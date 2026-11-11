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Video: Week 10 Defense (D/ST) Must Starts for Fantasy Football

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Matt's top team defense (D/ST) fantasy football starts for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. Follow these fantasy football D/ST starts when setting lineups and win more.

With the NFL season barreling into Week 10, the playoff picture in most leagues is coming into form. We're here to help with the always-underrated D/ST position in Week 10!

RotoBaller analyst Matt Donnelly drops his MUST START DEFENSE (D/ST) units for Week 10 of the season. Snag these dynamic defenses off the waiver wire where available and get them in your lineups now! Win MORE in 2026 with RotoBaller!

Be sure to tune into RotoBaller Radio on SiriusXM (channel Sirius 210, XM 87) - every weekday morning at 6:00 AM ET. You can also find new weekly shows on YouTubeSpreaker, SpotifyiTunes, and on the site under RotoBaller Radio podcasts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 10 D/ST Fantasy Football Must Starts

Matt Donnelly drops his top Defenses for Week 10 of the 2026 fantasy football season:

Thanks for listening to today's episode! Be sure to tune in throughout the week, and to also follow RotoBaller on Twitter, YouTube, Spotify and iTunes for the latest fantasy news and analysis. Dominate the 2026 football season with amazing offers - including FREE RotoBaller Premium - from our partners Fantasy Genius, Novig, and Prophet X.

 

Defense (D/ST) Fantasy Football Rankings

You can also check out our team's full fantasy football D/ST rankings below:

Rank Player Opponent
1 Los Angeles Rams @ARI
2 Seattle Seahawks @LV
3 Jacksonville Jaguars @TEN
4 Houston Texans @CLE
5 Baltimore Ravens LAC
6 New Orleans Saints CAR
7 Buffalo Bills @NYJ
8 Kansas City Chiefs @ATL
9 Minnesota Vikings @GB
10 Indianapolis Colts MIA
11 Miami Dolphins @IND
12 Cleveland Browns HOU
13 Washington Commanders @NYG
14 New York Giants WAS
15 Green Bay Packers MIN
16 Pittsburgh Steelers @CIN
17 Cincinnati Bengals PIT
18 Detroit Lions NE
19 San Francisco 49ers @DAL
20 Los Angeles Chargers @BAL
21 New England Patriots @DET
22 Carolina Panthers @NO
23 Atlanta Falcons KC
24 Las Vegas Raiders SEA
25 Arizona Cardinals LAR
26 New York Jets BUF
27 Tennessee Titans JAX
28 Dallas Cowboys SF

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 10?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 10 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific defenses: New Orleans Saints, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for New Orleans Saints, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens:

New Orleans Saints
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Baltimore Ravens
New Orleans Saints
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Buffalo Bills
New Orleans Saints
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Houston Texans
New Orleans Saints
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Kansas City Chiefs
New Orleans Saints
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Jacksonville Jaguars
New Orleans Saints
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Minnesota Vikings
New Orleans Saints
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Seattle Seahawks
New Orleans Saints
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Indianapolis Colts
New Orleans Saints
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Los Angeles Rams
New Orleans Saints
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Miami Dolphins
New Orleans Saints
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Cleveland Browns
New Orleans Saints
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Washington Commanders
New Orleans Saints
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New York Giants
New Orleans Saints
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Green Bay Packers
New Orleans Saints
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Pittsburgh Steelers
New Orleans Saints
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Cincinnati Bengals
New Orleans Saints
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Detroit Lions
New Orleans Saints
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San Francisco 49ers
New Orleans Saints
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Los Angeles Chargers
New Orleans Saints
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New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
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Carolina Panthers
New Orleans Saints
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Atlanta Falcons
New Orleans Saints
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Las Vegas Raiders
New Orleans Saints
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Arizona Cardinals
New Orleans Saints
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New York Jets
New Orleans Saints
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Tennessee Titans
New Orleans Saints
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Dallas Cowboys
Jacksonville Jaguars
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Seattle Seahawks
Jacksonville Jaguars
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Houston Texans
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Jacksonville Jaguars
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Baltimore Ravens
Jacksonville Jaguars
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New Orleans Saints
Jacksonville Jaguars
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Buffalo Bills
Jacksonville Jaguars
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Kansas City Chiefs
Jacksonville Jaguars
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Minnesota Vikings
Jacksonville Jaguars
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Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
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Miami Dolphins
Jacksonville Jaguars
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Cleveland Browns
Jacksonville Jaguars
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Washington Commanders
Jacksonville Jaguars
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New York Giants
Jacksonville Jaguars
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Green Bay Packers
Jacksonville Jaguars
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Jacksonville Jaguars
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Cincinnati Bengals
Jacksonville Jaguars
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Detroit Lions
Jacksonville Jaguars
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San Francisco 49ers
Jacksonville Jaguars
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Los Angeles Chargers
Jacksonville Jaguars
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New England Patriots
Jacksonville Jaguars
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Carolina Panthers
Jacksonville Jaguars
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Atlanta Falcons
Jacksonville Jaguars
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Las Vegas Raiders
Jacksonville Jaguars
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Arizona Cardinals
Jacksonville Jaguars
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New York Jets
Jacksonville Jaguars
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Tennessee Titans
Jacksonville Jaguars
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Dallas Cowboys
Houston Texans
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Houston Texans
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Baltimore Ravens
Houston Texans
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Seattle Seahawks
Houston Texans
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New Orleans Saints
Houston Texans
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Los Angeles Rams
Houston Texans
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Buffalo Bills
Houston Texans
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Kansas City Chiefs
Houston Texans
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Minnesota Vikings
Houston Texans
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Indianapolis Colts
Houston Texans
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Miami Dolphins
Houston Texans
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Cleveland Browns
Houston Texans
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Washington Commanders
Houston Texans
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New York Giants
Houston Texans
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Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Houston Texans
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Cincinnati Bengals
Houston Texans
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Detroit Lions
Houston Texans
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San Francisco 49ers
Houston Texans
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Los Angeles Chargers
Houston Texans
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New England Patriots
Houston Texans
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Carolina Panthers
Houston Texans
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Atlanta Falcons
Houston Texans
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Las Vegas Raiders
Houston Texans
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Arizona Cardinals
Houston Texans
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New York Jets
Houston Texans
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Tennessee Titans
Houston Texans
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Dallas Cowboys
Green Bay Packers
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New York Giants
Green Bay Packers
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Green Bay Packers
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Washington Commanders
Green Bay Packers
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Cincinnati Bengals
Green Bay Packers
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Cleveland Browns
Green Bay Packers
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Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
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Miami Dolphins
Green Bay Packers
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San Francisco 49ers
Green Bay Packers
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Indianapolis Colts
Green Bay Packers
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Los Angeles Chargers
Green Bay Packers
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Minnesota Vikings
Green Bay Packers
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New England Patriots
Green Bay Packers
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Kansas City Chiefs
Green Bay Packers
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Carolina Panthers
Green Bay Packers
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Buffalo Bills
Green Bay Packers
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Green Bay Packers
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Green Bay Packers
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Green Bay Packers
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Green Bay Packers
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Green Bay Packers
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Houston Texans
Green Bay Packers
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Green Bay Packers
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Green Bay Packers
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Green Bay Packers
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Tennessee Titans
Green Bay Packers
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Dallas Cowboys
Baltimore Ravens
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Houston Texans
Baltimore Ravens
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Baltimore Ravens
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Baltimore Ravens
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Buffalo Bills
Baltimore Ravens
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Seattle Seahawks
Baltimore Ravens
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Kansas City Chiefs
Baltimore Ravens
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Los Angeles Rams
Baltimore Ravens
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Minnesota Vikings
Baltimore Ravens
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Indianapolis Colts
Baltimore Ravens
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Miami Dolphins
Baltimore Ravens
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Cleveland Browns
Baltimore Ravens
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Washington Commanders
Baltimore Ravens
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New York Giants
Baltimore Ravens
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Green Bay Packers
Baltimore Ravens
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Baltimore Ravens
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Cincinnati Bengals
Baltimore Ravens
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Detroit Lions
Baltimore Ravens
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San Francisco 49ers
Baltimore Ravens
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Los Angeles Chargers
Baltimore Ravens
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New England Patriots
Baltimore Ravens
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Carolina Panthers
Baltimore Ravens
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Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
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Las Vegas Raiders
Baltimore Ravens
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Baltimore Ravens
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New York Jets
Baltimore Ravens
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Tennessee Titans
Baltimore Ravens
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Dallas Cowboys

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Players to Buy or Sell - Week 10
Commanders vs. Giants TNF Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Fantasy Football Risers and Fallers: Week 10
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 10


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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Travis Etienne Jr.

Saints Taking Wait-and-See Approach With Travis Etienne Jr.
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Michael McCarron

Good to Go Against Canadiens
Jared Spurgeon

Returns From Five-Game Absence
Brandon Aiyuk

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Josh Morrissey

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Jack Roslovic

on Track to Return Tuesday
Jonathon Brooks

Panthers Expect Jonathon Brooks Back From IR Soon
Morgan Rielly

Remains Out Tuesday
Gardner Minshew II

Placed on Injured Reserve
Cale Makar

Available Tuesday
Matvei Michkov

Wants to Leave Philadelphia
Cam Skattebo

Logs Full Practice on Tuesday
Tony Pollard

Titans Keeping Tony Pollard Despite Trade Interest
Malik Willis

Expected to Land on Injured Reserve
Josh Downs

Chiefs Acquire Josh Downs in Deadline Trade
Jonathan Taylor

Expected to Stay With Colts at Trade Deadline
Fernando Mendoza

Takes Over as Raiders QB
Kirk Cousins

Raiders Trade Kirk Cousins to Vikings for 2027 Third-Round Pick
Keenan Allen

Traded to 49ers
Tyreek Hill

Nearing Medical Clearance, Agent Working the Phones
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Brandon Aiyuk

49ers Likely to Cut Brandon Aiyuk on Tuesday
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Brian Thomas Jr.

Jacksonville Plans to Hold Brian Thomas Jr. Through Trade Deadline
Dak Prescott

Jerry Jones Says Teams Haven't Called About Trading for Dak Prescott
Christian Dvorak

Sets Up Two Goals as Flyers Earn Rare Win
Tyler Toffoli

Collects Two Points Against Islanders
Leon Draisaitl

Nets Two Goals in Monday's Win
Logan Mailloux

Set for Season Debut Tuesday
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Nearing Season Debut
Erik Gustafsson

Deemed Day-to-Day
Justin Jefferson

Disappoints Again Despite Huge Volume
Josh Allen

Weathers Vikings' Defense, Posts Season-Low Output
James Cook III

Shines in MNF Win
Rhamondre Stevenson

Won't Require Surgery, Likely to Miss Time
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

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Tom Hoge

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Mike Evans

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Jake Evans

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Tom Willander

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Conor Garland

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Mathew Barzal

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Alexander Wennberg

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