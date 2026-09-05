X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Video: Week 1 Defense (D/ST) Must Starts for Fantasy Football

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!

Matt's top team defense (D/ST) fantasy football starts for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Follow these fantasy football D/ST starts when setting lineups and win more.

In This Article hide
Week 1 D/ST Fantasy Football Must Starts
Defense (D/ST) Fantasy Football Rankings
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Drafts are fast and furious with the kickoff of the 2026 NFL season just days away, which means it's time to put the finishing touches on your fantasy football rosters!

RotoBaller analyst Matt Donnelly drops his MUST START DEFENSE (D/ST) units for Week 1 of the season. Snag these dynamic defenses at the tail-end of drafts and get them in your lineups now! Win MORE in 2026 with RotoBaller!

Be sure to tune into RotoBaller Radio on SiriusXM (channel Sirius 210, XM 87) - every weekday morning at 6:00 AM ET. You can also find new weekly shows on YouTubeSpreaker, SpotifyiTunes and on the site under RotoBaller Radio podcasts.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Week 1 D/ST Fantasy Football Must Starts

Matt Donnelly drops his top Defenses for Week 1 of the 2026 fantasy football season:

Thanks for listening to today's episode! Be sure to tune in throughout the week, and to also follow RotoBaller on Twitter, YouTube, Spotify and iTunes for the latest fantasy news and analysis. Kick off the 2026 football season with amazing offers - including FREE RotoBaller Premium - from our partners Fantasy Genius, Novig, and Prophet X.

 

Defense (D/ST) Fantasy Football Rankings

You can also check out our team's full fantasy football D/ST rankings below:

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
1 2 Los Angeles Chargers DST
1 3 Houston Texans DST
1 4 Denver Broncos DST
2 5 Baltimore Ravens DST
2 6 Los Angeles Rams DST
2 7 Seattle Seahawks DST
2 8 Chicago Bears DST
2 9 Tennessee Titans DST
3 10 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
3 11 Philadelphia Eagles DST
3 12 Green Bay Packers DST
3 13 Minnesota Vikings DST
3 14 Buffalo Bills DST
3 15 Las Vegas Raiders DST
4 16 New York Jets DST
4 17 New England Patriots DST
4 18 Kansas City Chiefs DST
4 19 Dallas Cowboys DST
5 20 Atlanta Falcons DST
5 21 Cleveland Browns DST
5 22 Detroit Lions DST
5 23 New York Giants DST
6 24 Indianapolis Colts DST
6 25 Miami Dolphins DST
6 26 San Francisco 49ers DST
6 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST
6 28 Arizona Cardinals DST
6 29 Cincinnati Bengals DST
7 30 Carolina Panthers DST
7 31 New Orleans Saints DST
7 32 Washington Commanders DST

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 1?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Start?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific defenses: Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Tennessee Titans, Green Bay Packers, New York Jets, Chicago Bears, Houston Texans. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Tennessee Titans, Green Bay Packers, New York Jets, Chicago Bears, Houston Texans:

Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Denver Broncos
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Houston Texans
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
New England Patriots
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Chicago Bears
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Samaje Perine
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
New York Giants
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Buffalo Bills
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Jacksonville Jaguars
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Denver Broncos
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Houston Texans
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
New England Patriots
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Chicago Bears
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Jaylin Noel
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
RJ Harvey
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
New York Giants
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Buffalo Bills
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Los Angeles Chargers
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Los Angeles Rams
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Los Angeles Rams
vs
Houston Texans
Los Angeles Rams
vs
Denver Broncos
Los Angeles Rams
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Los Angeles Rams
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Los Angeles Rams
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Los Angeles Rams
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Los Angeles Rams
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Los Angeles Rams
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Los Angeles Rams
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Los Angeles Rams
vs
Tre Harris
Los Angeles Rams
vs
Malik Davis
Los Angeles Rams
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Los Angeles Rams
vs
New England Patriots
Los Angeles Rams
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Los Angeles Rams
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Rams
vs
New York Giants
Los Angeles Rams
vs
Buffalo Bills
Tennessee Titans
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
vs
Green Bay Packers
Tennessee Titans
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Tennessee Titans
vs
Detroit Lions
Tennessee Titans
vs
Cleveland Browns
Tennessee Titans
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Tennessee Titans
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Tennessee Titans
vs
New York Jets
Tennessee Titans
vs
Buffalo Bills
Tennessee Titans
vs
New York Giants
Tennessee Titans
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Tennessee Titans
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Tennessee Titans
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Tennessee Titans
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Tennessee Titans
vs
Denver Broncos
Tennessee Titans
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Tennessee Titans
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Tennessee Titans
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Green Bay Packers
vs
Tennessee Titans
Green Bay Packers
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Green Bay Packers
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Green Bay Packers
vs
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
vs
Cleveland Browns
Green Bay Packers
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Green Bay Packers
vs
New York Jets
Green Bay Packers
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Green Bay Packers
vs
New Orleans Saints
Green Bay Packers
vs
Carolina Panthers
Green Bay Packers
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Green Bay Packers
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Green Bay Packers
vs
Buffalo Bills
Green Bay Packers
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Green Bay Packers
vs
Denver Broncos
Green Bay Packers
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Green Bay Packers
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Green Bay Packers
vs
Baltimore Ravens
New York Jets
vs
Atlanta Falcons
New York Jets
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
New York Jets
vs
Cleveland Browns
New York Jets
vs
New Orleans Saints
New York Jets
vs
Detroit Lions
New York Jets
vs
Indianapolis Colts
New York Jets
vs
Carolina Panthers
New York Jets
vs
Arizona Cardinals
New York Jets
vs
Miami Dolphins
New York Jets
vs
Green Bay Packers
New York Jets
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
New York Jets
vs
Washington Commanders
New York Jets
vs
Tennessee Titans
New York Jets
vs
Seattle Seahawks
New York Jets
vs
Denver Broncos
New York Jets
vs
Minnesota Vikings
New York Jets
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
New York Jets
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Chicago Bears
vs
New England Patriots
Chicago Bears
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Chicago Bears
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Chicago Bears
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Chicago Bears
vs
New York Giants
Chicago Bears
vs
Buffalo Bills
Chicago Bears
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Chicago Bears
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Chicago Bears
vs
Tennessee Titans
Chicago Bears
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Chicago Bears
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Chicago Bears
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Chicago Bears
vs
Green Bay Packers
Chicago Bears
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Chicago Bears
vs
Denver Broncos
Chicago Bears
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Chicago Bears
vs
Detroit Lions
Chicago Bears
vs
Cleveland Browns
Houston Texans
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Houston Texans
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Houston Texans
vs
Denver Broncos
Houston Texans
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Houston Texans
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Houston Texans
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Houston Texans
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Houston Texans
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Houston Texans
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Houston Texans
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Houston Texans
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Houston Texans
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Houston Texans
vs
Keenan Allen
Houston Texans
vs
Christian Watson
Houston Texans
vs
New England Patriots
Houston Texans
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Houston Texans
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Houston Texans
vs
New York Giants
Houston Texans
vs
Buffalo Bills

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Andy Smith's Draft Cheat Sheet
September Updates - Top 400 PPR Rankings
Buy The Hype? Trendy Fantasy Draft Picks
Players To Cut (Already) Before Week 1?


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Jayden Maiava Leads USC To Blowout Win Over Fresno
CFB

Darian Mensah Dominates In Miami Debut
Kyshawn George

Works on Outside Jumper
Brooklyn Nets

Grant Nelson Returns to Brooklyn on a Two-Way Deal
Kobe Stewart

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Hornets
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Waive Jarkel Joiner
Aaron Judge

Takes Batting Practice on the Field
NBA

John Konchar Lands on Knicks' Radar
Shohei Ohtani

Being Rested Again on Friday
Shane McClanahan

Lands on Injured List With Forearm Tightness
CFB

Duke Watson Showcases Explosiveness in Week 1
CFB

Collin Dixon Paces Illinois in Win
CFB

Darius Taylor Scores Three Touchdowns in Week 1
CFB

Mark Fletcher Jr. Draws Favorable Week 1 Matchup
CFB

Jordan Allen Emerges for Georgia Tech
CFB

Wayshawn Parker Scores Three Touchdowns in Blowout
CFB

Donovan Olugbode Shines in Week 1
CFB

Jamauri McClure Out Against Duke
CFB

Kyle Parker Expected to be Out for Week 1
CFB

Trevor Goosby Cleared for Week 1
CFB

Noah Rogers Eyeing Mid-Season Return
CFB

E.J. Crowell Expected to Play Saturday Against ECU
CFB

Parker Livingstone Cleared to Play Friday
Konnor Griffin

Officially Activated on Friday
Josh Jacobs

' Initial Court Appearance Moved Up
Corbin Burnes

Expected to Make Long-Awaited Return on Tuesday
Salahdine Parnasse

Set For His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Set For UFC Paris Main Event
Axel Sola

Set For UFC Paris Co-Main Event
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Nursulton Ruziboev

Returns At UFC Paris
Ben Simmons

Agrees to One-Year Deal with Kings
Michael Page

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
New York Knicks

Drew Eubanks Draws Knicks Interest
Daniil Donchenko

Looks To Remain Unbeaten In The UFC
Donte DiVincenzo

Remains Around Team During Rehab
LaMelo Ball

Draws Praise From Wolves GM
Punahele Soriano

An Underdog At UFC Paris
Cody Williams

Gets Fresh Start with Timberwolves
CFB

Gio Lopez and Carlos Hernandez Shine In Wake Forest's Win
CFB

KJ Duff Has Monster Game In Rutgers' Week 1 Loss
CFB

Austin Simmons Dazzles In Missouri Debut
CFB

LSU Wins Court Case Of Former NFL Training Camp Players
Jake Ferguson

Restructures Contract With the Cowboys
Jonah Coleman

Could Be Between-the-Tackles Complement in Denver
Charlotte Hornets

Jarkel Joiner Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Hornets
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Waive Kyle Mangas
Malaki Branham

Officially Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Magic
JD Davison

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Magic
Amen Thompson

Agrees to Five-Year Extension with Houston
Breece Hall

Expected to be Ready for Week 1
Shohei Ohtani

Considered Day-to-Day
CFB

Danny Scudero Now Listed As Probable
Shohei Ohtani

Out Thursday With Ongoing Knee, Biceps Issues
CFB

Danny Scudero A Game-Time Decision vs. Georgia Tech
D'Andre Swift

Suffers Undisclosed Injury in Practice
Rome Odunze

Suffers Apparent Leg Injury in Practice
George Kittle

Could be on Snap Count in Week 1
Alec Pierce

Practices in Full on Thursday
New England Patriots

Mike Vrabel Offers No Reaction to The Athletic's Internal Review
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers "Unlikely" to Shut Down Shohei Ohtani Completely
Michael Wilson

Cardinals, Michael Wilson Agree on Three-Year Extension
Konnor Griffin

Says He's Ready to Return on Friday
Pierre Engvall

Good to Go for 2026-27
Kyle Palmieri

Looking "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
Semyon Varlamov

Ready for Comeback Campaign
Jonathan Huberdeau

Suffers Setback in Hip Surgery Recovery
NYR

Eeli Tolvanen Joins Rangers
Luke Evangelista

Devils Acquire Luke Evangelista
Dean Wade

Embraces Defensive Role with 76ers
Domantas Sabonis

Emerges as Prime Trade Candidate in Sacramento
Jalen Duren

Kings Eyeing Jalen Duren in 2027 Free Agency
Cleveland Cavaliers

Khalifa Diop Signs Four-Year Deal with Cavaliers
Minnesota Timberwolves

Timberwolves Hiring Daniel Brady as Assistant Coach
Michael Wilson

Could Receive Extension Soon
Gradey Dick

Set to Join Clippers Soon
Michael Penix Jr.

Falcons Plan to Eventually Start Michael Penix Jr.
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Quad Tightness
Blake Corum

"Could Emerge as the 1A" in Rams' Backfield
Jonathon Brooks

Panthers "Very Optimistic" Jonathon Brooks Will Be Available in Week 1
Kirk Cousins

Raiders Officially Name Kirk Cousins the Week 1 Starter
Ashton Jeanty

Klint Kubiak Optimistic About Ashton Jeanty's Week 1 Status
Shohei Ohtani

Might Not Pitch Again in 2026
James Wood

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
George Kittle

Trending Towards Playing in Week 1
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out a Career-High 13 in Win Over Toronto
James Wood

Likely to Return to Nationals Lineup on Wednesday
Mike Washington Jr.

Raiders are Counting on Mike Washington Jr. to Win Games
Malik Nabers

was Involved in Most of Tuesday's Practice
Ashton Jeanty

is in "Good Spot" with Ankle Injury
Brian Robinson

to See Goal-Line Work in Atlanta?
Riley Greene

Reinstated and Starting Against Twins
Will Smith

Dodgers Activate Catcher Will Smith From Injured List
Los Angeles Angels

Angels Being Sold to Rams Owner Stan Kroenke
Alex Bregman

has Another Three-Homer Game on Monday
Chase Burns

Will Face Workload Limitations Down the Stretch
Aaron Judge

Could Return for Next Homestand
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Monday With Back Tightness
Umar Nurmagomedov

Gets Finished For The First Time In His Career
Song Yadong

Upsets Umar Nurmagomedov
Yan Xiaonan

Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Denise Gomes

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
Kai Asakura

Wins Back-To-Back Fights
Sumudaerji

Gets Back In The Win Column
Alex Perez

Drops Decision At UFC Shanghai
Kevin Korchinski

Signs Two-Year Deal With Blackhawks
Cale Makar

Agrees to Record Extension
Ryan Preece

Earns his First Cup Series Victory and A Chase Spot at Daytona
Daniel Suarez

Scores his Best Finish of the Year at Daytona
Tyler Reddick

Finishes Third and Claims the No. 3 Chase Seed at Daytona
Austin Cindric

Clinches A Chase Spot by Finishing Sixth at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Falls out of The Chase
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players