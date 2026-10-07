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Video: Week 5 Defense (D/ST) Must Starts for Fantasy Football

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Matt's top team defense (D/ST) fantasy football starts for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season. Follow these fantasy football D/ST starts when setting lineups and win more.

In This Article hide
Week 5 D/ST Fantasy Football Must Starts
Defense (D/ST) Fantasy Football Rankings
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

As we head into Week 5, it marks the first time in 2026 that fantasy managers must account for bye weeks. That means streamers are in play! It's time to dig into the weekly mechanics of building winning rosters, and we're here to help!

RotoBaller analyst Matt Donnelly drops his MUST START DEFENSE (D/ST) units for Week 5 of the season. Snag these dynamic defenses off the waiver wire where available and get them in your lineups now! Win MORE in 2026 with RotoBaller!

Be sure to tune into RotoBaller Radio on SiriusXM (channel Sirius 210, XM 87) - every weekday morning at 6:00 AM ET. You can also find new weekly shows on YouTubeSpreaker, SpotifyiTunes, and on the site under RotoBaller Radio podcasts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 5 D/ST Fantasy Football Must Starts

Matt Donnelly drops his top Defenses for Week 5 of the 2026 fantasy football season:

Thanks for listening to today's episode! Be sure to tune in throughout the week, and to also follow RotoBaller on Twitter, YouTube, Spotify and iTunes for the latest fantasy news and analysis. Dominate the 2026 football season with amazing offers - including FREE RotoBaller Premium - from our partners Fantasy Genius, Novig, and Prophet X.

 

Defense (D/ST) Fantasy Football Rankings

You can also check out our team's full fantasy football D/ST rankings below:

Rank Player Opponent
1 Minnesota Vikings @NO
2 Cincinnati Bengals @MIA
3 Houston Texans @TEN
4 Denver Broncos @LAC
5 Jacksonville Jaguars PHI
6 Cleveland Browns @NYJ
7 Baltimore Ravens @ATL
8 Pittsburgh Steelers IND
9 Chicago Bears @GB
10 Dallas Cowboys TB
11 New York Giants @WAS
12 Seattle Seahawks SF
13 New England Patriots LV
14 Washington Commanders NYG
15 Las Vegas Raiders @NE
16 New York Jets CLE
17 Indianapolis Colts @PIT
18 New Orleans Saints MIN
19 Philadelphia Eagles @JAX
20 Los Angeles Chargers DEN
21 Detroit Lions @ARI
22 San Francisco 49ers @SEA
23 Tennessee Titans HOU
24 Atlanta Falcons BAL
25 Green Bay Packers CHI
26 Los Angeles Rams BUF
27 Buffalo Bills @LAR
28 Miami Dolphins CIN
29 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @DAL
30 Arizona Cardinals DET

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 5?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific defenses: Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers:

Cleveland Browns
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Cleveland Browns
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Baltimore Ravens
Cleveland Browns
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Denver Broncos
Cleveland Browns
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Cleveland Browns
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Houston Texans
Cleveland Browns
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Chicago Bears
Cleveland Browns
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Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
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Dallas Cowboys
Cleveland Browns
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Minnesota Vikings
Cleveland Browns
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New York Giants
Cleveland Browns
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Seattle Seahawks
Cleveland Browns
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New England Patriots
Cleveland Browns
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Washington Commanders
Cleveland Browns
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Las Vegas Raiders
Cleveland Browns
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New York Jets
Cleveland Browns
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Indianapolis Colts
Cleveland Browns
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New Orleans Saints
Cleveland Browns
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Philadelphia Eagles
Cleveland Browns
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Los Angeles Chargers
Cleveland Browns
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Detroit Lions
Cleveland Browns
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San Francisco 49ers
Cleveland Browns
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Tennessee Titans
Cleveland Browns
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Atlanta Falcons
Cleveland Browns
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Green Bay Packers
Cleveland Browns
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Los Angeles Rams
Cleveland Browns
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Buffalo Bills
Cleveland Browns
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Miami Dolphins
Cleveland Browns
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cleveland Browns
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Arizona Cardinals
Houston Texans
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Cincinnati Bengals
Houston Texans
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Denver Broncos
Houston Texans
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Minnesota Vikings
Houston Texans
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Houston Texans
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Cleveland Browns
Houston Texans
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Baltimore Ravens
Houston Texans
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Houston Texans
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Chicago Bears
Houston Texans
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Dallas Cowboys
Houston Texans
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New York Giants
Houston Texans
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Seattle Seahawks
Houston Texans
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New England Patriots
Houston Texans
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Washington Commanders
Houston Texans
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Las Vegas Raiders
Houston Texans
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New York Jets
Houston Texans
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Indianapolis Colts
Houston Texans
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New Orleans Saints
Houston Texans
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Philadelphia Eagles
Houston Texans
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Los Angeles Chargers
Houston Texans
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Detroit Lions
Houston Texans
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San Francisco 49ers
Houston Texans
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Tennessee Titans
Houston Texans
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Atlanta Falcons
Houston Texans
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Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
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Los Angeles Rams
Houston Texans
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Buffalo Bills
Houston Texans
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Miami Dolphins
Houston Texans
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Houston Texans
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Las Vegas Raiders
vs
Washington Commanders
Las Vegas Raiders
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New York Jets
Las Vegas Raiders
vs
New England Patriots
Las Vegas Raiders
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Indianapolis Colts
Las Vegas Raiders
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Las Vegas Raiders
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New Orleans Saints
Las Vegas Raiders
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New York Giants
Las Vegas Raiders
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Philadelphia Eagles
Las Vegas Raiders
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Las Vegas Raiders
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Los Angeles Chargers
Las Vegas Raiders
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Chicago Bears
Las Vegas Raiders
vs
Detroit Lions
Las Vegas Raiders
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Las Vegas Raiders
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San Francisco 49ers
Las Vegas Raiders
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Las Vegas Raiders
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Tennessee Titans
Las Vegas Raiders
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Cleveland Browns
Las Vegas Raiders
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Atlanta Falcons
Las Vegas Raiders
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Las Vegas Raiders
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Green Bay Packers
Las Vegas Raiders
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Denver Broncos
Las Vegas Raiders
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Minnesota Vikings
Las Vegas Raiders
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Cincinnati Bengals
Las Vegas Raiders
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Los Angeles Rams
Las Vegas Raiders
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Buffalo Bills
Las Vegas Raiders
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Miami Dolphins
Las Vegas Raiders
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Las Vegas Raiders
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Arizona Cardinals
Dallas Cowboys
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Chicago Bears
Dallas Cowboys
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New York Giants
Dallas Cowboys
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Dallas Cowboys
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Seattle Seahawks
Dallas Cowboys
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Baltimore Ravens
Dallas Cowboys
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New England Patriots
Dallas Cowboys
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Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
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Washington Commanders
Dallas Cowboys
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Dallas Cowboys
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Las Vegas Raiders
Dallas Cowboys
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Denver Broncos
Dallas Cowboys
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New York Jets
Dallas Cowboys
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Houston Texans
Dallas Cowboys
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Indianapolis Colts
Dallas Cowboys
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Cincinnati Bengals
Dallas Cowboys
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New Orleans Saints
Dallas Cowboys
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Minnesota Vikings
Dallas Cowboys
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Philadelphia Eagles
Dallas Cowboys
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Los Angeles Chargers
Dallas Cowboys
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Detroit Lions
Dallas Cowboys
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San Francisco 49ers
Dallas Cowboys
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Tennessee Titans
Dallas Cowboys
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Atlanta Falcons
Dallas Cowboys
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Green Bay Packers
Dallas Cowboys
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Los Angeles Rams
Dallas Cowboys
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Dallas Cowboys
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Miami Dolphins
Dallas Cowboys
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Dallas Cowboys
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Arizona Cardinals
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Baltimore Ravens
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Chicago Bears
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Dallas Cowboys
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Pittsburgh Steelers
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New York Giants
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Denver Broncos
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Seattle Seahawks
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Houston Texans
Pittsburgh Steelers
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New England Patriots
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Cincinnati Bengals
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Washington Commanders
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Minnesota Vikings
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Las Vegas Raiders
Pittsburgh Steelers
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New York Jets
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Indianapolis Colts
Pittsburgh Steelers
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New Orleans Saints
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Los Angeles Chargers
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Detroit Lions
Pittsburgh Steelers
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San Francisco 49ers
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Tennessee Titans
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Atlanta Falcons
Pittsburgh Steelers
vs
Green Bay Packers
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Los Angeles Rams
Pittsburgh Steelers
vs
Buffalo Bills
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Miami Dolphins
Pittsburgh Steelers
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Pittsburgh Steelers
vs
Arizona Cardinals

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 5 Fantasy Football Projections
Start/Sit Chart - All Week 5 Matchup Ratings
Rest-of-Season Fantasy Football Rankings
Well-Known Players: Drop, Hold or Sell-Low?


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Adem Bona

Expected to Miss Two More Preseason Games
Anfernee Simons

Sidelined Two More Preseason Games
Dominick Barlow

Set to Miss Two More Preseason Contests
Jalen Duren

Expected to Suit Up in Preseason
Jusuf Nurkić

Jusuf Nurkic Sidelined at Least Four Weeks
Mason Miller

Back From the Paternity List for Game 4
Ladd McConkey

a Non-Participant in Wednesday's Practice
Rhamondre Stevenson

Limited in Practice, Could Play in Week 5
Tee Higgins

Misses Practice With Groin, Neck Injuries
Saquon Barkley

Not at Wednesday's Practice
Justin Jefferson

Limited on Wednesday, "Doing Well"
Jeremiyah Love

Ankle Injury Not Expected to Impact him in Week 5
Filip Hallander

Oilers Bring in Filip Hallander
Drew Helleson

Could Make Season Debut This Weekend
Jason Dickinson

Cleared for Season Debut
Zachary L'Heureux

Available for Season Debut
Alexander Romanov

Out for 6-8 Months With Torn ACL
Matt Roy

Unavailable Against Penguins
Bryan Rust

Set for Season Debut Wednesday
Malik Nabers

Misses Practice on Wednesday with Knee Issue
Dallas Goedert

Returns to Practice, Should Play on Sunday
Jayden Daniels

Expected to Practice in Full on Wednesday
Lamar Jackson

Not Practicing on Wednesday
Rhamondre Stevenson

Not Expected to Practice Wednesday
Jon Rahm

Leaving LIV Golf
Keith Mitchell

Looks Set for Another Strong Finish in Japan
Breece Hall

Still Considered Week-to-Week
Lamar Jackson

Has Outside Chance to Play in Week 5
Adrian Morejon

Dealing With "Stickiness in his Shoulder"
Kurt Kitayama

Bringing Strong Form to Baycurrent Classic
Brian Harman

Looking to Find Success in Japan
Keegan Bradley

Looking to Find His Game in Japan
Ryan Lindgren

Limited to Handful of Minutes Against Vegas
Naz Reid

Scores 13 Points in Hornets Preseason Debut
Justin Thomas

Making Spot Start at Baycurrent Classic For a Fourth Time
Alexander Romanov

Hurt in Battle of New York
Day'Ron Sharpe

Fills Stat Sheet in Preseason Opener
Teuvo Teravainen

to Miss Thursday's Action
Darryn Peterson

Pours in 23 Points in Home Preseason Debut
Victor Olofsson

Makes Early Exit After Scoring Twice
Aday Mara

Posts 12 Points, Three Blocks in Preseason Debut
Mikhail Sergachev

Exits Tuesday's Win With Head Injury
Grayson Allen

Perfect From Deep in Hornets Debut
Trey Murphy III

Chips in 11 Points in Preseason Opener
Brad Marchand

Suffers Apparent Knee Injury Tuesday
PHI

Michael Bunting Joins Flyers
Julius Randle

Scores 13 Points in Preseason Debut
Tank Bigsby

Officially Placed on Injured Reserve
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Strikes Out 10 in Game 3 Win on Tuesday
Al Horford

Set for Bench Role Against Lakers
Kristaps Porzingis

Remains Away From the Warriors
Stephen Curry

Set for Around 20 Minutes Against Lakers
Gui Santos

Joins Warriors' Starting Lineup Against Lakers
Brandon Miller

Misses Preseason Opener with Shin Contusion
Ariel Hukporti

Out for Season with Ruptured Achilles
Marco Kasper

Considered Week-to-Week
Mason Appleton

Out Week-to-Week
J.T. Compher

Won't Play Against Senators
Dylan Larkin

Set for Season Debut Tuesday
Lamar Jackson

Could Miss Multiple Games with Ankle Injury
Ivan Demidov

Ruled Out for 2-4 Weeks
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Battling Knee Soreness, Serving as DH in Game 3
Aaron Ekblad

to Remain Out Tuesday
Aleksander Barkov

to Miss 6-8 Weeks
Lane Johnson

Retires From NFL Effective Immediately
Ladd McConkey

Now Considered Day-to-Day
Joe Mixon

Remains a Free Agent Following His Physical with Seahawks
Ben Rice

Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Darius Acuff Jr.

Scores 19 Points in Kings Preseason Debut
LaMelo Ball

Sharp in Timberwolves Preseason Debut
Anthony Edwards

Leads Wolves with 14 Points in Preseason Opener
Lamar Jackson

Questionable at Best for Week 5
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
Jackson Suber

Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Michael Kim

Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Ryan Gerard

Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Rickie Fowler

Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
Brian Robinson

Three TDs Give Fantasy Managers a Late-Week Boost
Garrett Crochet

Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Nick Bosa

Unlikely to Play in Week 5
Roman Anthony

Likely to Avoid Surgery
Josh Naylor

Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
Cal Raleigh

Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out 11 in Game 2 Loss
Parker Messick

Will Take the Hill Against the White Sox In Game 1 of ALDS
Hagen Smith

Will Start Game 1 For White Sox in ALDS
MLB

Dodgers Don't Name Closer For NLDS Vs. Braves
Tarik Skubal

Will Pitch Game 1 For Dodgers Against Braves
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