August 5, 2026

Todd McGill dives into the most intriguing One and Done selections for the 2026 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club. Picks are made toward the OAD format for season-long fantasy golf.

All other PGA Premium Tools are available on the premium dashboard. Similarly to two weeks ago in Minnesota, Detroit conjured up a new emerging star on the PGA Tour this past Sunday, as Michael Thorbjornsen stormed up the leaderboard down the stretch to claim his first PGA Tour victory by two shots. As we wind...