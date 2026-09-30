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Video: Week 4 Defense (D/ST) Must Starts for Fantasy Football

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Matt's top team defense (D/ST) fantasy football starts for Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season. Follow these fantasy football D/ST starts when setting lineups and win more.

In This Article hide
Week 4 D/ST Fantasy Football Must Starts
Defense (D/ST) Fantasy Football Rankings
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The weeks are starting to crank by, as the 2026 fantasy football season is officially rolling! Once again, it's time to dig into the weekly mechanics of building winning rosters, and we're here to help!

RotoBaller analyst Matt Donnelly drops his MUST START DEFENSE (D/ST) units for Week 4 of the season. Snag these dynamic defenses off the waiver wire where available and get them in your lineups now! Win MORE in 2026 with RotoBaller!

Be sure to tune into RotoBaller Radio on SiriusXM (channel Sirius 210, XM 87) - every weekday morning at 6:00 AM ET. You can also find new weekly shows on YouTubeSpreaker, SpotifyiTunes, and on the site under RotoBaller Radio podcasts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 4 D/ST Fantasy Football Must Starts

Matt Donnelly drops his top Defenses for Week 4 of the 2026 fantasy football season:

Thanks for listening to today's episode! Be sure to tune in throughout the week, and to also follow RotoBaller on Twitter, YouTube, Spotify and iTunes for the latest fantasy news and analysis. Kick off the 2026 football season with amazing offers - including FREE RotoBaller Premium - from our partners Fantasy Genius, Novig, and Prophet X.

 

Defense (D/ST) Fantasy Football Rankings

You can also check out our team's full fantasy football D/ST rankings below:

Rank Player Opponent
1 Minnesota Vikings MIA
2 Baltimore Ravens TEN
3 Pittsburgh Steelers @CLE
4 Seattle Seahawks LAC
5 Green Bay Packers @TB
6 Buffalo Bills NE
7 Chicago Bears NYJ
8 Cleveland Browns PIT
9 Kansas City Chiefs @LV
10 New York Giants ARI
11 Houston Texans DAL
12 San Francisco 49ers DEN
13 Arizona Cardinals @NYG
14 New Orleans Saints ATL
15 Los Angeles Rams @PHI
16 Indianapolis Colts @WAS
17 Detroit Lions @CAR
18 Dallas Cowboys @HOU
19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers GB
20 Denver Broncos @SF
21 Jacksonville Jaguars @CIN
22 Philadelphia Eagles LAR
23 New York Jets @CHI
24 Cincinnati Bengals JAX
25 Atlanta Falcons @NO
26 Las Vegas Raiders KC
27 New England Patriots @BUF
28 Los Angeles Chargers @SEA
29 Miami Dolphins @MIN
30 Washington Commanders IND
31 Tennessee Titans @BAL
32 Carolina Panthers DET

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 4?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 4 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific defenses: Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 4.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 4 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 4 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 4 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 4 for Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns:

Minnesota Vikings
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Baltimore Ravens
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New York Giants
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Houston Texans
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San Francisco 49ers
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Arizona Cardinals
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New Orleans Saints
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Los Angeles Rams
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Indianapolis Colts
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Detroit Lions
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Dallas Cowboys
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Denver Broncos
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Jacksonville Jaguars
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Philadelphia Eagles
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New York Jets
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Cincinnati Bengals
Minnesota Vikings
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Atlanta Falcons
Minnesota Vikings
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Las Vegas Raiders
Minnesota Vikings
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New England Patriots
Minnesota Vikings
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Los Angeles Chargers
Minnesota Vikings
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Miami Dolphins
Minnesota Vikings
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Washington Commanders
Minnesota Vikings
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Tennessee Titans
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Baltimore Ravens
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Seattle Seahawks
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Houston Texans
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Arizona Cardinals
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New Orleans Saints
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Indianapolis Colts
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Detroit Lions
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Dallas Cowboys
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Denver Broncos
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Jacksonville Jaguars
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Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
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New York Jets
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Cincinnati Bengals
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Atlanta Falcons
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Las Vegas Raiders
Pittsburgh Steelers
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New England Patriots
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Los Angeles Chargers
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Miami Dolphins
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Washington Commanders
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Tennessee Titans
Baltimore Ravens
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Minnesota Vikings
Baltimore Ravens
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Baltimore Ravens
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Seattle Seahawks
Baltimore Ravens
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Green Bay Packers
Baltimore Ravens
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Chicago Bears
Baltimore Ravens
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Kansas City Chiefs
Baltimore Ravens
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New York Giants
Baltimore Ravens
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Houston Texans
Baltimore Ravens
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San Francisco 49ers
Baltimore Ravens
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Arizona Cardinals
Baltimore Ravens
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New Orleans Saints
Baltimore Ravens
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Los Angeles Rams
Baltimore Ravens
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Indianapolis Colts
Baltimore Ravens
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Detroit Lions
Baltimore Ravens
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Dallas Cowboys
Baltimore Ravens
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baltimore Ravens
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Denver Broncos
Baltimore Ravens
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Baltimore Ravens
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Philadelphia Eagles
Baltimore Ravens
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New York Jets
Baltimore Ravens
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Cincinnati Bengals
Baltimore Ravens
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Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
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Las Vegas Raiders
Baltimore Ravens
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New England Patriots
Baltimore Ravens
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Los Angeles Chargers
Baltimore Ravens
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Miami Dolphins
Baltimore Ravens
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Washington Commanders
Baltimore Ravens
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Tennessee Titans
Kansas City Chiefs
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Cleveland Browns
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New York Giants
Kansas City Chiefs
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Chicago Bears
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Kansas City Chiefs
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Kansas City Chiefs
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Kansas City Chiefs
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Kansas City Chiefs
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Kansas City Chiefs
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Kansas City Chiefs
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Kansas City Chiefs
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Kansas City Chiefs
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Indianapolis Colts
Kansas City Chiefs
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Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs
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Detroit Lions
Kansas City Chiefs
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Kansas City Chiefs
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kansas City Chiefs
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Kansas City Chiefs
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
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Philadelphia Eagles
Kansas City Chiefs
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New York Jets
Kansas City Chiefs
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Cincinnati Bengals
Kansas City Chiefs
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Kansas City Chiefs
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Kansas City Chiefs
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Kansas City Chiefs
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Kansas City Chiefs
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Miami Dolphins
Kansas City Chiefs
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Washington Commanders
Kansas City Chiefs
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Tennessee Titans
Cleveland Browns
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Chicago Bears
Cleveland Browns
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Kansas City Chiefs
Cleveland Browns
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Buffalo Bills
Cleveland Browns
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New York Giants
Cleveland Browns
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Green Bay Packers
Cleveland Browns
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Houston Texans
Cleveland Browns
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Cleveland Browns
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Arizona Cardinals
Cleveland Browns
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Baltimore Ravens
Cleveland Browns
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New Orleans Saints
Cleveland Browns
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Minnesota Vikings
Cleveland Browns
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Los Angeles Rams
Cleveland Browns
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Indianapolis Colts
Cleveland Browns
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Detroit Lions
Cleveland Browns
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Dallas Cowboys
Cleveland Browns
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cleveland Browns
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Denver Broncos
Cleveland Browns
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Cleveland Browns
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Philadelphia Eagles
Cleveland Browns
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New York Jets
Cleveland Browns
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Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
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Atlanta Falcons
Cleveland Browns
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Las Vegas Raiders
Cleveland Browns
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New England Patriots
Cleveland Browns
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Los Angeles Chargers
Cleveland Browns
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Miami Dolphins
Cleveland Browns
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Washington Commanders
Cleveland Browns
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Tennessee Titans

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Well-Known Drop/Hold/Sell-Low (Week 4)
Video: Week 4 Defense (D/ST) Must Starts
Rest-of-Season Fantasy Football Rankings
Start/Sit Chart - All Week 4 Matchup Ratings


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