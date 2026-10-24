October 24, 2026

Jordan McAbee's daily fantasy NASCAR DFS algorithm-predicted finishing order for the 2026 YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway for DraftKings and betting. Who is going to win?

There are three races left in the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, and we have our final superspeedway race of the year this weekend with the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. The Championship battle got all shaken up at Phoenix last weekend, and now that we're at Talladega this weekend, the same exact thing could...