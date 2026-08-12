August 12, 2026

Patrick Gates shares his betting card for the 2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship and breaks down each of his selections for this week's event.

In This Article hide Outrights

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The PGA TOUR heads to Memphis, Tennessee, this week for the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind. The tournament features a 69-player field as the FedExCup Playoffs get underway, with only the top 50 players in the standings advancing to next week’s BMW Championship.

In an article released on Tuesday, I broke down everything you need to know about the FedEx St. Jude Championship, from course details to key stats and historical trends. If you have not checked that out yet, I highly recommend giving it a read. As always, if you have questions about any players or the event itself, feel free to reach out to me on social media or in Discord.

With that said, let’s dive into this event as I break down my betting card for the 2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship!

Outrights

Xander Schauffele (+2000) - FanDuel

Xander Schauffele enters the FedEx St. Jude Championship off his best performance of the season, finishing runner-up at the Rocket Classic. He ranked fifth in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee, seventh in Strokes Gained: Approach, 26th in Strokes Gained: Putting, and 51st in Strokes Gained: Around the Green.

While his short game was below his usual standard in Detroit, that's not a major concern. Prior to last week, Schauffele had gained strokes around the green in each of his previous five starts. He also enters off a T18 finish at The Open Championship, giving him back-to-back strong performances as he continues to trend toward his first victory of the season.

Schauffele also returns to one of his better courses on TOUR. After finishing T57 in his tournament debut in 2022, he has steadily improved with each appearance, posting finishes of T24 in 2023, runner-up in 2024, and T22 last season.

With his elite ball-striking back on display and a proven track record at TPC Southwind, Schauffele looks primed to make another run at the title this week.

Tommy Fleetwood (+2200) - FanDuel

Tommy Fleetwood's victory at the TOUR Championship last season was one of the most memorable moments on the PGA TOUR in recent years. His playoff run was outstanding, finishing T3 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and T4 at the BMW Championship before breaking through with his first PGA TOUR victory at East Lake.

Fleetwood entered last year's playoffs in solid form after finishing runner-up at the Travelers Championship, T34 at the Genesis Scottish Open, and T16 at The Open Championship. This season, however, he's heading into the FedExCup Playoffs playing even better golf. He has finished T14 at the Travelers Championship, T13 at the Genesis Scottish Open, and T4 at The Open Championship over his last three starts.

TPC Southwind has also been one of Fleetwood's best venues. He finished T3 in 2023, T22 in 2024, and T3 again last season, proving his game is well suited to the demanding layout.

Fleetwood enters this week with plenty of momentum, excellent course history, and a game built to succeed at TPC Southwind. If he continues his current form, he'll have every opportunity to contend for his first FedEx St. Jude Championship title.