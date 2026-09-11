Week 1 NFL DFS Cheat Sheet: Expert Picks and Lineups (Premium Content)

Week 1 NFL DFS Cheat Sheet: Expert Picks and Lineups
Welcome to Week 1 of the NFL Season! Each week, I'll be bringing you our famous NFL DFS Cheat Sheet with expert research and picks for cash games and GPPs. Here are a few notes about the sheet.
- We are using 2025 data for the first three or four weeks.
- Green means GO (good for the player), while red reflects a poor rating/matchup. The more green, the better...
- CASH CORE pieces are highlighted with a BRIGHT GREEN highlighter on the chart for extra emphasis.
- The "fantasy points allowed rank" reflects how a player's opponent ranked in fantasy points allowed to their specific position. The lower the number, the better the matchup.
- Passing and rushing game matchups are again DVOA ratings, as I regained access to that metric and find it to be super helpful.
- A play labeled "cash" is a higher-owned play recommended for cash games. A "strong" play is playable in all formats. "Slate-breakers" are some of my favorite GPP targets for upside or reduced ownership.
- Vegas and risk columns will all be updated during the week to reflect injury info, weather info, and the most recent Vegas info.
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