August 4, 2026

Patrick Gates shares his betting card for the 2026 Wyndham Championship and breaks down each of his selections for this week's event.

In This Article hide Outrights

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The PGA TOUR heads to Greensboro, North Carolina, this week for the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club. The tournament features a 145-player field, with players making one final push to earn valuable FedExCup points before the FedExCup Playoffs begin next week.

In an article released on Monday, I broke down everything you need to know about the Wyndham Championship, from course details to key stats and historical trends. If you have not checked that out yet, I highly recommend giving it a read. As always, if you have questions about any players or the event itself, feel free to reach out to me on social media or in Discord.

With that said, let’s dive into this event as I break down my betting card for the 2026 Wyndham Championship!

Outrights

Jackson Koivun (+2000) - DraftKings

Jackson Koivun already had his breakout moment a few weeks ago, capturing his first PGA TOUR victory at the 3M Open. He followed it up with a respectable T31 finish at last week's Rocket Classic, where he ranked ninth in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green. The only thing holding him back was the putter, as he finished 64th in the field in Strokes Gained: Putting.

Heading into this week, Koivun sits No. 70 in the FedExCup standings, meaning another solid finish is likely needed to secure his spot in next week's FedEx St. Jude Championship, the opening event of the FedExCup Playoffs.

Koivun also returns to a course where he has already enjoyed success. In his lone appearance at Sedgefield Country Club, he finished T5 at last year's Wyndham Championship while still an amateur. That week, he ranked fifth in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green, 12th Off the Tee, 17th on Approach, and 32nd in Putting.

The emerging superstar has very few weaknesses in his game. He already owns a PGA TOUR victory, returns to a course where he thrived a year ago, and has plenty of motivation with his playoff position on the line. If he continues his current form, Koivun has an excellent chance to capture his second PGA TOUR title.

Hideki Matsuyama (+2500) - DraftKings

Hideki Matsuyama has quietly been one of the hottest players on TOUR over the past month, finishing T14 at the Travelers Championship, T14 at The Open Championship, T3 at the 3M Open, and T5 at last week's Rocket Classic.

His ball-striking has been elite throughout that stretch. At Detroit Golf Club, Matsuyama led the field in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green but ranked just 60th in Strokes Gained: Putting. Had the putter cooperated, he very well could have challenged Michael Thorbjornsen for the title.

The biggest improvement has come off the tee. Earlier this season, his driver was one of the few concerns in his game, but over the past month, he has found much more consistency. While Matsuyama isn't among the longest hitters on TOUR, accuracy has historically been far more important than distance at Sedgefield, making this course an excellent fit for his current form.

He has also enjoyed success here in the past, recording four top-20 finishes in nine career starts at the Wyndham Championship. His best result came with a T3 in 2016, and he added a T19 finish here last season.

Earlier this season, Hideki wasn't a player I expected to be backing at Sedgefield. Now, he's the second name on my betting card. The 10-time PGA TOUR winner enters in outstanding form, has a proven track record at this venue, and looks poised to contend once again if the putter can produce an average week.