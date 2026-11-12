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The King's Week 10 Lineup Rankings and Analysis (Premium Content)

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Fantasy Football Wide Receivers to Prioritize in PPR, But Fade in Standard Leagues (2025)

Scott "The King" Engel shares his Week 10 fantasy football rankings for 2026. Make the best start 'em, sit 'em calls with his Week 10 rankings and fantasy football lineup tips.

RotoBaller Senior Writer Scott "The King" Engel shares his Week 10 fantasy football lineup rankings for PPR, half PPR, and standard scoring. He also adds positional analysis to help you make the best decisions when considering tight lineup calls.

Selected regular and top starters are also included to show that some of your regular starters may drive a Week 10 win. The analysis is based on PPR formats, and players are listed in general starting-preference order at each position.

For complete Week 10 rankings for all positions and scoring formats, including flex and superflex, click here. PPR rankings are featured by primary positions below.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule


Gain full access to Scott Engel's Rankings, and all other NFL Premium tools including Team Sync, our industry-leading DFS Lineup Optimizer, Cheat Sheets, DFS picks, prop picks and more...

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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

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