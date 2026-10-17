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Stacking Dennys NASCAR Podcast - Phoenix Freeway Insurance 500 (2026)

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Jordan McAbee and co-host Nick Giffen dive into the NASCAR betting board and top DFS lineup picks for the upcoming 2026 Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix Raceway. Get your fantasy NASCAR picks and best bets at RotoBaller with Stacking Dennys.

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Stacking Dennys - 2026 Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix
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Lead RotoBaller NASCAR analyst Jordan McAbee is joined by co-host Nick Giffen in an all-new episode of Stacking Dennys - one of the top podcasts in the NASCAR betting and DFS industry. Jordan and Nick discuss their DFS strategy and betting picks on the board for the upcoming Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

Be sure to subscribe to the Stacking Dennys Channel part of RotoBaller Radio's Podcast Network. Like and Subscribe to the RotoBaller channel on Youtube to get all our latest podcasts and catch us on iTunes and BlogTalkRadio as well!

Also, tune into RotoBaller Radio on SiriusXM (channel SiriusXM 87) - every weekday morning between 6-7 AM ET and Sundays from 3-5 PM. You can also find new weekly shows on the site under RotoBaller Radio podcasts.

Editor's Note: Win more with our NASCAR DFS Premium Pass! Jordan McAbee anchors the team with his exclusive DFS and betting picks, DFS projections and algorithm-predicted finishing order. Get VIP access to our Lineup Optimizer, Research Station and Cheat Sheets for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Trucks contests. Join in on the fun with our other NASCAR DFS winners! Go Premium, Win More!

 

Stacking Dennys - 2026 Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix

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