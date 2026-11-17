November 17, 2026

Patrick Gates shares his betting card for the 2026 RSM Classic and breaks down each of his selections for this week's event.

All other PGA Premium Tools can be accessed on the premium dashboard.

The PGA TOUR heads to St. Simons Island, Georgia, this week for the RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club. The tournament serves as the final stop of the FedExCup Fall, with players making their final push to climb inside the top 100 of the standings and secure full PGA TOUR status for the 2027 season.

In an article released on Monday, I broke down everything you need to know about the RSM Classic, from course details to key stats. If you have not checked that out yet, I highly recommend giving it a read. As always, if you have questions about any players or the event itself, feel free to reach out to me on social media or in Discord.

With that said, let’s dive into this event as I break down my betting card for the 2026 RSM Classic.

Outrights

Ben James (+1900)

Ben James has been one of the most impressive players on TOUR this fall, and I like the opportunity to back him at +1900 for his first career victory. He has recorded four top-five finishes in his last six starts, highlighted by a runner-up finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, a T5 at the Bank of Utah Championship and another second-place result at the Biltmore Championship Asheville. His recent consistency makes him one of the more appealing options in this week's field.

James will be making his RSM Classic debut, but I believe his game is well suited for Sea Island. Both courses provide plenty of scoring opportunities, putting an emphasis on approach play and the ability to consistently find greens. If he can carry his recent form into this week, James has a legitimate opportunity to contend for his first TOUR title.

Jordan Smith (+2800)

Jordan Smith has been playing some of his best golf of the season, entering the RSM Classic on a run of four consecutive top-20 finishes. That stretch includes a T4 at the Baycurrent Classic, a T16 at the Mexico Open, a T8 at the World Wide Technology Championship and a T7 at last week's Austin Championship. He has also gained strokes off the tee in five straight tournaments, providing another encouraging sign heading into Sea Island.

Smith's combination of distance and accuracy makes him an interesting fit for this week's setup. While his putting and short game have been less consistent, there have been some positive signs around the greens recently. He will be making his first appearance at the RSM Classic, but his current form and ability to gain an advantage off the tee make him an appealing option at 28-1.

Denny McCarthy (+6400)

Denny McCarthy is an intriguing longshot at +6400, particularly given his recent consistency. He has finished inside the top 25 in each of his last three starts, including a T6 at the World Wide Technology Championship, a T23 at the Mexico Open and a T15 at the Bermuda Championship. He appears to be trending in the right direction heading into a tournament where his strengths could play well.

McCarthy has also enjoyed success at Sea Island, posting a T10 in 2021, a T5 in 2023 and a T25 in 2024. His biggest weakness remains his performance off the tee, but the shorter layouts should help reduce that disadvantage. If he can continue improving with his irons and take advantage of his putting ability, McCarthy has the upside to compete for the title. At 64-1, I'm willing to take a chance on his recent form and proven course history.