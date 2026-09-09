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The King's Week 1 Lineup Rankings and Analysis (Premium Content)

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Juwan Johnson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Scott "The King" Engel shares his Week 1 fantasy football rankings for 2026. Make the best start 'em, sit 'em calls with his Week 1 rankings and fantasy football lineup tips.

RotoBaller Senior Writer Scott "The King" Engel shares his Week 1 fantasy football lineup rankings for the 2026 season for PPR, half PPR, and standard scoring league formats. He also analyzes the rankings to help you make tough lineup decisions. Top starters are included to show that some of your best players have a good...

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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries
RANKINGS
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1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
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RANKINGS

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RB
WR
TE
K
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