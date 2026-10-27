October 27, 2026

Patrick Gates shares his betting card for the 2026 VidantaWorld Mexico Open and breaks down each of his selections for this week's event.

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The PGA TOUR heads to Vallarta, Mexico, this week for the final edition of the Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta. The tournament marks the fifth event of the FedExCup Fall and features a 120-player field. World No. 5 Wyndham Clark headlines the field as he looks to capture his fourth victory of the season.

In an article released on Tuesday, I broke down everything you need to know about the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, from course details to key stats. If you have not checked that out yet, I highly recommend giving it a read. As always, if you have questions about any players or the event itself, feel free to reach out to me on social media or in Discord.

With that said, let’s dive into this event as I break down my betting card for the 2026 VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Outrights

John Keefer (+2700)

Johnny Keefer showed flashes of upside during his rookie PGA TOUR season, recording a T3 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, a T9 at the CJ CUP Byron Nelson, and another T3 at the Genesis Scottish Open. However, consistency remained an issue throughout the season. He has started to turn things around during the FedExCup Fall, finishing T7 at the Biltmore Championship and T10 at the Bank of Utah Championship before a T33 at the Baycurrent Classic in his most recent start.

Keefer has yet to compete at Vidanta Vallarta, but his combination of distance off the tee and strong ball-striking gives him an appealing profile for this layout. Course history may not be a major concern, either, as only one of the past four Mexico Open winners had previous experience at the venue.

Marco Penge (+3100)

Marco Penge has been trending in the right direction over the past couple of months, splitting his time between the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR's FedExCup Fall schedule after missing the FedExCup Playoffs. Since August, he has recorded a T6 at the Husqvarna British Masters, a T18 at the Omega European Masters, and a T20 at the Spanish Open. On the PGA TOUR, he added a T10 at the Biltmore Championship before struggling to a T68 at the Bank of Utah Championship. He responded with a solid performance at the Spanish Open, finishing T20 to maintain some positive momentum.

Like Keefer, Penge has no course history at Vidanta Vallarta, but that may not be a significant disadvantage given the limited track record of recent winners at the venue. He is also one of the longer hitters in this week's field, giving him the firepower to take advantage of the course's scoring opportunities.