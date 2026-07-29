Todd McGill dives into the most intriguing One and Done selections for the 2026 Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club. Picks are made toward the OAD format for season-long fantasy golf.
All other PGA Premium Tools are available on the premium dashboard. A new star was born on the PGA Tour last week, as Jackson Koivun held off a crowded leaderboard full of successful players, including Scottie Scheffler, to win his first career PGA Tour title. The 21-year-old showed off incredible ball striking capabilities and a...