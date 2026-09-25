👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Week 3 NFL DFS Cheat Sheet: Expert Picks and Lineups (Premium Content)

Week 3 NFL DFS Cheat Sheet: Expert Picks and Lineups

 

All other Premium Tools can be accessed on the premium dashboard.

Welcome to Week 3 of the NFL Season! Each week, I'll be bringing you our famous NFL DFS Cheat Sheet with expert research and picks for cash games and GPPs. Here are a few notes about the sheet.

  • We are using 2025 data for the first three or four weeks.
  • Green means GO (good for the player), while red reflects a poor rating/matchup. The more green, the better...
  • CASH CORE pieces are highlighted with a BRIGHT GREEN highlighter on the chart for extra emphasis.
  • The "fantasy points allowed rank" reflects how a player's opponent ranked in fantasy points allowed to their specific position. The lower the number, the better the matchup.
  • Passing and rushing game matchups are again DVOA ratings, as I regained access to that metric and find it to be super helpful.
  • A play labeled "cash" is a higher-owned play recommended for cash games. A "strong" play is playable in all formats. "Slate-breakers" are some of my favorite GPP targets for upside or reduced ownership.
  • Vegas and risk columns will all be updated during the week to reflect injury info, weather info, and the most recent Vegas info.

 

Premium NFL DFS Cheat Sheet - Week 3

Unlock RotoBaller Premium
This content is for premium members only. Gain access to our premium tools and expert advice from proven winners.
Or choose a sport

Already a premium member? Login here