July 29, 2026

Todd McGill dives into the most intriguing One and Done selections for the 2026 Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club. Picks are made toward the OAD format for season-long fantasy golf.

All other PGA Premium Tools are available on the premium dashboard. A new star was born on the PGA Tour last week, as Jackson Koivun held off a crowded leaderboard full of successful players, including Scottie Scheffler, to win his first career PGA Tour title. The 21-year-old showed off incredible ball striking capabilities and a...