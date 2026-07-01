July 1, 2026

The RotoBaller PGA Staff dig into their Expert Roundtable selections for the 2026 John Deere Classic. This article provides insight into how the experts are viewing this week's PGA DFS and golf betting slate.

All other PGA Premium Tools can be accessed on the premium dashboard. Hello, RotoBallers, and thanks for joining us for the 2026 John Deere Classic! We're offering this article each week as part of our PGA Premium subscription, and we hope that you will find it useful. This gives readers the chance to get inside...