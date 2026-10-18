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Phoenix-2 (2026) NASCAR DraftKings Lineup Picks and Projections (Premium Content)

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Bubba Wallace - NASCAR DFS Picks, Betting Picks, Daily Fantasy NASCAR

Daily fantasy NASCAR DFS projections and lineup picks for DraftKings for the 2026 Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix Raceway. Who are the favorite picks in the race? Jordan McAbee's exclusive breakdown.

The Chase is heating up...maybe. The NASCAR Cup Series is at Phoenix this weekend, and for the first time this postseason, Kyle Larson looks downright beatable. This is an excellent opportunity for guys like Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, Chase Briscoe, and Joey Logano to close the gap with four races to go until...

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