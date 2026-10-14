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Video: Week 6 Defense (D/ST) Must Starts for Fantasy Football

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Jorden's top team defense (D/ST) fantasy football starts for Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. Follow these fantasy football D/ST starts when setting lineups and win more.

In This Article hide
Week 6 D/ST Fantasy Football Must Starts
Defense (D/ST) Fantasy Football Rankings
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 6 means we're fully into bye-week management for the foreseeable future. That translates to streamers being in play! Throughout the season, we'll dig into the weekly mechanics of building winning rosters. We're here to help you take down your Week 6 matchup!

RotoBaller analyst Jorden Hill drops his MUST START DEFENSE (D/ST) units for Week 6 of the season. Snag these dynamic defenses off the waiver wire where available and get them in your lineups now! Win MORE in 2026 with RotoBaller!

Be sure to tune into RotoBaller Radio on SiriusXM (channel Sirius 210, XM 87) - every weekday morning at 6:00 AM ET. You can also find new weekly shows on YouTubeSpreaker, SpotifyiTunes, and on the site under RotoBaller Radio podcasts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 6 D/ST Fantasy Football Must Starts

Jorden Hill drops his top Defenses for Week 6 of the 2026 fantasy football season:

Thanks for listening to today's episode! Be sure to tune in throughout the week, and to also follow RotoBaller on Twitter, YouTube, Spotify and iTunes for the latest fantasy news and analysis. Dominate the 2026 football season with amazing offers - including FREE RotoBaller Premium - from our partners Fantasy Genius, Novig, and Prophet X.

 

Defense (D/ST) Fantasy Football Rankings

You can also check out our team's full fantasy football D/ST rankings below:

Rank Team Opponent
1 Kansas City Chiefs LAC
2 Pittsburgh Steelers @TB
3 New England Patriots NYJ
4 Baltimore Ravens @CLE
5 Seattle Seahawks @DEN
6 Los Angeles Rams ARI
7 Denver Broncos SEA
8 New York Giants NO
9 Houston Texans @JAX
10 Jacksonville Jaguars HOU
11 Chicago Bears @ATL
12 New Orleans Saints @NYG
13 Indianapolis Colts TEN
14 San Francisco 49ers WAS
15 Carolina Panthers @PHI
16 Buffalo Bills @LV
17 Cleveland Browns BAL
18 Atlanta Falcons CHI
19 Philadelphia Eagles CAR
20 Las Vegas Raiders BUF
21 Tennessee Titans @IND
22 New York Jets @NE
23 Tampa Bay Buccaneers PIT
24 Green Bay Packers DAL
25 Dallas Cowboys @GB
26 Los Angeles Chargers @KC
27 Arizona Cardinals @LAR
28 Washington Commanders @SF

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 6?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 6 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific defenses: Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Rams. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 6.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 6 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 6 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 6 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 6 for Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Rams:

Kansas City Chiefs
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Kansas City Chiefs
vs
New England Patriots
Kansas City Chiefs
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Kansas City Chiefs
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Kansas City Chiefs
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Kansas City Chiefs
vs
Denver Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs
vs
New York Giants
Kansas City Chiefs
vs
Houston Texans
Kansas City Chiefs
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
vs
Chicago Bears
Kansas City Chiefs
vs
New Orleans Saints
Kansas City Chiefs
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Kansas City Chiefs
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Kansas City Chiefs
vs
Carolina Panthers
Kansas City Chiefs
vs
Buffalo Bills
Kansas City Chiefs
vs
Cleveland Browns
Kansas City Chiefs
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Kansas City Chiefs
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Kansas City Chiefs
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Kansas City Chiefs
vs
Tennessee Titans
Kansas City Chiefs
vs
New York Jets
Kansas City Chiefs
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kansas City Chiefs
vs
Green Bay Packers
Kansas City Chiefs
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Kansas City Chiefs
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Kansas City Chiefs
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Kansas City Chiefs
vs
Washington Commanders
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Houston Texans
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Chicago Bears
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
New York Giants
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
New Orleans Saints
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Denver Broncos
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Carolina Panthers
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Buffalo Bills
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
New England Patriots
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Cleveland Browns
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Tennessee Titans
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
New York Jets
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Green Bay Packers
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Washington Commanders
New England Patriots
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
New England Patriots
vs
Baltimore Ravens
New England Patriots
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
New England Patriots
vs
Seattle Seahawks
New England Patriots
vs
Los Angeles Rams
New England Patriots
vs
Denver Broncos
New England Patriots
vs
New York Giants
New England Patriots
vs
Houston Texans
New England Patriots
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
New England Patriots
vs
Chicago Bears
New England Patriots
vs
New Orleans Saints
New England Patriots
vs
Indianapolis Colts
New England Patriots
vs
San Francisco 49ers
New England Patriots
vs
Carolina Panthers
New England Patriots
vs
Buffalo Bills
New England Patriots
vs
Cleveland Browns
New England Patriots
vs
Atlanta Falcons
New England Patriots
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
New England Patriots
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
New England Patriots
vs
Tennessee Titans
New England Patriots
vs
New York Jets
New England Patriots
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
New England Patriots
vs
Green Bay Packers
New England Patriots
vs
Dallas Cowboys
New England Patriots
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
New England Patriots
vs
Arizona Cardinals
New England Patriots
vs
Washington Commanders
Baltimore Ravens
vs
New England Patriots
Baltimore Ravens
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Baltimore Ravens
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Baltimore Ravens
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Baltimore Ravens
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Baltimore Ravens
vs
Denver Broncos
Baltimore Ravens
vs
New York Giants
Baltimore Ravens
vs
Houston Texans
Baltimore Ravens
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Baltimore Ravens
vs
Chicago Bears
Baltimore Ravens
vs
New Orleans Saints
Baltimore Ravens
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Baltimore Ravens
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Baltimore Ravens
vs
Carolina Panthers
Baltimore Ravens
vs
Buffalo Bills
Baltimore Ravens
vs
Cleveland Browns
Baltimore Ravens
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Baltimore Ravens
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Baltimore Ravens
vs
Tennessee Titans
Baltimore Ravens
vs
New York Jets
Baltimore Ravens
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baltimore Ravens
vs
Green Bay Packers
Baltimore Ravens
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Baltimore Ravens
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Baltimore Ravens
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Baltimore Ravens
vs
Washington Commanders
Los Angeles Rams
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Los Angeles Rams
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Denver Broncos
Los Angeles Rams
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Los Angeles Rams
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New York Giants
Los Angeles Rams
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New England Patriots
Los Angeles Rams
vs
Houston Texans
Los Angeles Rams
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Los Angeles Rams
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Los Angeles Rams
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Rams
vs
Chicago Bears
Los Angeles Rams
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New Orleans Saints
Los Angeles Rams
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Los Angeles Rams
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San Francisco 49ers
Los Angeles Rams
vs
Carolina Panthers
Los Angeles Rams
vs
Buffalo Bills
Los Angeles Rams
vs
Cleveland Browns
Los Angeles Rams
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Los Angeles Rams
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Los Angeles Rams
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Rams
vs
Tennessee Titans
Los Angeles Rams
vs
New York Jets
Los Angeles Rams
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Los Angeles Rams
vs
Green Bay Packers
Los Angeles Rams
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Los Angeles Rams
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Los Angeles Rams
vs
Washington Commanders

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

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