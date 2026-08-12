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RotoBaller's One And Done Picks To Consider - 2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship (Premium)

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Todd McGill dives into the most intriguing One and Done selections for the 2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind. Picks are made toward the OAD format for season-long fantasy golf.

All other PGA Premium Tools are available on the premium dashboard. Youthful spirit has dominated the PGA Tour over the last few weeks, with Michael Brennan winning last week in Greensboro. It was the third straight week with a champion under the age of 25. They, along with the rest of the PGA Tour's top...

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