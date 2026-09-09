Scott "The King" Engel shares his Week 1 fantasy football rankings for 2026. Make the best start 'em, sit 'em calls with his Week 1 rankings and fantasy football lineup tips.
RotoBaller Senior Writer Scott "The King" Engel shares his Week 1 fantasy football lineup rankings for the 2026 season for PPR, half PPR, and standard scoring league formats. He also analyzes the rankings to help you make tough lineup decisions. Top starters are included to show that some of your best players have a good...
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