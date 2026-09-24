Scott "The King" Engel shares his Week 3 fantasy football rankings for 2026. Make the best start 'em, sit 'em calls with his Week 3 rankings and fantasy football lineup tips.
RotoBaller Senior Writer Scott "The King" Engel presents his Week 3 fantasy football lineup rankings for PPR, half PPR, and standard formats. He also includes analysis of the positional rankings to assist you in making the best decisions when mulling over tight lineup situations.
Some regular and top starters are also featured to stress that some of your very best players might boost your team to a Week 3 win. The analysis here is based on PPR formats, and players are highlighted in general order of starting preferences at every position.
For full Week 3 rankings for all positions and scoring formats, including flex and superflex, click here. PPR rankings are featured by primary positions below.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.