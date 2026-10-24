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Talladega-2 (2026) NASCAR DraftKings Lineup Picks and Projections (Premium Content)

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Tyler Reddick - NASCAR DFS Picks, Betting Picks, Daily Fantasy NASCAR Driver

Daily fantasy NASCAR DFS projections and lineup picks for DraftKings for the 2026 YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Who are the favorite picks in the race? Jordan McAbee's exclusive breakdown.

It's a full moon weekend so it's a great time to have a potentially crazy race. The YellaWood 500 is set to take place on Sunday afternoon from Talladega Superspeedway, and this one has the potential to yet again shake up the Championship picture. As always, we never really know what to expect at a...

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