With that said, let’s dive into this event as I break down my betting card for the 2026 Presidents Cup!

USA Points Scorer Top 3 Finish

Xander Schauffele (+158) - DraftKings

Xander Schauffele comes into this event in solid form, having finished inside the top 25 in four of his last five starts. His driving and approach play have also been trending well heading into this week's Presidents Cup, giving him a strong foundation for what should be a busy week at Medinah.

This will be Schauffele's fourth Presidents Cup appearance, and he enters with an impressive 10-4-0 overall record. He has gone 3-3 in Four-ball, 4-1 in Foursomes and a perfect 3-0 in Singles. His Ryder Cup record is also strong, with a 7-5 overall mark, giving him plenty of experience in the team-match-play environment.

Xander has consistently been one of the United States' top point scorers in the Presidents Cup. He tied for first on the U.S. Team in points in 2024, tied for third in 2022 and tied for second in 2019.

Schauffele is expected to once again be heavily relied upon, with Patrick Cantlay a likely partner. The two have a strong history together in team competitions, while Cantlay also enters in good form with three top-15 finishes in his last four starts. That combination could give Schauffele a chance to accumulate points across multiple sessions.

With Schauffele likely to play Thursday, Friday, and at least one match on Saturday before taking part in Sunday's Singles, the potential volume is a major factor in this bet. More matches naturally provide more opportunities to accumulate points, and at +158, I like Schauffele's chances of finishing among the top three U.S. players in total points.

Top International Points Scorer Top 3 Finish

Adam Scott (+148) - DraftKings

Adam Scott will make his 12th Presidents Cup appearance this week, tying the all-time record for appearances in the event. He enters Medinah in excellent form, finishing runner-up at the BMW Championship on the DP World Tour in his most recent start. That came after four consecutive top-16 finishes on the PGA TOUR, giving the veteran plenty of momentum heading into this week's competition.

Scott also has experience at Medinah, having competed at Course No. 3 during the 2019 BMW Championship. He finished T9 that week, giving him firsthand experience on the property and a solid understanding of the course ahead of the Presidents Cup.

Scott has also consistently ranked among the International Team's top point scorers. He tied for first on the team in points in 2024, tied for third in 2022 and tied for third again in 2019.

If the International Team is going to compete with the United States, it will need its veteran leaders to contribute throughout the week. At 46 years old, Scott still has plenty of length off the tee to compete at a course like Medinah, while his experience in Presidents Cup competition could be particularly valuable in the match-play format.

With Scott's current form, previous success at Medinah, and record-setting experience in this event, he should have plenty of opportunities to accumulate points throughout the week. At +148, I like his chances of finishing among the top three International players in total points.