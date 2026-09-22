Patrick Gates shares his betting card for the 2026 Presidents Cup and breaks down each of his selections for this week's event.
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In an article released on Tuesday, I broke down everything you need to know about the Presidents Cup, from course details to team breakdowns. If you have not checked that out yet, I highly recommend giving it a read. As always, if you have questions about any players or the event itself, feel free to reach out to me on social media or in Discord.