Matt's top team defense (D/ST) fantasy football starts for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. Follow these fantasy football D/ST starts when setting lineups and win more.
The 2026 NFL season is officially underway! It's time to dig into the weekly mechanics of building winning fantasy football rosters, and we're here to help!
RotoBaller analyst Matt Donnelly drops his MUST START DEFENSE (D/ST) units for Week 2 of the season. Snag these dynamic defenses off the waiver wire where available and get them in your lineups now! Win MORE in 2026 with RotoBaller!
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Week 2 D/ST Fantasy Football Must Starts
Matt Donnelly drops his top Defenses for Week 2 of the 2026 fantasy football season:
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Defense (D/ST) Fantasy Football Rankings
You can also check out our team's full fantasy football D/ST rankings below:
|Rank
|Player
|Opponent
|1
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|CLE
|2
|Philadelphia Eagles
|@TEN
|3
|San Francisco 49ers
|MIA
|4
|Seattle Seahawks
|@ARI
|5
|Los Angeles Chargers
|LV
|6
|Baltimore Ravens
|NO
|7
|Houston Texans
|CIN
|8
|New England Patriots
|PIT
|9
|Green Bay Packers
|@NYJ
|10
|Los Angeles Rams
|NYG
|11
|Denver Broncos
|JAX
|12
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|@NE
|13
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|@DEN
|14
|Kansas City Chiefs
|IND
|15
|Cincinnati Bengals
|@HOU
|16
|Carolina Panthers
|@ATL
|17
|Dallas Cowboys
|WAS
|18
|Minnesota Vikings
|@CHI
|19
|Las Vegas Raiders
|@LAC
|20
|New York Jets
|GB
|21
|Atlanta Falcons
|CAR
|22
|Chicago Bears
|MIN
|23
|Cleveland Browns
|@TB
|24
|Buffalo Bills
|DET
|25
|Indianapolis Colts
|@KC
|26
|New Orleans Saints
|@BAL
|27
|Arizona Cardinals
|SEA
|28
|Tennessee Titans
|PHI
|29
|Detroit Lions
|@BUF
|30
|Washington Commanders
|@DAL
|31
|New York Giants
|@LAR
|32
|Miami Dolphins
|@SF
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific defenses: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 2 for Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
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