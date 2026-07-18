July 18, 2026

Jordan McAbee and co-host Nick Giffen dive into the NASCAR betting board and top DFS lineup picks for the upcoming 2026 Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Get your fantasy NASCAR picks and best bets at RotoBaller with Stacking Dennys.

Lead RotoBaller NASCAR analyst Jordan McAbee is joined by co-host Nick Giffen in an all-new episode of Stacking Dennys - one of the top podcasts in the NASCAR betting and DFS industry. Jordan and Nick discuss their DFS strategy and betting picks on the board for the upcoming Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

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Win more with our NASCAR DFS Premium Pass ! Jordan McAbee anchors the team with his exclusive DFS and betting picks, DFS projections and algorithm-predicted finishing order. Get VIP access to our Lineup Optimizer, Research Station and Cheat Sheets for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Trucks contests. Join in on the fun with our other NASCAR DFS winners

Stacking Dennys - 2026 Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro Speedway

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