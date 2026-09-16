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Video: Week 2 Defense (D/ST) Must Starts for Fantasy Football

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Matt's top team defense (D/ST) fantasy football starts for Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. Follow these fantasy football D/ST starts when setting lineups and win more.

In This Article hide
Week 2 D/ST Fantasy Football Must Starts
Defense (D/ST) Fantasy Football Rankings
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The 2026 NFL season is officially underway! It's time to dig into the weekly mechanics of building winning fantasy football rosters, and we're here to help!

RotoBaller analyst Matt Donnelly drops his MUST START DEFENSE (D/ST) units for Week 2 of the season. Snag these dynamic defenses off the waiver wire where available and get them in your lineups now! Win MORE in 2026 with RotoBaller!

Be sure to tune into RotoBaller Radio on SiriusXM (channel Sirius 210, XM 87) - every weekday morning at 6:00 AM ET. You can also find new weekly shows on YouTubeSpreaker, SpotifyiTunes and on the site under RotoBaller Radio podcasts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 2 D/ST Fantasy Football Must Starts

Matt Donnelly drops his top Defenses for Week 2 of the 2026 fantasy football season:

Thanks for listening to today's episode! Be sure to tune in throughout the week, and to also follow RotoBaller on Twitter, YouTube, Spotify and iTunes for the latest fantasy news and analysis. Kick off the 2026 football season with amazing offers - including FREE RotoBaller Premium - from our partners Fantasy Genius, Novig, and Prophet X.

 

Defense (D/ST) Fantasy Football Rankings

You can also check out our team's full fantasy football D/ST rankings below:

Rank Player Opponent
1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers CLE
2 Philadelphia Eagles @TEN
3 San Francisco 49ers MIA
4 Seattle Seahawks @ARI
5 Los Angeles Chargers LV
6 Baltimore Ravens NO
7 Houston Texans CIN
8 New England Patriots PIT
9 Green Bay Packers @NYJ
10 Los Angeles Rams NYG
11 Denver Broncos JAX
12 Pittsburgh Steelers @NE
13 Jacksonville Jaguars @DEN
14 Kansas City Chiefs IND
15 Cincinnati Bengals @HOU
16 Carolina Panthers @ATL
17 Dallas Cowboys WAS
18 Minnesota Vikings @CHI
19 Las Vegas Raiders @LAC
20 New York Jets GB
21 Atlanta Falcons CAR
22 Chicago Bears MIN
23 Cleveland Browns @TB
24 Buffalo Bills DET
25 Indianapolis Colts @KC
26 New Orleans Saints @BAL
27 Arizona Cardinals SEA
28 Tennessee Titans PHI
29 Detroit Lions @BUF
30 Washington Commanders @DAL
31 New York Giants @LAR
32 Miami Dolphins @SF

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 2?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 2 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific defenses: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 2.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 2 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 2 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 2 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 2 for Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens:

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Baltimore Ravens
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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Waiver Wire Rankings: All Positions
Start/Sit Chart - All Week 2 Matchup Ratings
Rest-of-Season Fantasy Football Rankings
Matchups We Love - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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TJ Moore a Risky Play
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Ryan Coleman-Williams a Must-Start in Week 3
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Lawson Luckie Hoping to Break Out
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Being Placed on Injured Reserve
CFB

Mason Mini Looks to Rebound
Billy Horschel

Fighting to Keep His Tour Card
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Austin Simmons Trying to Stay Hot
JJ Wetherholt

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
Emiliano Grillo

a Solid Value Play at Biltmore Championship
CFB

Darian Mensah Has Attractive Matchup
Eric Cole

a Volatile Option at Biltmore Championship
Brock Bowers

Could Play in Week 2 Against Chargers
Ben James

a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
Alex Newhook

Re-Ups With Canadiens on Four-Year-Deal
Justin Sourdif

Capitals Agree to Eight-Year Extension With Justin Sourdif
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Could See Bigger Role in Year 2
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Signs Eight-Year Extension With Capitals
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Liam Robbins Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Knicks
Drew Eubanks

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John Konchar

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Gio Lopez Probable for Friday Night
Aaron Donald

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John Mateer Can Be Started Against New Mexico
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Jeremiah Smith Remains a No-Brainer Start
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Faizon Brandon Has Upside in Weak Matchup
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Bryce Underwood Set to Make Impact on the Ground?
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Drew Mestemaker Set for Another Big Game
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Oregon Guard Trent Ferguson Out for Season
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Jared Curtis to Make First Career Start
Carlos Correa

Won't Return This Season
Ja'Kobi Lane

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Jesús Luzardo

Phillies Putting Jesus Luzardo on Injured List With Shoulder Inflammation
Dylan Sampson

Placed on Injured Reserve With Knee Injury
Josh Jacobs

Attorneys File Motion to Seal Evidence in Josh Jacobs' Criminal Case
Jackson Koivun

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Cardinals Plan to be "Judicious" With Jeremiyah Love's Workload
Rasmus Hojgaard

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Kyler Murray

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Luke Clanton

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CFB

Jordan Dwyer Doubtful to Play in Week 3
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Chris Barnes Should Be Able to Play in Week 3
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Bo MacCormack III Could Return in Week 3
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Trell Harris Expected to Miss Extended Time
Zay Flowers

Could Potentially Miss A Game or Two
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Malachi Toney Lined Up for More Success in Week 3
Kevin Bahl

Good to Go for Camp
Nikita Zadorov

Declares Himself Ready for Season
CBJ

Cam Talbot Links Up With Blue Jackets on One-Year Deal
Peyton Watson

Poised for Ample Minutes in Cleveland
Sam Darnold

Expected to Return to Play In the Near Future
John Konchar

Draws Interest From Four East Teams
Kaiden Guhle

to Miss Start of Season
Denver Nuggets

Cam Whitmore Draws Interest From Nuggets
Drake Batherson

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Officially Joins Clippers
Noah Ostlund

Sabres Re-Sign Noah Ostlund for Eight Years
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Jaylen Waddle

a Bust in Broncos Debut, Catches Just One Pass
Travis Kelce

Leads Kansas City Pass-Catchers In Week 1 Win
Kenneth Walker

Explodes For 191 Yards In Week 1 Victory
Patrick Mahomes

Proves Doubters Wrong In Week 1
Dylan Sampson

is Expected to Miss Significant Time with Knee Injury
Christoph Tilly

Thunder Sign Christoph Tilly to an Exhibit 10 Deal
Boston Celtics

Celtics Sign Caleb Grill to a Training Camp Contract
Kawhi Leonard

Returns to Toronto as Trade Becomes Official
Chicago Bulls

Taj Gibson Retires and Joins the Bulls as an Assistant Coach
Devin Carter

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Celtics
Sam Darnold

Has "Very Unique" Short-Term, Soft-Tissue Injury
Rafael Devers

to Have Season-Ending Core-Muscle Surgery on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

to Hit Off a Tee on Tuesday
Ladd McConkey

Day-to-Day With Rib Injury, Week 2 Status in Question
Brock Bowers

Now Considered Day-to-Day
Michael Penix Jr.

Might Not be Ready for Week 2
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Mason McTavish

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Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Elias Pettersson

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Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
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Seth Jarvis

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Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
CBJ

Carson Soucy Signs Tryout Deal With Blue Jackets
Nick Blankenburg

Maple Leafs Invite Nick Blankenburg to Camp
Zachary Bolduc

Signs Contract Extension With Canadiens
Haywood Highsmith

Faces Roster Battle in Phoenix
Logan Webb

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Willson Contreras

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Kyle Bradish

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Rafael Devers

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ARI

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DAL

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Max Domi

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Oneil Cruz

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Joey Logano

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Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

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William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

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Shea Langeliers

Activated and Starting on Saturday
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Jesus Luzardo Scratched From Saturday's Start With Shoulder Stiffness
Byron Buxton

to Undergo Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Freddie Freeman

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Yordan Alvarez

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Dansby Swanson

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