Browns
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San Francisco 49ers
Cleveland Browns
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Chicago Bears
Cleveland Browns
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Seattle Seahawks
Cleveland Browns
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Cleveland Browns
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cleveland Browns
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Arizona Cardinals
Cleveland Browns
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Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
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Cleveland Browns
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Atlanta Falcons
Cleveland Browns
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Philadelphia Eagles
Cleveland Browns
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Indianapolis Colts
Cleveland Browns
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Las Vegas Raiders
Cleveland Browns
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New York Jets
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New York Jets
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New York Jets
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New York Jets
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New York Jets
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New York Jets
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New York Jets
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New York Jets
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New York Jets
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New York Jets
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New York Jets
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Cincinnati Bengals
New York Jets
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Dallas Cowboys
New York Jets
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Atlanta Falcons
New York Jets
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Philadelphia Eagles
New York Jets
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Indianapolis Colts
New York Jets
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Las Vegas Raiders
New York Jets
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Miami Dolphins

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