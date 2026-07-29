July 29, 2026

Patrick Gates shares his betting card for the 2026 Rocket Classic and breaks down each of his selections for this week's event.

In This Article hide Outrights

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The PGA TOUR heads to Detroit, Michigan, this week for the Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club. The tournament features a 147-player field as players continue their push toward the FedExCup Playoffs, with valuable FedExCup points becoming increasingly important as the regular season winds down.

In an article released on Tuesday, I broke down everything you need to know about the Rocket Classic, from course details to key stats and historical trends. If you have not checked that out yet, I highly recommend giving it a read. As always, if you have questions about any players or the event itself, feel free to reach out to me on social media or in Discord.

With that said, let’s dive into this event as I break down my betting card for the 2026 Rocket Classic!

Outrights

Cameron Young (+1100) - BetMGM

Cameron Young headlines this week's betting card. The 29-year-old has enjoyed a breakout campaign, capturing the second and third PGA TOUR victories of his career at THE PLAYERS Championship and the Cadillac Championship. From the Genesis Invitational through the Truist Championship, Young didn't finish outside the top 25.

While his results cooled off over the past couple of months, Young reminded everyone of his upside at The Open Championship, where he finished runner-up. He closed with a brilliant 6-under 64 on Sunday, the lowest round of the day, showcasing the elite ball-striking and scoring ability that fueled his success earlier this season.

Young also returns to a course where he has consistently contended. In three previous appearances at Detroit Golf Club, he has finished runner-up in 2022, T6 in 2024, and T46 last season.

Even with the recent renovation, Detroit Golf Club still sets up well for Young's game. He remains one of the premier ball strikers on the PGA TOUR. His short game looked much sharper at Royal Birkdale, and his putter showed encouraging signs after several inconsistent months. Combine his current form with his outstanding course history, and it's easy to see why he enters the week as the player to beat.