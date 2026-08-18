August 18, 2026

Patrick Gates shares his betting card for the 2026 BMW Championship and breaks down each of his selections for this week's event.

In This Article hide Outrights

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The PGA TOUR heads to St. Louis, Missouri, this week for the BMW Championship at Bellerive Country Club. The second tournament of the FedExCup Playoffs features a 50-player field, with only the top 30 players in the standings advancing to next week’s TOUR Championship.

In an article released on Monday, I broke down everything you need to know about the BMW Championship, from course details to key stats and historical trends. If you have not checked that out yet, I highly recommend giving it a read. As always, if you have questions about any players or the event itself, feel free to reach out to me on social media or in Discord.

With that said, let’s dive into this event as I break down my betting card for the 2026 BMW Championship!

Outrights

Chris Gotterup (+2700)

Last week, we faded Chris Gotterup in our matchup against Patrick Cantlay, but this week he finds himself at the top of the betting card. Gotterup is already a three-time PGA TOUR winner this season, although he has been inconsistent at times.

He struggled in his first event of the month at the Rocket Classic. The course profile appeared to suit his game, but he struggled across nearly every category, most notably with the flat stick. However, Gotterup showed signs of returning to his winning form last week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished T30 while gaining strokes in every category.

Gotterup competed in his first BMW Championship last season at Caves Valley Golf Club, finishing T33. He does not have any prior experience at Bellerive Country Club, as he was still an amateur in college when the course last hosted a professional event, the 2018 PGA Championship.

If we learned anything from that 2018 PGA Championship, it's that distance off the tee can be a major advantage at Bellerive, and Gotterup is one of the longest players in this field.

He's also not necessarily a player who needs to build momentum over several weeks before winning. Historically, Gotterup has often followed one strong performance with an even better result the following week.

He's a proven winner with elite distance off the tee and the overall skill set needed to compete at this week's BMW Championship.

Wyndham Clark (+3000)

Wyndham Clark, another multiple-time PGA TOUR winner this season, is also near the top of the card after victories at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson and the U.S. Open.

Clark was struggling heading into the FedExCup Playoffs, missing the cut at The Open Championship and the Rocket Classic. However, he appeared to regain his form last week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing T5 while ranking 12th in SG: Tee to Green.

During that stretch of poor form, Clark's iron play and putting both struggled. His approach play has been somewhat inconsistent throughout the season, but his putter has traditionally been one of the biggest strengths of his game.

Both of Clark's victories this season came on bentgrass greens, which is an encouraging sign heading into a venue with the same green type.

Clark returns to the BMW Championship after failing to qualify for the event last season. He has competed in four previous BMW Championships, with his most recent appearances producing a T13 at Castle Pines in 2024 and a T15 at Olympia Fields in 2023.

Clark has the complete skill set needed to compete at Bellerive, but his distance off the tee could be particularly valuable on a course that rewards players who can handle its length.