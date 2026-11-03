November 3, 2026

Patrick Gates shares his betting card for the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship and breaks down each of his selections for this week's event.

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The PGA TOUR heads to Los Cabos, Mexico, this week for the final edition of the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante. The tournament marks the sixth event of the FedExCup Fall and features a 120-player field.

In an article released on Monday, I broke down everything you need to know about the World Wide Technology Championship, from course details to key stats. If you have not checked that out yet, I highly recommend giving it a read. As always, if you have questions about any players or the event itself, feel free to reach out to me on social media or in Discord.

With that said, let’s dive into this event as I break down my betting card for the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship.

Outrights

Ryan Gerard (+1375)

Ryan Gerard wrapped up the 2026 FedExCup Playoffs on a strong run, finishing T24 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, T16 at the BMW Championship, and third at the TOUR Championship. Those results put him in the mix for the U.S. Presidents Cup team, but he was ultimately left off the roster.

He then crossed the Atlantic for three DP World Tour starts, with his best showing a T14 at the Open de France. Back on the PGA TOUR, he opened his Fall Series schedule with a T4 at the Baycurrent Classic.

This week he heads to El Cardonal at Diamante, where he finished T14 in his last appearance in 2024. He has also shown he can handle coastal and resort-style layouts, with strong results at the Mexico Open and the Sony Open in Hawaii. Pair that course experience with his recent form, and he makes for an appealing outright at this number.

Gerard has been knocking on the door all season, with three runner-up finishes in 2026. He arrives in Mexico in excellent form, with positive course history, as the second favorite on the odds board in a relatively weak field. His only PGA TOUR win came at the now-defunct Barracuda Championship, an alternate-field event, so this is a prime chance to land his first full-points title.

Michael Kim (+4000)

Michael Kim enters the week in solid form, having recorded a T24 at the Biltmore Championship, a T7 at the FedEx Open de France on the DP World Tour, and a T17 at the Baycurrent Classic in his last three starts. Kim has not won on the PGA TOUR since capturing his first career victory at the 2018 John Deere Classic, but he has proven he can still get the job done, picking up a DP World Tour victory at the FedEx Open de France last season.

Kim returns to El Cardonal at Diamante, where he finished T23 in 2023 and T30 in 2024. While his course history has been relatively modest, he arrives in Mexico playing some of his better golf of the season.

He has also shown an ability to compete on coastal and resort-style layouts, with strong finishes at the Mexico Open, Corales Puntacana Championship, and Puerto Rico Open. Kim also recorded his best result of the 2026 season at the Valero Texas Open, finishing runner-up on a course where wind conditions can play a significant factor. His recent form, experience on comparable layouts, and previous success at El Cardonal make him an appealing outright option at +4000.