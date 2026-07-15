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RotoBaller's One And Done Picks To Consider - 2026 Open Championship (Premium)

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Todd McGill dives into the most intriguing One and Done selections for the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club. Picks are made toward the OAD format for season-long fantasy golf.

All other PGA Premium Tools are available on the premium dashboard. Hello all! This is Todd McGill, PGA, from RotoBaller, here to give you my top One and Done considerations for the upcoming PGA Tournaments every week. I am excited to bring this content each week to help you make more informed decisions and climb...

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