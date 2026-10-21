October 21, 2026

Patrick Gates shares his betting card for the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship and breaks down each of his selections for this week's event.

In This Article hide Outrights

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The PGA TOUR heads to Southampton, Bermuda, this week for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course. The tournament is the fourth event of the FedExCup Fall and features a 120-player field. There are no real stars in the field this week, as only 6 players ranked inside the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking are set to tee it up.

In an article released on Tuesday, I broke down everything you need to know about the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, from course details to key stats. If you have not checked that out yet, I highly recommend giving it a read. As always, if you have questions about any players or the event itself, feel free to reach out to me on social media or in Discord.

With that said, let’s dive into this event as I break down my betting card for the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Outrights

Andrew Novak (+2800)

After capturing his first PGA TOUR victory at the Zurich Classic last season, Andrew Novak entered 2026 looking to build on that success. However, he struggled to find consistency throughout the season, recording just three top-20 finishes and nine missed cuts. Novak showed signs of a turnaround at the Wyndham Championship in August, finishing T7, but questions remained about whether he could carry that form into his next start at the Biltmore Championship more than a month later.

Novak answered those questions with another solid performance, finishing T17 at the Biltmore Championship. It marked just the third time this calendar year that he gained strokes putting in consecutive events. His overall game appears to be trending in the right direction heading into Bermuda, where he returns to a course that has treated him well in the past.

Novak finished runner-up at Port Royal in 2024 and T17 in 2022, giving him a strong course history to build on. With his recent form improving and proven success at this venue, I like Novak's upside, especially given the weak field this week.

Kevin Roy (+3100)

Following his rookie season on the PGA TOUR in 2025, Kevin Roy got off to a promising start in his sophomore campaign, recording three top-25 finishes in his first five starts of 2026. However, he cooled off from there, managing just one top-10 finish the rest of the season, which came at the alternate-field ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. Roy closed the regular season with a strong performance at the Wyndham Championship and has carried that momentum into the FedExCup Fall.

Roy has continued to show signs of progress over his last three starts, finishing T24 at the Biltmore Championship, T32 at the Bank of Utah Championship, and most recently T13 at the Baycurrent Classic in Japan. His ball striking and putting have both shown improvement, giving him a solid foundation to build on heading into Bermuda.

Roy has also performed well on coastal courses, finishing T17 at the Mexico Open and T6 at the Puerto Rico Open last season. He has shown success at comparable venues this year as well, recording a T13 at the Sony Open and a T23 at the Cognizant Classic. His course history at Port Royal is another positive, with a T8 finish in 2023 followed by a T34 last season.

Roy's game appears to be trending in the right direction, particularly with his iron play and putting. He has also been a much better putter on Bermuda greens in the past, which adds to his appeal this week. With strong course history, a favorable course fit, and improving form, I like Roy has the potential to capture his first PGA TOUR victory here just as each of the previous two champions have.

Max McGreevy (+4400)

Heading into the Bank of Utah Championship, Max McGreevy was struggling, having missed the cut in each of his previous four starts. However, he found some momentum in Utah, finishing T26 and showing signs of improvement heading into the FedExCup Fall's coastal swing.

McGreevy has also performed well at comparable venues, finishing T11 at the Corales Puntacana Championship this season after posting a T4 at the Cognizant Classic and a T25 at the Mexico Open last year. Those results suggest he can compete on courses where coastal conditions and positioning can play a significant role.

He now returns to Port Royal, where he has enjoyed considerable success, finishing T8 in 2022 and T3 in 2025. With proven course form, a history of strong performances at coastal venues, and some renewed momentum after his result in Utah, McGreevy offers some value at +4400.