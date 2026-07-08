July 8, 2026

Patrick Gates shares his betting card for the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open and breaks down each of his selections for this week's event.

In This Article hide Outrights

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The PGA TOUR heads to North Berwick, Scotland, this week for the Genesis Scottish Open, the final stop before players make the trip to Royal Birkdale for next week's Open Championship. The co-sanctioned event between the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour features a loaded 156-player field, including many of the world's top players.

In an article released on Tuesday, I broke down everything you need to know about the Genesis Scottish Open, from course details to key stats and historical trends. If you have not checked that out yet, I highly recommend giving it a read. As always, if you have questions about any players or the event itself, feel free to reach out to me on social media or in Discord.

With that said, let’s dive into this event as I break down my betting card for the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open!

Outrights

Tyrrell Hatton (+3300) - DraftKings

Tyrrell Hatton enters this week's Genesis Scottish Open in outstanding form, coming off a T7 finish at the U.S. Open and a victory at LIV Andalucía in his last two starts.

During that stretch, Hatton has excelled with his approach play, short game, and putting. Off the tee, he continues to be one of the longer hitters in the field. While his driving accuracy has been below average, that shouldn't be a major concern this week, as The Renaissance Club has historically rewarded distance more than precision off the tee.

Despite spending the past few seasons on the LIV Golf circuit, Hatton has already proven he can play this venue well. He finished T24 in 2022 and improved to T6 in 2023, showing he is comfortable navigating The Renaissance Club.

Hatton has also built an impressive résumé on links-style courses. He won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in both 2016 and 2017 before capturing the title again in 2024, and he added a runner-up finish in 2025. He also recorded a T16 finish at last year's Open Championship at Royal Portrush, further demonstrating his ability to contend in these conditions.

Most importantly, Hatton has shown he can compete against the strongest fields in the world. Along with his recent U.S. Open performance, he also finished T3 at the Masters earlier this season. If he continues to putt at the level he has over the past month, he has every chance to be in contention once again this week.

Nicolai Højgaard (+4800) - DraftKings

Nicolai Højgaard endured a difficult stretch of golf to begin June, missing the cut at the Memorial Tournament, RBC Canadian Open, and the U.S. Open. However, he finally turned things around two weeks ago at the Travelers Championship, finishing T14. It was the first time since May that every part of his game came together.

He now looks to carry that momentum into one of his favorite venues on the schedule. Højgaard has an excellent track record at The Renaissance Club, finishing T6 in 2023, T29 in 2024, and T4 in 2025.

The Renaissance Club fits his game extremely well. Højgaard is one of the longer hitters in the field, and while driving accuracy has never been his greatest strength, this is a course where distance is rewarded, and players can get away with the occasional errant drive. That allows him to maximize one of the biggest advantages in his game.

Højgaard is the definition of a boom-or-bust player, but that's exactly the type of profile I'm willing to target in the outright market. He enters off an encouraging performance, returns to a course where he's consistently played well, and has the upside to contend if his ball-striking continues trending in the right direction.