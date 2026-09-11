Week 1 NFL DFS Cheat Sheet: Expert Picks and Lineups (Premium Content)

Week 1 NFL DFS Cheat Sheet: Expert Picks and Lineups

All other Premium Tools can be accessed on the premium dashboard.

We are using 2025 data for the first three or four weeks.

Green means GO (good for the player), while red reflects a poor rating/matchup. The more green, the better...

CASH CORE pieces are highlighted with a BRIGHT GREEN highlighter on the chart for extra emphasis.

The "fantasy points allowed rank" reflects how a player's opponent ranked in fantasy points allowed to their specific position. The lower the number, the better the matchup.

Passing and rushing game matchups are again DVOA ratings, as I regained access to that metric and find it to be super helpful.

A play labeled "cash" is a higher-owned play recommended for cash games. A "strong" play is playable in all formats. "Slate-breakers" are some of my favorite GPP targets for upside or reduced ownership.

Vegas and risk columns will all be updated during the week to reflect injury info, weather info, and the most recent Vegas info.

Welcome toof the NFL Season! Each week, I'll be bringing you our famous NFL DFS Cheat Sheet with expert research and picks for cash games and GPPs. Here are a few notes about the sheet.

Premium NFL DFS Cheat Sheet - Week 1